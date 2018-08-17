Darol Rodrock publishes life story to benefit Foundation

After years of encouragement and work, Darol Rodrock is excited to announce the publication of his life story, entitled Out of the Shadow…I Can and I Will. Available in both paperback and Kindle formats, this most personal of tales lays bare the truth of Darol’s past, detailing not only the unspeakable hardships he faced growing up in orphanages, foster care, and poverty, but also the special people and beliefs who helped turn his life around.
The book is both a touching memoir and inspirational life study and is a must-read for those looking for hope and inspiration, regardless of their life path. Its release is being heralded by many in the community, including Dayton Moore, the General Manager of the Kansas City Royals and Founder of the “C” You In The Major Leagues Foundation.
“Hearing Darol talk to the students in our foundation’s ‘C’ You at the ‘K’ program, it’s obvious he has not only a remarkable story, but an incredible heart for people,” Dayton said. “Every time I hear Darol speak or spend time with him, I’m inspired to give more of myself to others. Now we’re all blessed with the opportunity to read his inspirational story.”
And Dr. Tom Hill, a respected author, entrepreneur, and life coach said, “This is one of the most powerful books on hope I’ve ever read. Darol’s story is proof that even from the darkest and most traumatic of beginnings, transformation is possible, leading to a life of success, healing, and philanthropy.”
Most exciting of all, 100 percent of the proceeds from book sales will fund the good works of the Darol Rodrock Foundation, which strives to help children in foster care—most specifically those aging out of the system.
When Darol announced the formation of his Foundation, it was a distinct departure from his day job. After all, the Rodrock name was highly recognized within Kansas City. Darol’s legacy was unparalleled in residential real-estate development, thanks to more than 35 years in business and some 85 neighborhoods with more than 30,000 homeowners.
But despite owning one of the most successful development companies in the Midwest, Darol long harbored a dark secret. Behind the wealth and accolades hid the shadow of a little boy who endured a childhood marked by abuse, abandonment, and poverty, as he was forced in and out of orphanages and foster homes.
Still, the truth of his past was one that Darol shared with only those to whom he was closest. For years, he was urged to share his story and shed light on his escape from his brutal past and his reinvention into an ambitious businessman and philanthropist.
Slowly unearthing his past was no easy task. But as he approached his 70th birthday, Darol knew it was time to reach out to those who were most often forgotten in society—specifically foster-care children who will find themselves thrust out of the system and on their own at the age of 18. These kids have nowhere to go, nowhere to turn, and are faced with a truly hopeless situation. And so the Darol Rodrock Foundation was born.
Darol’s Foundation has provided clothing, sports equipment, and gift cards for children in need, sent dorm-room essentials to college-bound foster kids, and hosted parties to brighten their holidays. The Foundation has also partnered with Sporting KC, the Kansas City Royals, and the Johnson County Young Matrons.
Still, this is only the beginning of Darol’s hopes for the Foundation. His dream is to provide transitional housing—dubbed The Darol Rodrock Academy—for those aging out of the system. The Academy would provide a safe place for young people, should they be turned out by their foster parents.
The Darol Rodrock Academy would fill a very real need. According to FosterAdopt Connect, it’s estimated that some 250 children will age out of foster care in Kansas this year alone. Unfortunately, these young people aren’t prepared to enter the real world. Nationally, 71% of the girls who age out will have a child out of wedlock before the age of 21. Some 40% will be homeless. And the way the system is set up, there is little hope in breaking this vicious cycle. There is less than a 3% chance for children who’ve aged out of foster care to earn a college degree at any point in their life.
The Darol Rodrock Foundation, through the Darol Rodrock Academy, hopes to change all that. It is the Foundation’s hope to provide guidance, tech training, and services to help these young people continue their education or get a solid job. Plans include offering therapy for emotional support so these kids can help leave the shadows of their pasts behind them.
To help fund his dream Academy, and at the urging of his friends, Darol finally gave a voice to his past. Out of the Shadow…I Can and I Will is his story, and within its pages lies not only the keys to who Darol Rodrock is, but also will help improve the lives of countless children in foster care. Because as Darol is first to admit, there’s still so much work to be done.
FACT BOX:
Darol’s story can be purchased at amazon.com/Out-Shadow-Will-Darol-Rodrock/dp/197768338X/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1533318908&sr=8-1&keywords=darol+rodrock in either paperback format for $19.95 or for Kindle for $9.95. For more information on The Darol Rodrock Foundation, visit darolrodrockfoundation.org
