Cropland USA launches with seminar for farmland investors

Cropland USA a newly announced real estate team specializing in the sale of farmland is celebrating it’s launch with a seminar on “How to invest in Cropland.” The seminar will be held Thursday September 6th in Overland Park with details below.
Cropland USA is spearheaded by local real estate broker Bill Gaughan who recently retired from a national farm management company and joined Keller Williams Realty Partners to announce a new venture focusing on Investment Grade Cropland. The new venture, Cropland USA, is designed to assist buyers, sellers and farm operators improve the profitability and efficiency of marketing farm property.
“After years in the industry it had become obvious to me that due to the complexity of all the issues involved in buying and selling farmland that it often requires a team of professionals to work with sellers, buyers, and farm operators, to assist them in making the best possible decisions,” said Gaughan.
“I have sadly watched sellers fail to understand the tax or legal ramifications around the sale of their property and find that there was no way to undo the mistakes that had been made. With just a little more due diligence and guidance the outcome could have been so much better. They found out too late that getting the price they wanted for their property was only a part of the process, and that other issues should have been given consideration, “explained Gaughan.
“Buyers new to buying farmland may not recognize that there are some steps they can take that can help them make sure they are making the best possible investment now, but can also take steps to be sure their investment is as good or even better 10 to 20 years from now,” said Gaughan.
“We understand after our years in the business, that before we talk about selling the property, or finding a property to buy, it’s important that we understand our clients goals. Only after we understand their goals can we decide what type of expertise it’s going to require to assure success.
For example, a seller will certainly need tax, financial, and possibly legal advice to make the best possible decision. A buyer may need the advice of professional farm managers, and experienced rural real estate brokers, as well as financial and legal advice.” If a client doesn’t already have professionals in these areas of expertise Cropland USA has a list of people they’ve worked with over the years available for a client to consider.
There are several methods to take advantage of the years of expertise that Cropland USA brings to the table. An easy way is to visit the website CroplandUSA.com. Cropland USA makes it easy to keep up with market developments in cropland. Once there you can also sign up for their weekly email that analyzes investment grade cropland coming on the market and keeps you up to date potential buyers of cropland. If you prefer social media, Cropland USA can also be found on Facebook.
Perhaps the best way to become knowledgeable about investing in cropland is to attend one of their free seminars on Cropland investing. The next seminar will be held on September 6th at 7 PM in Overland Park KS. The seminar covers the entire process of how to source, purchase, minimize risk, and maximize income from farmland.
Farmland value comes from both the appreciation of farmland and the yearly returns that can be made from leasing out farmland. An investor must have a plan that takes into account how best to improve the value of the farmland, while at the same time maximizing yearly returns. Included in the seminar is information on how to evaluate farmland, what farmland has yielded historically, estimates about the future value of farmland, practical advice is given about how to source and work with tenants.
After the seminar investors can meet with professionals in farm real estate and farm management to ask questions. Cropland USA can help investors design a game plan to meet their goals that may include finding lenders, tenant farmers, farm managers or other financial and legal professionals. It’s not just about buying the land it may also be about succession planning, tax management, and both long and short term returns.
The seminar is being held at 7 PM on September 6th, and seating is limited, so while the seminar is free, attendees are asked to register to secure a seat. For location information and registration visit KCLandSeminar.com, CroplandUSA.com, call 913-837-0760, or email Bill@RuralKC.com.
Cropland USA is affiliated with Keller Williams Realty Partners. Each office is independently owned and operated.
FACT BOX:
Website: www.CroplandUSA.com
Phone 913-837-4665
Email Bill@RuralKC.com
Seminar 7 PM Thursday Sept. 6th. Overland Park
Website: www.CroplandUSA.com
Phone 913-837-4665
Email Bill@RuralKC.com
Seminar 7 PM Thursday Sept. 6th. Overland Park
Comments