KC concerts Oct. 31-Nov. 6: Melissa Etheridge, Marcus King, Ray LaMontagne

A Day to Remember

6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

Thousands of conflicted head-bangers will forsake treat-or-treating and other traditional Halloween festivities for a night of ferocious heavy metal. The Degenerates Tour is headlined by A Day to Remember, a formidable Florida band that straddles the nebulous boundary between savage metal and melodramatic pop-punk. Michigan screamo and thrash band I Prevail, Ohio’s Beartooth and New Jersey’s Can’t Swim round out an appropriately creepy bill that’s sure to deliver as many thrills as a sugar-induced holiday rush. 816-442-6100. Tickets are $25.50-$55.50 through silversteineyecentersarena.com.

Marcus King

8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at The Truman

If Christone “Kingfish” Ingram is the crown prince of the blues, Marcus King is positioned immediately behind him in line for the throne. King, 23, a dynamic guitar slinger from South Carolina, is promoted almost as breathlessly as the 20-year-old Ingram. Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys produced King’s forthcoming album, “El Dorado.” The project is likely to expand King’s audience beyond the blues and jam-band aficionados who consider him one of their best-kept secrets. With Aaron Lee Tasjan. 816-205-8560. Tickets are $25 through thetrumankc.com.

Mike and the Moonpies

8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at Knuckleheads

Austin-based Mike and the Moonpies was long one of the hundreds of so-called red dirt country bands from Oklahoma and Texas that struggled to differentiate itself from its peers. Its audacious new album, “Cheap Silver and Solid Country Gold,” elevates the group from the pack. Recorded with the London Symphony Orchestra at Abbey Road Studio, the lush production allows bandleader Mike Harmeier’s boozy compositions to shine. His fresh spins on honkytonk tropes make the title track and “You Look Good in Neon” instant classics. With Sara Morgan. 816-483-1456. Tickets are $10 through knuckleheadskc.com.

Loud Luxury

8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at The Truman

Loud Luxury may not be a household name, but the Canadian duo’s massive hit “Body” is almost certainly familiar to anyone who has frequented dance clubs the past couple years. DJs rely on the celebratory song crafted by Joe Depace and Andrew Fedyk to fill dance floors. “Body” has also racked up 600 million streams on Spotify. Loud Luxury replicated the formula on equally jubilant tracks like “I’m Not Alright.” With Dzeko. 816-205-8560. Tickets are $20-$25 through thetrumankc.com.

Apocalypse Meow

8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Mills Record Company 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Mulberry Room

The Midwest Music Foundation, a reliable showcase for area bands, is an indispensable component of Kansas City’s music community. Apocalypse Meow is the organization’s primary fundraiser for its mission to assist musicians with medical bills. A set by Nublvckcity, a group that echoes the latest developments in neo-soul and hip-hop, will be a highlight of the 12th edition of the event. Chris Meck & The Second Sons and The Sluts perform Friday. Shy Boys and the Slights are among the acts Saturday. Friday: 816-960-3775. millsrecordcompany.com. Free. Saturday: 816-421-1473. Tickets are $15 through midwestmusicfoundation.org.

Iris DeMent

8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Knuckleheads

The music of Iris DeMent is divisive. Her nasal twang and homespun folk songs inspire either deep devotion or utter repulsion. The Arkansas native honed her craft at open mic nights while living in Kansas City. Idiosyncratic songs like “Let the Mystery Be” and “Hotter Than Mojave in My Heart” on her debut album, “Infamous Angel,” introduced DeMent’s unique voice to the rest of the world in 1992. She’s followed a highly idiosyncratic path ever since. With Pieta Brown. 816-483-1456. Tickets are $38.50 through knuckleheadskc.com.

Melissa Etheridge

7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at Lied Center

More than 30 years after her debut single, “Bring Me Some Water,” made her a star, raspy-voiced Leavenworth native Melissa Etheridge sounds rowdier than ever on her latest album, “Medicine Show.” She warns “I’m undomesticated” with the reckless passion of a rebellious teenager on the fiery heartland rock track “Faded by Design” and howls like Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler over the metallic crunch of “Shaking.” Etheridge’s late-career renaissance began with 2016’s “Memphis Rock and Soul,” a searing set of R&B covers. 785-864-2787. Tickets are $21-$75 through lied.ku.edu.

Ray LaMontagne

7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, Nov. 5-6, at Uptown Theater

Apprehensive fans dismayed by the uncharacteristically corrosive psychedelic rock flourishes on Ray LaMontagne’s most recent album will be relieved to learn the singer-songwriter will perform in an acoustic setting during his two-night stand at the Uptown. The New Hampshire native’s knack for recasting the most pleasing components of the music of Joni Mitchell and Van Morrison will be accentuated by spare arrangements of material from his seven studio albums. With Kacy & Clayton. 816-753-8665. Tickets are $45-$99 per night through uptowntheater.com.