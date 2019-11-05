Tickets on sale Nov. 8: Cher at the Sprint Center, Clint Black, Sturgill Simpson

Cher added a Kansas City date to her “Here We Go Again Tour.” jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

On sale Friday, Nov. 8

American Aquarium with John Baumann, Jan. 2, Granada. $15

Tedeschi Trucks Band, Jan. 21, Music Hall. Ticket prices TBA.

Casey Donahew with Josh Ward, Jan. 24, Granada. $21

Poppy, Feb. 16, Liberty Hall. Ticket prices TBA.

Clint Black, March 14, Ameristar. Ticket prices TBA.

Oak Ridge Boys, March 21, Ameristar. Ticket prices TBA.

Sturgill Simpson with Tyler Childers, April 1, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. Ticket prices TBA.

Cher, April 18, Sprint Center. Ticket prices TBA.

“The Dollop” with Dave Anthony and Gareth Reynolds, April 18, Uptown. Ticket prices TBA.

John Mark McMillan, April 20, RecordBar. $21-$27

Awolnation with Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, June 8, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$59.50

David Gray, Aug. 8, Starlight. $45-$125

New and noteworthy

Charlie Parr, Nov. 15, Knuckleheads. $30

Paul Wall and Rich The Factor, Nov. 16, College Basketball Experience. $30-$75

Pigface, Nov. 28, RecordBar. $25

Ramon Ayala, Nov. 28, Blvd. $40

Night the Buzz Stole Xmas Night 1 featuring K.Flay, Meg Myers, Hembree and Mess, Dec. 1, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.65-$35

CeeLo Green, Dec. 9, Knuckleheads. $39.50-$134.50

Night the Buzz Stole Xmas Night 2 featuring Angels & Airwaves, Badflower and Search & Seizure, Dec. 19, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.65-$35

Night the Buzz Stole Xmas Night 3 featuring Cold War Kids, Lovelytheband, She Wants Revenge and Berwanger, Dec. 20, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.65-$35

Jackyl, Dec. 21, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $17-$22

Sleeping With Sirens with Set It Off, Belmont and Point North, Jan. 12, Granada. $29.50

Lanco, Jan. 9, Kanza Hall. $20

Aaron Watson, Jan. 30, Granada. $25

Joseph, Feb. 11, Madrid. $22-$99

Trixie Mattel, Feb. 11, The Truman. $59.50-$202

Jimmy Webb, Feb. 14, Knuckleheads. $35

Eric Johnson, Feb. 19, Madrid. $35-$85

Jim Gaffigan, Feb. 20, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $49-$99

Mike Epps, Sommore, Lavell Crawford and Gary Owen, Feb. 28, Municipal Auditorium. $61-$127

Young Dolph and Key Glock, March 12, Uptown. $35-$150

Dan Deacon, March 30, Granada. $18

Devin Townsend with The Contortionist and Haken, March 20, Granada. $29

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, March 21, Uptown. $35-$197

Disney On Ice “Road Trip Adventures,” March 26-29, Sprint Center. $23-$88

Railroad Earth, March 27, Knuckleheads. $28.50

Coin with Sure Sure, April 11, The Truman. $25-$75

“Letterkenny Live!” April 11, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$225

The Driver Era, April 20, The Truman. $25-$30

Beth Hart, April 23, Uptown. $35-$227

Judy Collins, May 14, Knuckleheads. $58.50-$78.50

Also on sale

The Flatlanders, Nov. 7, Knuckleheads. $30

Gregory Alan Isakov, Nov. 7, Liberty Hall. $31-$56

Kris Kristofferson & The Strangers, Nov. 7, Uptown. $35-$162

Lettuce, Nov. 7, The Truman. $26-$31

Pert Near Sandstone and Kind Country, Nov. 7, Knuckleheads. $15

Slaid Cleaves, Nov. 7, Knuckleheads. $25

White Denim, Nov. 7, Granada. $20

85 South Show, Nov. 8, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $42.50-$67.50

America, Nov. 8, Ameristar. $55-$90

Cannibal Corpse, Nov. 8, The Truman. $26.50-$30

DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Chico Bean, Nov. 8, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $42.50-$67.50

Jason Boland & The Stragglers with Outlaw Jim and The Whiskey Benders, Nov. 8, Knuckleheads. $20

