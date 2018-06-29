Northgate Village offers easy transition from renting to homeownership

It’s not an easy choice—deciding whether to continue renting apartments or condos downtown, or to take the plunge into suburban home ownership. If you’re tired of living in an apartment or condos, you don’t have to give up on the urban lifestyle. A neo-traditional development like Northgate Village in North Kansas City may be the answer. You have the benefit of home ownership, without having to sacrifice on walkability to shopping, dining and entertainment area and a quick commute to downtown, the Truman Sports complex and mostly anywhere in the metro.
Ryan Robertson and Megan Harshman have lived in apartments in North Kansas City in the past, including renting one of the rowhomes in Northgate Village, and after getting engaged decided to purchase their first home. “We knew we wanted three bedrooms, an open plan living area, and a two car garage,” Ryan said.
They knew right away that Northgate Village was a great option for them. Here’s why:
Maintenance-free living
New neighborhood developments offer low monthly dues for a maintenance-free lifestyle similar to an apartment or condo. Exterior building and roof repairs, lawn care, irrigation and snow removal? Not your problem.
“It was an easy transition from apartment living because we don’t have to do any exterior maintenance,” noted Ryan. “We have been able to focus on the interior and make it our own.”
Architecture and design
A suburban move doesn’t have to mean boring, beige homes. New developments incorporate architectural and design elements from iconic Kansas City neighborhoods such as Brookside and Waldo, but are more energy efficient and designed with today’s homebuyer in mind.
Priced in the upper $200,000s, Northgate Village’s rowhomes are three story homes with an east coast flair. Inside, you’ll find three bedrooms, three and a half baths, hardwood floors, loads of natural light and granite counters. One plan includes a pocket office off the kitchen to make working from home a breeze. Outside, enjoy tree-lined streets with ornamental lighting. Alley-loaded two car garages allow the rowhomes to face a pocket park, which not only adds to the charm and character of the neighborhood, it also promotes a greater sense of community throughout.
“Having your own front door and a yard space has been a big draw for people who decided to live in Northgate Village. The doors can be painted a variety of colors to add individuality,” said Community Manager and ReeceNichols agent Melode Libra.
Close to everything
Kansas City’s inner-ring suburbs offer proximity to downtown Kansas City, the airport and are just a short Uber ride or even walking or biking distance to local restaurants, coffee shops and breweries.
In the last five years or so, North Kansas City has seen an influx of new businesses opening and continues to grow its reputation as a fun, safe place to go out to dinner or grab a drink. It is within minutes of downtown Kansas City, which makes for a quick commute to work or any other downtown attraction.
“Megan works at Cerner and I work in Overland Park. Because of the easy highway access, North Kansas City is the perfect location for both of us,” added Ryan.
Additional community amenities in North Kansas City include its top-rated school district, Macken Park and Waggin’ Tail Park, an off-leash dog park. Downtown North Kansas City has a host of restaurants, Cinder Block brewery for craft beer, Chicken and Pickle for outdoor games and the Screenland Armour.
You really can have the best of both worlds. Northgate Village has an urban feel and a maintenance-free lifestyle, but you also get green space and begin earning equity in a home. What’s better than that?
