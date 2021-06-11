Classical guitar, jazz, puppets, more in new season at Johnson County’s Midwest Trust

Mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard will perform with the “Royal Family of the Guitar,” the Romeros.

The Midwest Trust Center Series (formerly Carlsen Center Presents) is planning to welcome back audiences this fall with a 2021-2022 season full of the variety that has become its trademark.

Emily Behrmann, general manager of the series, has lined up performances ranging from ballet and classical guitar to jazz, mariachi and puppets.

Highlights include the “Royal Family of the Guitar” — the Romeros, performing with mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard on Nov. 12. The KC Jazz Orchestra will join forces with the Hanover, Germany Big Band for a jazz blowout on Oct. 22. Mariachi Los Camperos will present a Latin-flavored holiday concert, “Fiesta Navidad,” on Dec. 4.

The series also offers events with a special interest for children. On Nov. 18, StoneLion Puppet Theatre will present “The Lost Treasure,” and on Dec. 4 and 5, you can get your kids ready for the season with “The Snowy Day” performed by Mesner Puppet Theater.

StoneLion Puppet Theatre will present “The Lost Treasure.” AARON BIVER

And on Dec. 5, “Saturday Night Live” alum Ana Gasteyer, will put a bow on 2021 with “Sugar and Booze,” a program of original and classic holiday songs. At the end of a hectic year, I’m sure we could all use a little bit of both.

Tickets will begin to go on sale June 21 for shows at Midwest Trust Center, Johnson County Community College, 12345 College Blvd., Overland Park. Call 913-469-4445 or visit jccc.edu/midwest-trust-center.

Here’s the season through the end of 2021. The remainder will be announced later. All performances are in Yardley Hall unless otherwise noted.

7 p.m. Sept. 12: Larry Carlton — Steely Dan/’78 Album

8 p.m. Sept. 17 and 18 and 2 p.m. Sept. 18: New Dance Partners

7:30 p.m. Oct. 7: The Reminders

7 p.m. Oct. 17: Winterlude — local KC jazz, Bob Bowman

8 p.m. Oct. 22: Kansas City Jazz Orchestra with Hanover, Germany Big Band

7 p.m. Oct. 24: “Yesterday and Today” — The Interactive Beatles Experience

8 p.m. Nov. 6: Darlene Love

Nov. 7: Winterlude — Kansas City and All That’s Jazz

8 p.m. Nov. 12: The Romeros guitar quartet with Isabel Leonard, mezzo-soprano

7 p.m. Nov. 18: StoneLion Puppet Theatre, “The Lost Treasure”

8 p.m. Nov. 20: Susan Werner

8 p.m. Dec. 3: Bridget Kibbey, harp with the Dover Quartet

8 p.m. Dec. 4: “Fiesta Navidad,” Mariachi Los Camperos

11 a.m. Dec. 4 and 5: Mesner Puppet Theater, “The Snowy Day” (Polsky Theatre)

7 p.m. Dec. 5: Ana Gasteyer, “Sugar and Booze” Holiday Tour

You can reach Patrick Neas at patrickneas@kcartsbeat.com and follow his Facebook page, KC Arts Beat, at www.facebook.com/kcartsbeat.