Tom Goss with Nakia and Liz DeRoche, Nov. 8, Buffalo Room. $15-$30

Tommy Tutone with Popskull Rebels and M80s, Nov. 8, Knuckleheads. $25-$40

The Weeks with Future Thieves and H.A.R.D., Nov. 8, RecordBar. $15-$18

Bottle Rockets, Nov. 9, Knuckleheads. $15

Buck’s Bash featuring Althea Rene and Jeanette Harris, Nov. 9, Gem Theater. $35-$75

Clan of Xymox with The Bellwether Syndicate, Nov. 9, Riot Room. $20-$100

Hanson, Nov. 9, VooDoo. $42.50

Hippo Campus, Nov. 9, Granada. $25-$79

John 5 with Jared James Nichols, Nov. 9, Bottleneck. $19

KC Latin Music Summit, Nov. 9, Knuckleheads. $20

R&B Only, Nov. 9, The Truman. $29.99-$60

Robert Randolph and the Family Band, Nov. 9, Yardley Hall. $22-$55

Thundergong! Nov. 9, Uptown. $45-$75

Whiskey Myers, Nov. 9, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $25-$35

Wuki, Nov. 9, Aura. $15

Angel Olsen with Vagabon, Nov. 10, Granada. $25

Anjelah Johnson, Nov. 10, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.75-$59.75

Anthony Hamilton with Ginuwine, Jagged Edge, 112 and H-Town, Nov. 10, Sprint Center. $56-$156

Bishop Briggs, Nov. 10, The Truman. $27.50

Bret Michaels with Joe Diffie, Nov. 10, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $46-$72

Icon For Hire, Nov. 10, Roxy. $15

Smile Empty Soul with Cinder and Nagazi, Nov. 10, Riot Room. $15

The Spill Canvas, Nov. 10, RecordBar. $18

Big Freedia with Low Cut Connie, Mykki Blanco and Boyfriend, Nov. 11, RecordBar. $22

Torche with Eye Flys, Nov. 11, Riot Room. $16

Billy Corgan, Nov. 12, Liberty Hall. $45-$76

David Bromberg with Talbott Brothers, Nov. 12, Knuckleheads. $25

Merkules, Nov. 12, Riot Room. $32.58

The Sadies, Nov. 12, Knuckleheads. $15

The Score and The Unlikely Candidates with The Orphan and The Poet, Nov. 12, RecordBar. $16

Simple Plan and State Champs, Nov. 12, The Truman. $33.50

Wolves at the Gate with My Epic, Comrades and Empty, Nov. 12, Rino. $16

Belphegor with Suffocation, Necronomicon and Abiotic, Nov. 13, Riot Room. $25

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong with Lespecial, Nov. 13, RecordBar. $20-$25

The Wood Brothers, Nov. 13, The Truman. $26

Billy Don Burns, Nov. 14, Knuckleheads. $15

Claire Adams and Friends, Nov. 14, Knuckleheads. $15

Dax, Nov. 14, Riot Room. $15-$60

The Greyhounds, Nov. 14, Knuckleheads. $15

Jerrod Niemann, Nov. 14, Kanza Hall. $20-$50

Lana Del Rey, Nov. 14, Uptown. Sold out.

Mono, Nov. 14, Granada. $18

The Chainsmokers with 5 Seconds of Summer and Lennon Stella, Nov. 15, Sprint Center. $26-$77.50

David Basse Trio, Nov. 15, Corbin Theatre. $15

David Wax Museum, Nov. 15, Knuckleheads. $17

Eazybaked, Nov. 15, Encore. $15-$20

K. Michelle, Nov. 15, Uptown. $40-$80

Rezz with Peekaboo and BlackGummy, Nov. 15, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $30-$40

Texas Hippie Coalition with Deepfall and Very Alora, Nov. 15, Riot Room. $20

That Big Metal Show, Nov. 16, Aftershock. $15

Big Wild, Nov. 16, The Truman. $20

Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band, Nov. 16, Knuckleheads. $15

The Hot Sardines, Nov. 16, Folly. $30-$40

Mark Chesnutt, Nov. 16, Ameristar. $30-$50

The Neighbourhood, Nov. 16, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $32

Synchronicity KC, Nov. 16, Knuckleheads. $15

Chon with Between the Buried and Me, Nov. 17, The Truman. $25-$30

Comethazine, Nov. 17, Granada. $25

Corb Lund, Nov. 17, Knuckleheads. $15

Fit For An Autopsy, Nov. 17, Riot Room. $20

Michael W. Smith, Nov. 17, Folly. Sold out.

