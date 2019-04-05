Could ‘Queer Eye’ Season 4 return to Kansas City? These 5 signs make us believe

Queer Eye: Season 3 (Official Trailer) New episodes of Queer Eye coming to Netflix on March 15, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK New episodes of Queer Eye coming to Netflix on March 15, 2019.

What are the chances that Season 4 of Netflix’s “Queer Eye” could be in Kansas City?

The show is so popular that its return for another season seems almost a certainty, though any Netflix announcement isn’t expected until around May.





Not only has the series spawned a book, but also tomes from Karamo Brown (culture/life coach), Tan France (fashion) and Jonathan Van Ness (grooming). Additionally, Antoni Porowski (food) opened a New York City restaurant (and will publish a cookbook), and Bobby Berk (design) launched his own website.

The show’s premise is introducing the Fab Five hosts to someone in need of a “make better,” as nominated by their friends and family. The theme of the third season, filmed in and around Kansas City, was self-care.

After Season 3 dropped March 15, the show’s Kansas City “heroes” have been spreading the gospel of a “Queer Eye” transformation. The Jones Bar-B-Q sisters sold thousands of bottles of sauce and amassed more than 74,000 followers on their new Instagram account. Meanwhile, a GoFundMe was started by a fan for Lawrence’s Jess Guilbeaux, a lesbian whose family disowned her after she came out to them. More than $91,000 has been raised to send Guilbeaux back to school at the University of Kansas.

A message to Netflix about a fourth season was not returned, but here are five signs that the show can go on in Kansas City:

1. The first two seasons of “Queer Eye” were set in Atlanta, but were filmed simultaneously and split into two seasons, according to a 2018 story in The Ringer.

“‘Season 2’ is something of a misnomer,” the story said. “The episodes were filmed at the same time as those in Season 1, and the decision to split them up reads like a canny decision on Netflix’s part to keep the show in the conversation.”

We know that the crew and the Fab Five spent five months in Kansas City, refurbished a loft for their studio space, and even got Missouri license plates for their cars. So it makes sense that for all that effort, they’d produce more than eight episodes.

2. Netflix has announced a special four-episode “Queer Eye: We’re in Japan” that will air sometime this year, with some calling it a bridge between the two seasons. If the fourth season returned to Kansas City, it makes sense to give fans something vastly different in between.

3. Wichita-based Rock Construction told the Wichita Eagle that they “worked on the third and fourth seasons of the show.” The company was responsible for turning designer Bobby Berk’s renovation plans in Season 3 into reality, often by working 36 hours straight.

“Basically, you go in on a Tuesday night and give it back to them by Thursday afternoon,” Rock co-owner Amber Dobosz told the Eagle.





“Our guys put in some crazy hours,” she said. “Everyone kind of enjoyed the thrill of being able to pull something like that off.”

In a follow-up interview, Dobosz didn’t give any more details but said the experience was “fun, exciting and crazy.”

Wichita’s Rock Construction was the contractor for renovation work on the third season of “Queer Eye,” which included making over the Jones Bar-B-Q patio. Courtesy photo

4. We haven’t seen Succotash. It’s not a stretch to think that Antoni’s good friend Beth Barden of the Holmes Street eatery Succotash will have a moment on screen. At the November press conference at the Kansas City Library-Central Branch, Antoni said Barden helped a lot with the food component of the book, “Queer Eye: Love Yourself, Love Your Life.” She’s also appeared on his Instagram.

5. There’s so much more see! From the Flint Hills of Kansas to the wineries of Missouri, there’s a lot more to showcase in the region. Another eight episodes could give fans a better sense of the heart of the country, and isn’t heart what the show is all about?