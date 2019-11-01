No more ‘outdated caricatures’: KC Ballet will alter Chinese dance in ‘Nutcracker’

For years, the Kansas City Ballet’s annual production of “The Nutcracker” has followed tradition.

The young Clara is transported to a magical world of graceful snowflakes, a beautiful Sugarplum Fairy, majestic Russian dancers … and simpering Asians in pointy rice-paddy hats scurrying about in a broad caricature, complete with Fu Manchu mustache.

But on Friday, the Kansas City Ballet announced it has banished that Chinese stereotype. It said in a statement it will “commit to more culturally appropriate representations of Asians in presentations of ‘The Nutcracker.’ Most notably, the artistic representations as seen through the ‘Chinese Tea’ variation will continue to evolve away from stereotypes and outdated caricatures.”

Devon Carney, the ballet’s artistic director, said the company is following the lead of the New York City Ballet, which last year removed “elements of racial caricature from the costumes, makeup and choreography.”

The scene in question comes in the second act of the wildly popular holiday show, as Clara is entertained by an international array of treats in the Land of Sweets: Spanish chocolate, Arabian coffee, gingerbread and that tea. It’s part of the choreography created in 1954 by New York City Ballet founder George Balanchine.

The Balanchine Trust, which owns the rights to his work, approved the changes for other companies to follow, according to The New York Times. Other ballet companies, such as Salt Lake City, San Francisco, Boston and Miami, have made changes, too, such as using a Chinese warrior fighting a Chinese dragon — more of a celebration than a mockery.

The Kansas City Ballet has shown its commitment to diversity and sensitivity in previous “Nutcrackers.” Two years ago, Whitney Huell became the company’s first black ballerina to dance the coveted role of the Snow Queen.

This year’s “The Nutcracker” will run Dec. 5-24 at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. See kcballet.org.