Toronzo Cannon, Nov. 17, Knuckleheads. $15

Wilco, Nov. 17, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $45-$65

Syml, Nov. 18, RecordBar. $17-$20

Indigo Girls, Nov. 19, Kauffman Center. $39-$69

Ministry, Nov. 19, Granada. $17

MisterWives, Nov. 19, The Truman. $29-$104

Ensiferum with Kalmah, Abigail Williams and Aenimus, Nov. 20, Riot Room. $30

Illenium, Nov. 20, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$49.50

Rodrigo y Gabriela, Nov. 20, Uptown. $25-$157

Chelsea Handler, Nov. 21, Uptown. $47-$182

Donna The Buffalo, Nov. 21, Knuckleheads. $24

Indigenous, Nov. 21, Knuckleheads. $20

Koe Wetzel, Nov. 21, PBR Big Sky. $20-$55

Mac Ayres, Nov. 21, Encore. $15

TisaKorean with Judiciary, Soul Craft and more, Nov. 21, RecordBar. $15-$25

Bear Grillz, Nov. 22, The Truman. $15-$25

Emo Nite, Nov. 22, Riot Room. $15

Greyson Chance, Nov. 22, RecordBar. $15-$45

Kris Lager Band with Ben Miller Band, Nov. 22, Knuckleheads. $15

Rico Nasty, Nov. 22, Granada. $17

Sister Hazel, Nov. 22, Ameristar. $30-$90

Slushii, Nov. 22, Mosaic. $15-$55

Helmet, Nov. 23, Riot Room. $25-$30

Hobo Johnson and the Lovemakers, Nov. 23, The Truman. $25

Kai Wachi with Sam Lamar, Nov. 23, Aura. $20

Lauren Anderson, Nov. 23, Knuckleheads. $15

Monolord with Blackwater Holylight, Nov. 23, Bottleneck. $16

Ronnie Milsap, Nov. 23, Knuckleheads. $47.50-$67.50

Shooting Star, Nov. 23, Ameristar. $15-$75

Space Laces with Must Die! Nov. 23, Granada. $15

Mannheim Steamroller, Nov. 24, Kauffman Center. $58-$83

Sloan, Nov. 24, Riot Room. $20

Issues with Polyphia, Lil Aaron and Sleep Token, Nov. 25, Granada. $25

ScHoolboy Q, Nov. 25, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $42.50-$50

Dreamers, Nov. 26, RecordBar. $17

Danielle Nicole Band, Nov. 27, Knuckleheads. $45

Give Me Love, A Tribute to the Music of George Harrison, Nov. 27, Knuckleheads. $15

Ha Ha Tonka with Olivia Fox and The Spring Standards, Nov. 27, RecordBar. $15

Shpongle and Android Jones, Nov. 27, Uptown. $35-$55

Herobust with Slimez and Inf1n1te, Nov. 29, The Truman. $20-$28

Lionel Richie and Tina Turner Tribute, Nov. 29, Knuckleheads. $17.50

Oceano, Nov. 29, Riot Room. $17-$20

The Rainmakers, Nov. 29-30, RecordBar. $15

ATLiens, Nov. 30, Aura. $20

Dalton Domino, Nov. 30, Knuckleheads. $15

Four Fried Chickens and a Coke, Nov. 30, Knuckleheads. $15-$25

Michael Ray and Carly Pearce, Nov. 30, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $20-$30

Cautious Clay, Dec. 1, Riot Room. $20

Kim Petras, Dec. 1, The Truman. $31.50-$141.50

With Confidence with Seaway, Between You & Me and Doll Skin, Dec. 1, Bottleneck. $16

Romero Lubambo, Dec. 2-3, Lied Center. $19-$35

Lynda Randle Tait and Michael Tait, Dec. 3, Bell Cultural Events Center. $20-$60

Snails with Rusko and more, Dec. 3, Truman. $20-$35

Michael Martin Murphey, Dec. 4, Uptown. $25-$69

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, Dec. 5, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $37-$92

Quebe Sisters, Dec. 5, Knuckleheads. $20

Cattle Decapitation with Atheist Band, Primitive Man and more, Dec. 6, Granada. $22

Louis The Child, Dec. 6, Uptown. $31-$103

Chase Rice, Dec. 7, Granada. $35

Julian Vaughn and Friends, “Gift Of Christmas,” Dec. 7, Gem Theater. $27.50

Katy Guillen and Stephanie Williams, Dec. 7, Knuckleheads. $20

The Phil Collins Experience, Dec. 7, Knuckleheads. $20

Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Dec. 7, Sprint Center. $56-$87

