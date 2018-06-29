With Archway Homes, “Selling Your House ‘As Is’ Never Felt So Good!"

When it comes to buying and selling homes, Archway Homes has a very long and successful track record throughout the metro area. The company buys homes “As Is” in any condition: pretty houses needing little to no repair, ugly houses needing everything repaired from leaking roofs to bad foundations, cluttered houses, or houses in need of cosmetic updating. They do so by providing a no-obligation offer within 24 hours, can pay cash and close within three days or on a future date of the seller’s choice, and there are no fees or commissions to pay .
After her mother passed away, Vickie, from Independence, and her sister planned to fix up their mom’s house and sell it. And they felt like they had a clear understanding about what needed to be done.
“Years ago, I had a rental home that I wanted to sell, and I called one of those companies you hear about all the time that buys homes for cash,” said Vickie. “But it was so ridiculous how low they price your house.” She had read an article in the paper about Archway Homes, owned by husband and wife team Jon and Stacy Bichelmeyer, and decided to give them a call.
“I was a little uncertain about calling Jon,” Vickie recalled, “but the article I read said they had been in business a long time, and people thought they were fair and reasonable. So, I thought I would try it and see how it turns out.”
When Jon met Vickie and her sister at the home, she was impressed on every level.
“He was so professional, and he really took the time to go through the entire house,” said Vickie. “I told him what I thought needed to be done, he concurred. He was very reasonable about his offer and made one right away.”
According to Jon, a third-generation real estate investor with roots in the Kansas City community for over 40 years, his extensive experience really makes a difference. “I’ve been buying houses, fixing them up and selling to homeowners in the metro area for close to 20 years,” he said. “We started doing this long before HGTV inspired the new investors in town.
Matt Wagner’s mother had also passed away, and ownership of the house reverted to him and his four sisters.
“Due to some structural issues, we chose to look for an outlet like [Archway Homes] so we could forgo the traditional selling process, because none of us had the appetite for that,” Wagner said.
To compare options, Wagner also contacted another cash homebuying company. But Archway Homes was the clear choice.
“There were several differences,” recalled Wagner. “Jon covered all closing costs, etc., and from a financial aspect that seemed like a better way to go. I also got a better sense of what he would do with the house than the other company. … My sisters and I liked the idea that someone was going to do some great things to make it a nice new home for somebody.”
According to Jon, he and Stacy really care about the people who are selling properties to the company, “and we work hard to make sure that every transaction is a ‘win’ for them.”
Homeowners who work with Archway Homes include everyone from those selling due to the death of a loved one, illness, downsizing, facing foreclosure, a job transfer, or they just don’t want to go through a traditional selling process.
“Selling a property can be a stressful process, regardless of why someone is selling,” Stacy said. “Our experience has given us the ability to remove the hassles for the homeowner. Once we sign a contract with them, we take care of the rest. We do what we say we will do from title work, to switching over the utilities. The whole process is in our hands. With us, selling your house as-is never felt this good!”
For more information about selling your home quickly for cash, call Jon Bichelmeyer at 913-599-5000 or visit Archway Homes’ website at www.FastCashForKCHomes.com to fill out an online form or to get a free report on how “Sell Your Home in Three Days.”
Archway Homes
Location: 15301 W. 87th St. Parkway, Suite B35 in the ANB Bank building.
Contact: Jon Bichelmeyer at 913-599-5000 or jon@archwayhomesinc.com.
Web: www.FastCashForKCHomes.com to fill out an online form or to get a free report on how “Sell Your Home in Three Days.
Comments