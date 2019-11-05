KC concerts Nov. 7-13: Kris Kristofferson, Anthony Hamilton, Bret Michaels

Kris Kristofferson comes to the Uptown Theater on Thursday. Invision/AP

Kris Kristofferson & The Strangers

8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at Uptown Theater

Kris Kristofferson, 83, is an unlikely star of Ken Burns’ “Country Music.” The unconventional singer-songwriter received as much screen time in the documentary as many country legends, with Burns emphasizing Kristofferson’s impressive academic accomplishments to demonstrate country’s inclusivity. Supported by Merle Haggard’s longtime backing band The Strangers, the craggy-voiced and charismatic Kristofferson will perform his classic compositions including “Me and Bobby McGee,” “Help Me Make It Through the Night,” “For the Good Times” and “Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down.” 816-753-8665. Tickets are $35-$162 through uptowntheater.com.

Whiskey Myers

8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

Since Lynyrd Skynyrd bassist Larry Junstrom died last month, only one original member of the titanic Southern rock band remains alive. But Lynyrd Skynyrd’s rebellious legacy is maintained by devoted heirs, including the Texas band Whiskey Myers. On “Ballad of a Southern Man,” vocalist Cody Cannon boasts that “I still fly that Southern flag” and proclaims that he still says “‘Merry Christmas’ not ‘Happy Holidays.’” With Tennessee Jet. 816-283-9900. Tickets are $25-$35 through arvestbanktheatre.com.

Althea Rene

8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Gem Theater

It takes a certain kind of confidence to title an album “Flawsome,” but Althea Rene is entirely self-assured. In addition to billing herself as “the queen of soul-jazz,” the flautist once worked as a law enforcement officer in her hometown of Detroit. Her new release, “Flawsome,” is filled with jaunty flute riffs and reassuring grooves. Smooth jazz saxophonist Jeanette Harris also will perform at the concert presented by the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum as a tribute to the late Kansas City legend John “Buck” O’Neil. 816-221-1920. Tickets are $35-$75 through eventbrite.com/event/69448715979

Hanson will bop at Voodoo on Saturday. JIRO SCHNEIDER

Hanson

7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at VooDoo

In the slang parlance of the moment, “MMMBop” is still a bop. Hanson’s 1997 hit remains as exasperatingly catchy as recent earworms like Pinkfong’s “Baby Shark” and Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road.” Released when Isaac and Taylor Hanson were teenagers and their little brother Zac was 12, the Oklahoma trio’s “MMMBop” is a timeless pop classic. Fans eager to continue partying after Hanson leaves the stage Saturday can opt to pay an additional $15 to dance at Taylor Hanson’s post-concert DJ set. 816-472-7777. Tickets are $42.50 through voodookc.com.

Anthony Hamilton

7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at Sprint Center

In his new book, “Cornbread, Fish’n Collard Greens: Inside The Music,” Anthony Hamilton suggests that “I am a lyrical superhero. I am music.” The North Carolina native’s audacious claim is supported by deeply affecting Southern soul hits such as “Charlene,” “The Point of It All” and “Can’t Let Go.” His compositional skills and resonant voice make Hamilton a worthy successor to iconic soul men like Otis Redding, Donny Hathaway and Marvin Gaye. With Jagged Edge, Ginuwine, 112 and H-Town. 816-949-7100. Tickets are $56-$156 through sprintcenter.com.

Bret Michaels

7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

Bret Michaels, the boisterous reality television star and racy hair-metal icon, pledges that fans will hear “nothing but hits” on his Hometown Heroes Tour. The tour’s impressive lineup is capable of delivering on his promise. Michaels sang hits including the epic power ballad “Every Rose Has Its Thorn” as the front man of Poison. Night Ranger is best known for the 1983 smash “Sister Christian.” Rock legend Lita Ford is sure to belt out “Kiss Me Deadly,” and country singer Joe Diffie will sing “Bigger Than the Beatles.” 816-442-6100. Tickets are $46-$72 through silversteineyecentersarena.com.

Bishop Briggs

8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at The Truman

“Champion,” the title track of Bishop Briggs’ new album, is almost certainly destined to be licensed for use in commercials. With a monumental chorus and inspirational lyrics like “was feeling so weak but baby, I’m strong,” “Champion” is ready-made to sell any number of products. Briggs, the up-and-coming star born Sarah Grace McLaughlin in London in 1992, is a musical chameleon, adroitly adapting to the breakneck pace of change on the pop landscape. With Miya Folick and Jax Anderson. 816-205-8560. Tickets are $27.50 through thetrumankc.com.

Angel Olsen

8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at Granada

Most pop, rock and R&B artists wait until they’re well past the midpoint of their careers before creating work that incorporates elements of classical music. Angel Olsen, 32, has never been one to follow a predictable path. After establishing herself as one of indie-rock’s most noteworthy practitioners, Olsen took a sharp left turn on her fourth studio album, “All Mirrors.” Released in October, “All Mirrors” incorporates a string section on swirling songs in which Olsen occasionally resembles a punk version of the cabaret icon Liza Minnelli. With Vagabon. 785-842-1390. Tickets are $25 through thegranada.com.