Waterparks with Yung Pinch and Kitten, Dec. 7, The Truman. $25

Funky Butt Brass Band, Dec. 8, Knuckleheads. $20

Lil Tjay, Dec. 8, Granada. $30-$100

Michael Londra, Dec. 8, Drexel Hall. $30

Southern Avenue, Dec. 8, Knuckleheads. $15

Victor Wainwright, Dec. 8, Knuckleheads. $18.50

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “All Star Holidays,” Dec. 10, Kauffman Center. $32-$67

Keith Harkin, Dec. 10, Drexel Hall. $35-$75

Hot Club of Cowtown, Dec. 11, Knuckleheads. $20

Music of Presley, Perkins, Lewis and Cash, Dec. 12, Knuckleheads. $25-$39.50

Straight No Chaser, Dec. 12, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$57.50

Tenth Avenue North, Dec. 12, Folly. $30-$75

Bobby Rush and Band, Dec. 13, Knuckleheads. $25-$39.50

Boombox Cartel, Dec. 13, VooDoo. $25

Liverpool, Dec. 13, Ameristar. $12-$18

Brave Combo, Dec. 13, Knuckleheads. $15

Pedrito Martinez Group, Dec. 13, Folly. $20-$55

Big Band Christmas, Dec. 14, Liberty Hall. $20

Blackalicious, Dec. 14, RecordBar. $22-$25

The Dead South with The Legendary Shack Shakers, Dec. 14, The Truman. $25

Garry Mac and The Mac Truque with Atlantic Express, Dec. 14, Knuckleheads. $15-$22

Keys N Krates, Dec. 14, Aura. $20

Marshall Crenshaw, Dec. 14, Knuckleheads. $20

Tech N9ne, Dec. 14, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $34

Wynonna and Tanya Tucker, Dec. 14, Uptown. $25-$227

Steel Panther, Dec. 15, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $25-$30

JD McPherson, Dec. 17, Bottleneck. $19

A Magical Cirque Christmas, Dec. 17, Music Hall. $29-$99

Wade Cota, Dec. 17, Aftershock. $15

The Piano Guys, Dec. 18, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $45.50-$155.50

88 Keys, Dec. 20, Knuckleheads. $20

The Widdler, Dec. 20, Encore. $15-$22

Jeezy with Mozzy and OMB Peezy, Dec. 21, Uptown. $58-$100

Katy Guillen & The Drive, Dec. 21, Knuckleheads. $15

Chris Tucker, Dec. 27, Uptown. $49.50-$177

Dr. Zhivegas, Dec. 27, Kanza Hall. $15

The Rainmakers, Dec. 27, Knuckleheads. $15-$30

Samantha Fish with Jonathon Boogie Long, Dec 28, Knuckleheads. $30-$49.50

Making Movies, Dec. 31, The Truman. $22

The Zeros, The Instamatics and Stone Cutters Union, Dec. 31, Knuckleheads. $40

Claudia Oshry, Jan. 9, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $32.50-$35

Cody Johnson, Jan. 11, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $39-$104

Kathleen Madigan, Jan. 11, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$40

Cory Wong, Jan. 16, Madrid. $25-$50

Eboni Fondren, Jan. 19, Polsky Theatre. $12-$25

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, Jan. 21, RecordBar. $15

George Strait with Asleep at the Wheel, Jan. 25-26, Sprint Center. $75-$250

Martha Redbone, Jan. 26, Lied Center. $11-$30

Magic City Hippies, Jan. 28, RecordBar. $17.50

Cirque Du Soleil, “Axel,” Jan. 30-Feb. 2, Sprint Center. $44-$125

Ambrosia with Peter Beckett, Jan. 31, Ameristar. $30-$95

Subtronics, Jan. 31, Uptown. $20-$99

Squirrel Nut Zippers and The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Feb. 1, Kauffman Center. $29-$49

