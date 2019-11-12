KC concerts Nov. 14-20: Lana Del Rey, The Chainsmokers, Wilco

Lana Del Rey will play a sold-out show at the Uptown on Thursday.

Lana Del Rey

8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Uptown Theater

Lana Del Rey channels the glamour of bygone movie stars like Greta Garbo and Jean Harlow. The California artist’s alluring demeanor is matched by her extravagant form of indie-pop, and the synthesis of form and fashion makes the woman born Elizabeth Woolridge Grant in 1985 a distinctive celebrity. Only her penchant for profanity — an anomaly reflected in the title of her latest album — prevents her from being entirely demure. The approach is successful. Thursday’s concert is sold out. 816-753-8665. Sold out; face value of tickets $59.50-$69.50. uptowntheater.com.

The Chainsmokers

7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Sprint Center

The Chainsmokers are responsible for three of the 25 most-streamed songs in Spotify history. “Closer,” “Don’t Let Me Down” and “Something Just Like This” have racked up more than 4 billion cumulative plays at the music streaming service for the duo of Alex Pall and Drew Taggart, who clearly understand how to tap into popular taste. Their accessible form of electronic music ranges from party jams to stirring anthems that appeal to the broadest possible swath of pop fans. With 5 Seconds of Summer and Lennon Stella. 816-949-7100. Tickets are $39.50-$129.50 through sprintcenter.com.

Rezz

8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

Isabelle Rezazadeh performs as Rezz but answers to the nickname Space Mom even though she’s just 24 years old. The intergalactic sounds created by the Canadian electronic dance music artist and her nurturing relationship with fans inspired the moniker. The ominous beats on tracks like “Spider on tThe Moon” and “Your Soul Will Never Be Released” are balanced by Rezazadeh’s utopian sense of optimism, a sensibility reflected by the outlandish illuminated spectacles she wears during her concerts. With Peekaboo and BlackGummy. 816-283-9900. Tickets are $30-$40 through arvestbanktheatre.com.

K. Michelle

8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Uptown Theater

K. Michelle and collaborators City Girls and Kash Doll are receiving pushback for their bawdy new single, “Supahood.” The R&B songstress croons “the hooder the better” as the rappers encourage subservience to law-breaking men. The controversial “Supahood” isn’t entirely off-brand for the woman born Kimberly Michelle Pate in Memphis. Her 2015 hit “Hard to Do” and her recent release “Water” are sensational siren songs. K. Michelle’s willingness to make waves makes her an earthy alternative to Beyoncé. 816-753-8665. Tickets are $40-$60 through uptowntheater.com.

Read Southall Band

8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Granada

Read Southall recently told a journalist in his home state of Oklahoma that he and his bandmates play country music by default. “We’re all pretty rural people whether we like it or not,” he said. “It’s our best take at being rock ’n’ rollers.” Southall may consider himself a rocker, but his red dirt roots are exposed by a thick Oklahoma drawl. Southall’s hell-raising form of accidental country makes his band of ruffians one of the most promising aggregations to emerge from Stillwater in years. With Giovannie & The Hired Guns. 785-842-1390. Tickets are $12 through thegranada.com.

Wilco plays Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland on Sunday. ANNABEL MEHREN

Wilco

7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

Wilco is more interesting than ever 25 years after its formation. Although the thrill of the new dissipated in the 1990s, the band led by Jeff Tweedy managed the rare feat of never falling into a rut. World-weary but far from defeated, Tweedy now examines the process of aging with an artfulness rarely found in rock. The addition of the jazz-oriented guitarist Nels Cline helps Wilco’s music match Tweedy’s profound lyrics on new songs like “Bright Leaves.” With Tuomo & Markus. 816-283-9900. Tickets are $45-$65 through arvestbanktheatre.com.

Chon

7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at The Truman

The members of the California band Chon often sound as if they’re attempting to solve complex algebra problems using their guitars, bass and drums. The quartet’s proficiency with odd time signatures and intricate group interplay on primarily instrumental songs is impressive. Yet by splitting the difference between the crunch of the Canadian trio Rush and the looser grooves associated with the jam band Phish, Chon’s music rarely resembles an academic exercise. With Between the Buried and Me and Intervals. 816-205-8560. Tickets are $25 through thetrumankc.com.

Rodrigo y Gabriela

8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Uptown Theater

Much as the Spanish classical guitarist Andrés Segovia captivated pop audiences in the previous century, the adventurous Mexican guitar duo of Rodrigo Sanchez and Gabriela Quintero connect with a broad spectrum of contemporary listeners. The vigor of the duo’s playing was partially inspired by their love of heavy metal. A three-song EP slated for release Nov. 29 contains covers of classic songs by Megadeth, Metallica and Slayer. Rodrigo y Gabriela will interpret classical, Latin and metal material at the Uptown. With David Keenan. 816-753-8665. Tickets are $25-$65 through uptowntheater.com.