Here are the big Broadway shows coming to Kansas City for 2019-20 season

“Dear Evan Hansen,” the darling of the 2017 Tony Awards, is among six shows announced Monday for the Kansas City Broadway Series’ 2019-20 season.
The season will also feature “Come From Away” and “Disney’s Aladdin,” both of which, like “Dear Evan Hansen,” are still on Broadway.
There will be two musicals for traditionalists — “Miss Saigon” and “Fiddler on the Roof” — and another family-oriented show, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”
Leslie Broecker, Midwest region president for Broadway Across America, said she hopes “Dear Evan Hansen” will help maintain the momentum the series has generated with this summer’s three-week run of the mega-popular “Hamilton.”
“‘Dear Evan Hansen’ has definitely caught the eye of a younger demographic,” Broecker said, “as well as traditional theatergoers.”
The winner of six Tony Awards, including best musical, “Dear Evan Hansen” tells the story of a high school senior who fabricates a friendship with a classmate who commits suicide.
Each show will have a one-week run, except “Aladdin,” which will play at the Music Hall for two weeks.
“I think we have a good balance of new shows with shows people want to see again,” Broecker said.
Four of the bigger productions will take the stage at the 2,400-seat Music Hall and two more intimate shows will go to the 1,800-seat Muriel Kauffman Theatre in the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts.
“I sort of wish we could do this in all our cities,” she said. “I love sending the right show to the right venue.”
The Kansas City Broadway Series is a collaboration between Broadway Across America, which brings productions to more than 40 North American cities, and the locally based American Theatre Guild, with 11 cities.
Broecker said surveys of season-ticket holders and individual ticket buyers help determine which shows will come to Kansas City, assuming schedules work out on both ends.
“It’s a real jigsaw puzzle,” she said. “We have to match the available dates of the productions with the available dates at the Music Hall and Kauffman Center.”
For those holding season tickets to this season’s shows, renewals for 2019-20 will end March 8. New subscriptions will go on sale April 4. See broadwayinkc.com.
“Dear Evan Hansen”
Oct. 14-20 at Music Hall
With pop-rock music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and a book by Steven Levenson, “Dear Evan Hansen” won a 2018 Grammy for best musical theater album in addition to its six Tony Awards. The title character is a socially awkward young man trying desperately to connect with people around him amid the pitfalls of today’s social media.
“Miss Saigon”
Dec. 9-15 at Music Hall
The epic musical is an update of Puccini’s “Madame Butterfly” set during the waning days of the Vietnam War and known for its onstage helicopter. “Miss Saigon” won three Tony Awards in 1991 but didn’t come to Kansas City until 2000, when it played at Starlight Theatre. A scaled-down, non-Equity production played at the Music Hall in 2003, before a renovation enabled the theater to host bigger shows. “Miss Saigon” returned to Starlight in 2013, and a revival played on Broadway in 2017.
“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”
Jan. 20-26 at Kauffman Center
Although the musical based on the 1964 children’s novel by Roald Dahl was largely panned by critics when it premiered on Broadway in 2017, it ran almost nine months before closing in January 2018. Dahl’s book had been made into movies starring Gene Wilder (“Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory,” 1971) and Johnny Depp (“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” 2005).
“Come From Away”
Feb. 10-16, 2020, at Music Hall
“Come From Away” is based on events in the aftermath of 9/11, when 38 planes were diverted to Gander, Newfoundland, where residents housed and fed 6,700 stranded travelers. “It’s a magical true story,” Broecker said. “It’s just one of those wow-moment stories.” “Come From Away,” which won a Tony in 2017, has become the longest-running Canadian musical in Broadway history.
“Fiddler on the Roof”
March 16-22, 2020, at Kauffman Center
One of Broadway’s most popular musicals of all time, “Fiddler on the Roof” returned to the Great White Way in 2015, 50 years after it won nine Tony Awards. With familiar hits such as “Tradition,” “Sunrise, Sunset” and “If I Were a Rich Man,” it tells the story of a Jewish family in Russia in the early 1900s. National tours of “Fiddler” stopped in 2008 at Starlight and in 2012 at Yardley Hall.
“Disney’s Aladdin”
April 15-26, 2020, at Music Hall
“Aladdin” began life as an animated Disney movie in 1992 but wasn’t turned into a stage musical for nearly 20 years. It opened on Broadway in 2014, winning one Tony Award, and has run for more than 2,000 performances. As in the movie, the music is by Alan Menken and lyrics are by Howard Ashman, Tim Rice and Chad Beguelin — with the additions of four new songs and three songs written for the film but not used. Meanwhile, a live-action version of the movie, starring Will Smith as the Genie, is due in theaters this May.
