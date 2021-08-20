Florida Georgia Line cancels tour, including Kansas City concert, citing COVID

Tyler Hubbard, left, and Brian Kelley, better known as Florida Georgia Line, canceled their Oct. 30 show at the T-Mobile Center. File photo

Florida Georgia Line announced Friday that because of COVID-19 it has canceled its I Love My Country Tour, which included an Oct. 30 date at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.

The country duo consisting of Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley issued a statement saying, “It’s unfortunate that we have to cancel, but we hope y’all understand.”

The 29-city tour, also featuring Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina and Redferrin, was scheduled to begin Sept. 24 in Atlanta.

The T-Mobile website said that ticket holders will be issued refunds through the method of payment used at time of purchase and that no action is required on their part.

Earlier in the week, fellow country star Garth Brooks canceled his remaining stadium tour dates in five cities due to rising COVID-19 cases. The move came just 11 days after he performed at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

