New clubhouse opening soon in Lenexa golf community

One of the best ways to spend long summer days is on the golf course. And at Cottonwood Canyon, homeowners are just steps away from Canyon Farm Golf Club, which winds throughout the idyllic community. The result is a course that enhances Cottonwood Canyon’s enviable surroundings while also giving golfers a unique opportunity to test their skills.
“The course is rustic, as is the landscaping,” said Leigh Ann Marshall, director of memberships and marketing, Canyon Farms Golf Club. “It’s also a challenging course.”
An eagerly anticipated addition to the course, a brand-new clubhouse, is almost open. The fully equipped facility will include a fitness center, locker rooms and a swimming pool.
According to Marshall, the biggest difference in the new club house will be “our restaurant, an upscale concept managed by KC Hopps. The restaurant will be open to the public, which means no food and beverage minimums for our members.”
Additionally, Marshall said a renovation of Canyon Farms’ hole 3 — the course’s signature hole — was recently completed. The hole includes a waterfall feature that Marshall said is “just beautiful.”
Golf enthusiasts who have dreamed of living steps away from a golf course are encouraged to explore available homesites at Cottonwood Canyon. Just 20 homesites remain in the enclave-like community, and interested buyers should reach out to the Cottonwood Canyon marketing team to beat the summer and fall rush.
Prospective buyers who act quickly will also have a prime opportunity to take advantage of new floor plans that will soon be available from several members of the Cottonwood Canyon building team, including B.L. Rieke Homes and D and D Building, Inc. Not only do these builders effortlessly blend timeless design with modern functionality; they each have a reputation for quality that helps make Cottonwood Canyon among the most sought-after new home destinations in the Kansas City area. Home prices start in the $500,000s.
Not only is this an ideal time to buy in Cottonwood Canyon — it’s also the best time to purchase a Canyon Farms golf membership. Individual, family and junior membership options are available. And because Canyon Farms Golf Club is managed by GreatLIFE KC, members can play for free at more than 20 other area golf courses, including Staley Farms, Falcon Ridge and Deer Creek.
Stately, expertly built homes; natural terrain enhanced by the picturesque design of Canyon Farms Golf Club; a prime Lenexa location that’s near highways and the Lenexa City Center, including the Lenexa Public Market and an indoor aquatic center — it’s no wonder that Cottonwood Canyon has earned a well-deserved reputation as a go-to destination for homeowners who covet quality, luxury, beauty and convenience.
“Where else are you going to get golf, water, and be as close to the Lenexa City Center and all that’s going on there?” said Bruce Rieke of B.L. Rieke Homes, a member of Cottonwood Canyon’s building team. “Cottonwood Canyon is right in the middle of it.”
Cottonwood Canyon
Prices: $500,000s to over $1 million
Location: One mile west of Interstate 435 on 95th Street/Prairie Star Parkway in Lenexa
Hours: Noon to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday or by appointment.
Contact: Nita, Sue or Angie at (913) 492-4444 or sales@cottonwoodcanyonks.com