Miranda Lambert, Feb. 6, Sprint Center. $38.75-$113.75

Lorrie Morgan and Mark Wills, Feb. 7, Ameristar. $38-$135

Miniature Tigers, Feb. 8, Riot Room. $17

Queensryche with John 5 and Eve to Adam, Feb. 8, Knuckleheads. $35-$60

Bobby McFerrin and Gimme5, Feb. 9, Yardley Hall. $32-$125

Dr. Dog, Feb. 9, The Truman. $25

Michael Feinstein with Storm Large, Feb. 9, Kauffman Center. $49-$109

The New Pornographers with Diane Coffee, Feb. 12, The Truman. $30-$35

King Princess, Feb. 14, The Truman. $27.50-$30

Rodney Carrington, Feb. 14-15, Ameristar. $60-$175

William Duvall, Feb. 15, RecordBar. $20

Tender, Feb. 16, Encore. $15

Martin Sexton, Feb. 17, Knuckleheads. $25-$45

Matoma and Two Friends, Feb. 18, Granada. $25

Chris Thile, Feb. 19, Lied Center. $19-$50

Electric Guest with Soleima, Feb. 19, Granada. $20

Nghtmre with Kompany, Wavedash and Black A.M., Feb. 20, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $23-$35

Chance The Rapper, Feb. 22, Sprint Center. $59.50-$129.50

Stacey Kent, Feb. 22, Folly. $20-$55

Dashboard Confessional, Feb. 23, The Truman. $35

Kathy Mattea, Feb. 23, Lied Center. $21-$40

Sax & Violins, Feb. 23, Polsky Theatre. $12-$25

Saint Motel, Feb. 25, The Truman. $25-$88.88

Anna of the North, Feb. 27, Encore. $16

Cowboy Mouth, Feb. 27, Knuckleheads. $20

Dennis DeYoung, Feb. 28, Ameristar. $40-$60

Destroyer with Eleanor Friedberger, Feb. 28, Granada. $20

Dweezil Zappa, Feb. 29, The Truman. $35-$75

Gene Watson, Feb. 29, Ameristar. $20-$110

Opeth, March 1, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$40

Fitz and the Tantrums, March 4, Uptown. $29.50-$132

Cult of Luna, March 5, Granada. $22

Y&T, March 5, VooDoo. $15-$25

Danú, March 7, Yardley Hall. $17-$85

Justin Moore and Tracy Lawrence, March 7, Uptown. $49.50-$174.50

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Havana to Ipanema,” March 7, Kauffman Center. $32-$67

Luciana Souza, March 7, Folly. $20-$55

Murder by Death, March 7, Liberty Hall. $20-$32

TobyMac, March 8, Sprint Center. $15-$69.75

Colony House, March 9, RecordBar. $16

While She Sleeps, March 9, Aftershock. $18

“Dancing with the Stars” Live,” March 10, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$85

“The Bachelor” Live on Stage, March 12, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $38.50-$68.50

Nate Nall Quintet, March 15, Polsky Theatre. $12-$25

Gary Gulman, March 19, Madrid. $25-$45

Hot Water Music, March 19-20, RecordBar. $35

The Lone Bellow with Early James and The Latest, March 20, Knuckleheads. $28-$89

MercyMe with Jeremy Camp and David Leonard, March 20, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $30-$165

We Banjo 3, March 20, The Truman. $15

Houston Person and Emmet Cohen, March 23-24, Lied Center. $19-$35

Del McCoury Band, March 26, Knuckleheads. $38.50-$63.50

Roadshow Tour, March 26, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $20-$75

“Whose Live Anyway?” March 28, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$79.50

The Reminders, April 2, Polsky Theatre. $17-$35

Silverstein with Four Year Strong and I The Mighty, April 5, The Truman. $25-$28

Dan and Shay, April 9, Sprint Center. $39.50-$79.50

Ray Wylie Hubbard, April 10-11, Knuckleheads. $20

Peter Mulvey, April 19, Lied Center. $16-$30

John Pizzarelli Trio, April 24, Folly. $20-$55

Kevin Morby, April 25, RecordBar. $20

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Hallelujah! I Love Her So!” May 1, Kauffman Center. $32-$67

Adam Ant, May 3, Uptown. $35-$199

Mavericks, May 7-9, Knuckleheads. $42.50

NF, May 12, Starlight. $29.50-$59.50

David Foster and Katharine McPhee, May 19, Kauffman Center. $39-$109

Southern Culture on the Skids, May 23, Knuckleheads. $20

Lauren Daigle with Johnnyswim, May 28, Sprint Center. $26.50-$122

Ozzy Osbourne, June 26, Sprint Center. $29.50-$250

Kenny Chesney, July 11, Arrowhead. $40-$375

Vampire Weekend, Sept. 29, Starlight. $39.50-$79.50

