The Mill at Riverstone offers country quiet with city proximity

With three young kids, Christina and Slade Bahls had very specific requirements when looking for a new home. The family wanted to be away from high-traffic areas and free from the hustle and bustle found in many communities. So when they stumbled upon Rodrock Development’s The Mill at Riverstone, they were excited to find a neighborhood that didn’t feel crowded or chaotic.
“We really liked the location of the neighborhood,” Christina says. “The other new communities we looked at seemed too close to busier areas of town. The Mill at Riverstone is far enough away to feel like you’re away from the city, yet is still conveniently located to everything we like to do! We also like that we are able to stay in the Blue Valley School District.”
Another bonus to this active family was the number of amenities planned for the community. The zero-entry pool, clubhouse, walking trails, and lake will provide hours of entertainment—all within the comfort of the neighborhood.
“It’s absolutely beautiful out here,” Christina adds. “It’s peaceful in the evenings—and we have great neighbors!”
Ideally situated at 183rd and Caenen, The Mill at Riverstone offers beautiful home sites with quiet country feel and city proximity.
“We are conveniently situated with great access to 69 and 169 highways, so it doesn’t take long to get around the city,” says community manager Craig Hauser. “And we’re just minutes from Heritage Park and the Overland Park Arboretum with all of their wonderful activities throughout the year for the entire family.”
The community has walkout, daylight, and level home sites and large, private cul-de-sac lots available for those who have their hearts set on building. And four beautifully appointed model homes are ready to tour by James Engle Custom Homes, Hilmann Home Building, BCI-Bowen Custom Homes, and KC Builders & Design.
“We have homes that will appeal to everyone: 2 story, 1.5 story, and reverse 1.5 story,” adds community manager Leslie Young. “And with 13 spec homes up and available at various stages of finish, we can find families their perfect home before school starts up again!”
A number of homes are move-in ready or close therein, including the stunning Sarasota Reverse by James Engle Custom Homes, which boasts an open floor plan, impressive kitchen with oversized granite island, and Great Room with see-through fireplace to the comfortable covered porch. And James Engle is offering a $10,000 upgrade allowance for a contract signed by the end of July—ask agents for further details.
On a coveted cul-de-sac lot sits the outstanding 1.5-story Windermere by BCI-Bowen Custom Homes, which is just some 30 days out. An impressive two-story entry opens up to the inviting beamed Great Room with stone fireplace and gleaming hardwoods. The gourmet kitchen boasts a huge island, amazing cabinetry, sensational pantry with second oven, and lots of storage, and the gracious master suite has generously sized “his” and “her” closets.
Also available is the popular reverse Chalet XP by K.C. Builders & Design. With its huge, open first floor, 12-foot beamed ceilings, and floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, this abode makes quite the first impression. And excitingly, KC Builders & Design is offering a $3,500 promotion for any contract signed by the end of July to either screen in the porch or provide electronic upgrades.
Some 30 days from completion are KC Builders & Design’s Sequoia II and Geneva. Both homes boast beautiful gourmet kitchens, with custom enameled cabinets, large pantry, huge island and more. Even better? KC Builders & Design is offering a promotion for half off a basement finish for any contract signed by month end.
Finally, the perennially popular Chesapeake II.1 UP by Hilmann Home Building is some 45 days from completion. An inviting Great Room with fireplace and built-ins opens to the kitchen and dining area, complete with a large island, granite counters throughout, and a huge walk-in pantry and prep area. The master suite opens to the covered porch, while the master bath has a Euro-style walk-in shower, soaker tub, double granite vanities, and large closet.
In total, 47 lots are available in Riverstone’s first phase, and varied home plans help ensure the community is anything but cookie cutter, with prices ranging from the low $500,000’s.
The second phase will include the neighborhood pool and clubhouse—with workout facilities—next to a large pond. As well, Darol Rodrock’s groundbreaking Moms’ Council will be active in Riverstone. An array of family-friendly activities are planned thanks to the Council, including spring egg hunts, Memorial Day pool-opening parties, July 4th bike-a-thons, outdoor movie nights, and pumpkin-carving contests. The Mill at Riverstone offers the best of both worlds: country quiet, while still being centrally located—and with award-winning schools, no less!
The Mill at Riverstone
Location: 183rd and Quivira Road
Prices: Homes from $500,000 and up.
Contact: Leslie Young and Craig Hauser, Rodrock & Associates Realtors, 913-313-8852, Riverstone@rodrock.com
Office Hours: Mon. – Sat. from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday from 12 – 5 p.m.
