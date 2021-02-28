‘SNL’ skit goes on an awkward ride at Worlds of Fun, and Kansas Citians are loving it

It starts with a shot of the iconic balloon above the “Worlds of Fun/Oceans of Fun” sign, with the Mamba roller coaster snaking in the background. Probably a commercial for the Kansas City amusement park, right?

But then the scene switches to “Saturday Night Live” cast members and guest host Nick Jonas in a skit, standing in line to ride the Viking Voyager. Wait, our Viking Voyager? Apparently so.

See, on most amusement park rides, people sit two by two, side by side. But not on this log flume. Riders sit one in front of the other, which can get pretty cozy — or awkward. We’re betting “SNL” cast member and Kansas City native Heidi Gardner saw the comic potential from her KC youth and pitched the idea for this weekend’s show.

In the skit, she’s one of five hormonal teenagers figuring out how to pair up for the ride and who must be the odd one out, stuck snuggling with a giant stuffed version of Joe Gardner from the movie “Soul” that Kyle Mooney has just won.

In this “Saturday Night Live” skit, it’s hard to figure out who should sit where on the Viking Voyager at Worlds of Fun. From left: Kyle Mooney, Kansas City native Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, guest host Nick Jonas and Ego Nwodim. YouTube screenshot

As they queue up, Jonas asks, “Isn’t this the one where you kind of sit in each other’s laps?”

“Wait, you do?” Gardner exclaims — as if she doesn’t know.

Gardner and Mikey Day are perfectly willing to test it out on a demo seat from the ride. “I guess I’ll sit here,” Day says, “and then you’d be between my legs …”

Then Jonas and Ego Nwodim do the same. “Like what do I do with my arms, ’cause I don’t want them to get wet,” Jonas says. “I think they’d be my seat belt, like this,” Nwodim tells him, wrapping his arms firmly around her waist.

And then poor Kyle Mooney ends up with the guy from “Soul,” again, even though he already rode with him on the Zulu and Mamba.

“No big deal,” Worlds of Fun tweeted Saturday night after the skit aired. “Just over here making our #SNL debut - repping KC!

“Stand tall, Vikings!”

No big deal. Just over here making our #SNL debut - repping KC!



Stand tall, Vikings! pic.twitter.com/tYSSIhmP2o — Worlds of Fun (@worldsoffun) February 28, 2021

And Kansas Citians on Twitter were loving it.

Holy crap. The Viking Voyager! On #SNL! My favorite Worlds of Fun ride! pic.twitter.com/zuRYAcnsVg — Elliot Bentsen (@ElliotBentsen) February 28, 2021

If anyone else is watching @nbcsnl tonight, the park for the theme park skit was Kansas City’s own @worldsoffun! I had to do a double take to make sure I heard it correctly, but then they started naming rides. #kansascity — Brenna McConaughey (@basicallybrenna) February 28, 2021

Heidi Gardner definitely wrote this Viking Voyager at Worlds of Fun skit on #SNL! Kansas City represent! — Melanie Nicole (@msnicolemelanie) February 28, 2021

Gardner, by the way, graduated from Kansas City’s Notre Dame de Sion, where, in her high school yearbook during senior year, she was voted Most Likely to Become a Cast Member of “Saturday Night Live.”

Here’s the full skit: