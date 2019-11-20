These Kansas City musicians were just nominated for Grammy Awards

Some Kansas City classical musicians are becoming quite the regulars at Grammy Awards time.

On the nominations list announced Wednesday: Kansas City’s hometown diva Joyce DiDonato for best classical solo vocal album; Charles Bruffy and the Kansas City Chorale, whose latest album is up for producer of the year; and Kansas City organist Jan Kraybill’s album “The Orchestral Organ” is up for three awards.

DiDonato, the world-class mezzo-soprano who grew up in Prairie Village, was previously been nominated for eight Grammys and won two. Now she’s up for her album “Songplay,” a mashup of Italian arias and the styles of jazz and the American Songbook. She collaborated with jazz musicians Craig Terry (piano), Charlie Porter (trumpet), Chuck Israels (bass) and Jimmy Madison (drums).

She’ll return to Kansas City May 29 with the early music band Il Pomo D’Oro for a concert in the Harriman-Jewell Series at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts.

Bruffy and the Chorale got a nod for exploring the little-known Celtic choral tradition in “Artifacts: The Music of Michael McGlynn.” The Star’s classical music columnist Patrick Neas said of McGlynn’s music: “You can hear Ireland’s slate gray sky and emerald landscape in his lush but airy harmonies.”

The nomination is actually for multi-Grammy-winning producer Blanton Alspaugh, who won for the chorale’s 2012 album “Life and Breath.” Most recently, Bruffy and the chorale won in 2016 for best choral recording for “Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil.”

In addition, Bill Brownlee, The Star’s freelance concert reviewer, points out some Kansas Citians who had a hand in albums nominated in other categories.

Saxophonist Logan Richardson, a KC native, plays on one track of Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah’ “Ancestral Recall,” nominated for best contemporary instrumental album.

And Justus West of Overland Park co-produced “Ballin’” by Mustard Featuring Roddy Ricch, which is up for best rap/sung performance.

The awards will be presented Jan. 26 on CBS.

The Kansas City Chorale presents “Artifacts: The Music of Michael McGlynn.”

Joyce DiDonato’s “Songplay” earned a Grammy nomination for best classical solo vocal album.





