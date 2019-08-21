Closed Crown Center theater reopens with new name, ‘special show’

Kansas City-based Quixotic performing arts troupe presents “Sensatia” Performance art troupe Quixotic will present "Sensatia" at the newly named Quixotic Theater, formerly the American Heartland Theatre in Crown Center. Shows will run Fridays and Saturdays this fall. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Performance art troupe Quixotic will present "Sensatia" at the newly named Quixotic Theater, formerly the American Heartland Theatre in Crown Center. Shows will run Fridays and Saturdays this fall.

Crown Center’s American Heartland Theatre, which closed six years ago, will come back to life this fall with a new tenant and a new name.

Quixotic, the Kansas City-based performance art collective, will present its cirque-style cabaret, “Sensatia,” at the newly named Quixotic Theater on Friday and Saturday nights in October and November.

The 440-seat venue on Level 3 of the Crown Center Shops housed professional theater for 26 years before shutting down in August 2013. It will be refurbished, and MTH Theater at Crown Center will handle staffing, ticketing and patron services for Quixotic.

“Quixotic is rooted in Kansas City, which is why we are thrilled to return to our hometown with this special show,” Quixotic creative director Anthony Magliano said. “I am excited for people to come out and see what we’ve created.”

Quixotic, which performs around the world and was recently called an “innovative circus ensemble” by The New York Times, merges technology, acrobatics, dance, projection mapping and live music. It created “Sensatia” for the Faena Hotel in Miami Beach, where the show has run for two years.

“Sensatia” tells the tale of a mechanical ballerina and an overworked violinist who stumble upon the backstage of a fantasy cabaret, where they find renewed passion for their arts.

Quixotic will give the show a Kansas City twist by adding elements of the local jazz scene.

“In addition to featuring our talented in-house troupe, the show will also periodically incorporate unique Kansas City performers and surprise guests,” Quixotic executive producer Mica Thomas said. “This will give the show a Kansas City flavor and ever-changing aesthetic. No two shows will be exactly alike.”

Tickets are $35 and $70. See sensatiakc.com for more information.