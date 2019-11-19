KC concerts Nov. 21-27: Koe Wetzel, Rico Nasty, Schoolboy Q, Ronnie Milsap

Schoolboy Q will perform at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. ezamora@fresnobee.com

Koe Wetzel

8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at PBR Big Sky

The wild-eyed country artist Koe Wetzel caused a stir at a family-friendly festival in his home state of Texas this summer. In an apology to offended attendees of the event, festival organizers claimed to be “very disappointed in the language and content” of Wetzel’s performance. Yet salty banter and rowdy songs are integral components of Wetzel’s appeal. He’s developed a rabid following for thunderous songs like “Ragweed” and “February 28, 2016” that glorify excessive indulgence in carnal pleasures. 816-842-1045. Sold out; face value of tickets $20. powerandlightdistrict.com.

TisaKorean

7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at RecordBar

TisaKorean boasts “I’ma play my cards right” on the recent Chance the Rapper single “Groceries.” His presence on the superstar’s song verifies the exceptionally strong hand held by the eccentric Houston rapper. Much like the cult artist Lil B, TisaKorean’s ability to generate memes may be just as important as his musical talent. The visually oriented artist who is signed to an affiliate of Atlantic Records tops an eclectic bill of angry rock acts and left-of-center rappers. With Judiciary, Soul Craft, Amira Wang, Solomon, Rage Gang Beam Team and Yung Grandpa. 816-753-5207. Tickets are $15 through therecordbar.com.

Mac Ayres

9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Encore Room

Every generation needs mellow, effortlessly relatable troubadours to call its own. Mac Ayres, 22, is poised to become the favorite singer-songwriter of people born in the new millennium. The New Yorker channels soul-based Lionel Richie as well as folk-oriented stars like James Taylor. Ayres’ mood-setting love song “Easy” evokes Richie’s “Stuck on You” while “Stay” channels Taylor’s “Carolina in My Mind.” Adventurous baby boomers will be entirely at home with the music. With Raymond & Roosevelt. 816-753-8665. Tickets are $15 through uptowntheater.com.

Rico Nasty

8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Granada

Rico Nasty, the Maryland woman born Maria-Cecilia Simone Kelly in 1997, cites Missy Elliott and Beyoncé as artists she intends to emulate. Even so, the abrasive rock elements in her sound, her liberal use of face paint and her authoritative flow have more in common with Kansas City rapper Tech N9ne. The rage Kelly unleashes in her combative songs is as incendiary as Tech N9ne’s most explosive work. The attack makes Kelly one of the most promising members of XXL magazine’s taste-making Freshman Class of 2019. 785-842-1390. Tickets are $17 through thegranada.com.

Hobo Johnson & The Lovemakers

8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at The Truman

Truman Capote dismissed the work of the word-drunk author Jack Keroac by sneering, “That’s not writing, that’s typing.” In much the same way, critics of Hobo Johnson might claim, “That’s not singing, it’s talking.” The Californian born Frank Lopes Jr. rants and raves in compositions that resemble stream-of-consciousness confessions while his backing band, The Lovemakers, eggs him on like a dastardly Greek chorus. Capote may not have approved, but Saturday’s concert is sold out. With Mom Jeans. 816-205-8560. Sold out; face value of tickets $25. thetrumankc.com.

Ronnie Milsap will bring his brand of country to Knuckleheads. WADE PAYNE Invision/AP

Ronnie Milsap

8:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Knuckleheads

After surviving more than 50 tumultuous years in the music industry, Ronnie Milsap, 76, is enjoying a spate of overdue validation. Recent recognition for the soulful country veteran’s achievements include “The Duets,” a 2019 album on which he’s joined by a host of noteworthy artists. Dolly Parton partners with Milsap on a new rendition of his 1980 chart-topper, “Smoky Mountain Rain.” George Strait helps Milsap revive the 1989 roadhouse classic “Houston Solution,” and Luke Bryan adds his star power to the 1983 cheating song “Stranger in My House.” 816-483-1456. Tickets are $47.50-$67.50 through knuckleheadskc.com.

Schoolboy Q

8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

Quincy Matthew Hanley, the man who raps as Schoolboy Q, is an outstanding lyricist. Even so, the signature accomplishment of his wide-ranging career lasts less than two seconds. At the beginning of Kendrick Lamar’s incendiary 2012 song “M.A.A.D City,” Hanley imitates the sound of gunfire by shouting “yawk yawk yawk yawk.” Lamar, his labelmate at Top Dawg Entertainment, has returned the favor many times. Lamar’s intellectual bent counters Hanley’s earthier inclinations on their collaborations. With A’Sean. 816-283-9900. Tickets are $42.50 through arvestbanktheatre.com.

Ohmme

8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at RecordBar

Most of the musicians appearing on NPR’s prestigious Tiny Desk Concert series present the quiet and subtle aspects of their sound. Ohmme is different. The Chicago duo of Macie Stewart and Sima Cunningham made an abrasive racket during an appearance on the program earlier this year. Punk-inspired electric guitar and bass provided a contorted backdrop for their entangled vocals. Fans of similarly astringent indie-rock innovators like Dirty Projectors and St. Vincent will be enthralled by Ohmme. With Lava Dreams and Liam. 816-753-5207. Tickets are $10 through therecordbar.com.