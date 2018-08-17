Summer Savings and Exciting Changes at Covington Court twin villas

After four decades as a home builder and developer, Tom French has established a reputation for
designing and constructing superior homes. His communities offer an abundance of designs with an emphasis on main floor living, featuring beautiful and extensive trim work; detailed cabinetry and show-stopping fireplaces; vaulted ceilings and open spaces that allow for comfortable entertaining. The result is charm blended with ease of care.
French has several communities in progress, providing prospective buyers a wealth of options to suit their particular needs, desires and lifestyles. And at Covington Court twin villas, he is offering a huge Summer Savings Special for those who want to move soon: Purchase an inventory home in Phase One before August 30, 2018, and receive free wrap screening on the existing covered deck/patio and 2” wood blinds throughout the home.
Located off 115th Street and Lone Elm Road in northwest Olathe’s growth corridor, Covington Court features the successful Alderwood plan, a beautiful reverse story and a half design with three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and a two-car garage. This plan flows from the entry to the kitchen, dining room and great room. The large master suite includes a bathroom with a jetted tub, custom-tiled shower with mosaic accents and twin vanities. The master bath opens into a large walk-in closet with access to the laundry that also conveniently opens to the mudroom and pocket office. The finished lower level includes a large recreation room, second and third bedrooms and a full bathroom.
The Ensley offers a similar open design but has two bedrooms on the main level, with a third bedroom, full bathroom and recreation room in the lower level.
“Covington Court offers quality, location and a superior maintenance plan,” said Marilyn Duffy, on-site agent with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Kansas City Homes. “Developed and built by Tom French, you get peace of mind that you have a home built with care, experience and the highest quality.”
There are home sites to start from the ground up, or consider one of seven homes, available for immediate occupancy, with prices starting in the $370s. Phase Two will be opening this summer, offering walkout home sites, and new designs for the Alderwood and Ensley plans. Phase Two will also offer the new Ensley III plan that is a true ranch with three bedrooms on the main level. The furnished model at 11509 S. Waterford Drive, the three bedroom, two and a half bath Alderwood plan, is open Friday through Monday, 12-5pm.
Many features are included as standard in the Covington Court villa plans. Trim work includes iron spindles, ample crown moldings and two-panel arch interior doors. Hardwood floors are installed in the entry, kitchen, dining room and great room. Tile floors are found in the laundry and all bathrooms. All showers have custom-tile surrounds. Kitchen countertops and all bathroom vanity tops are granite. The new popular finishes are featured in the lighting fixtures and the main-floor plumbing fixtures. A covered deck or patio offers outdoor living space.
A color palette of rich tones are repeated in the material selections of granite countertops, kitchen and bath tile and in the accent stair carpet, providing a cohesive look using the most up-to-date materials. Faux stone fireplaces offer a dramatic focal point. The colors set off the wood tones in the hardwood floors, custom cabinets and stained fireplace mantle. Whether a buyer wants painted cabinets and gray tones, or stained cabinets with earth tones, Covington Court has inventory homes to meet a buyer’s design style.
The ‘lock-and-leave’ lifestyle at Covington Court is attractive to many, regardless of age or life stage. Lawn and landscape care, snow removal, roof and gutter repair/replacement, exterior painting and building insurance are all taken care of by the homes association. Community amenities, including a pool and playground area are coming soon.
“Covington Court is an opportunity to “right size” your next home purchase, with all the new energy efficient products being used today in newly constructed homes. Come out and take a look at the fresh new designs and décor available,” said marketing agent Susan Hoskinson with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Kansas City Homes.
For more information, call Susan Hoskinson with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Kansas City Homes at 913-484-2839 or visit www.tomfrenchhomes.com or newhomeskc.net
Tom French Homes
Locations:
* Covington Court - Just east of Kansas 7 at 115th Street and Lone Elm Road in Olathe. Priced from the $370s.
* Covington Creek - Just east of Kansas 7 at 115th Street and Lone Elm Road in Olathe. Priced from the $400s
* Gatewood Villas - College and Montclaire Drive, just east of Kansas 7 in Olathe. Priced from the $500s.
Open Hours: Hours Vary. Please call 913-484-2839 for details.
Website: www.tomfrenchhomes.com or newhomeskc.net
