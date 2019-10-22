KC concerts Oct. 24-30: Chris Stapleton, Celine Dion, Robert Earl Keen, Young Thug

Celine Dion

TsuShiMaMiRe

9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at MiniBar 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Replay Lounge

Unlike many Japanese punk bands, TsuShiMaMiRe makes few concessions to Western audiences. Elements of mainstream Asian pop reside comfortably next to angry guitar riffs on much of the music TsuShiMaMiRe has made since its inception in 1999. And not only are the lyrics in Japanese, most of the group’s song titles aren’t translated into English. Area audiences have two rare chances to hear the trio that describes itself as an “alt-legendary Japanese all-girl band.” With the Slights and The Bad Ideas on Thursday and with Pale Tongue and False Brother on Friday. Thursday: 816-326-8281. Tickets are $8 through minibarkc.com. Friday: 785-749-7676. replaylounge.com. $3 cover charge.

Laura Taglialatela

8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Blue Room

Kansas City’s jazz community continues to reap the dividends of Logan Richardson’s status as Kansas City’s most exciting jazz export in decades. The innovative saxophonist will present Italian vocalist Laura Taglialatela, his label mate on Ropeadope Records, with a hand-picked band. Taglialatela sings her forward-thinking form of jazz in English and Italian. Richardson is featured on Taglialatela’s latest album, “The Glow,” a project she suggests resides in “a space where boundaries between genres and/or between single individuals cease to exist.” 816-474-8463. americanjazzmuseum.org. $10 cover charge.

Chris Stapleton

7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Sprint Center

Chris Stapleton is the reluctant proxy for all that’s good and righteous about country music. Other gritty artists like Cody Jinks and Colter Wall are no less worthy of the designation. Yet his breakthrough hit, “Tennessee Whiskey,” branded Stapleton as the leading light of country traditionalism. Although he might be more comfortable performing in roadhouses than sports arenas, Stapleton will dutifully fill the Sprint Center with soulful twang. With Brothers Osborne and Kendall Marvel. 816-949-7100. Tickets are $39.75-$89.75 through sprintcenter.com.

Celine Dion

7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at Sprint Center

As a pristine vocalist who dominates the space previously occupied by Barbra Streisand, Celine Dion is the standard-bearer of sentimental balladry. Her success lies in an inimitable delivery that makes mawkish material seem magnificent. The show-stopping “Titanic” theme, “My Heart Will Go On,” and Dion’s 1991 duet with Peabo Bryson on “Beauty and the Beast” are the best-known examples of her commanding way with a ballad. Dion hasn’t performed in Kansas City since 2009. 816-949-7100. Tickets are $49.50-$229.50 through sprintcenter.com.

EarthGang

8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at Granada

OutKast, the duo of Big Boi and André 3000, has been on hiatus for more than a decade. Like OutKast, EarthGang is from Atlanta. The duo of Olu and WowGr8 reflects the enormous influence of OutKast’s classic sound on the appropriately titled new album “Mirrorland.” “Tequila” and “Swerve” are among EarthGang songs that are as catchy as OutKast’s signature hit, “Hey Ya.” Yet where OutKast was often playful and irreverent, EarthGang is usually serious and sinister. With Benji and Duckwrth. 785-842-1390. Tickets are $22 through thegranada.com.

The Midnight Hour featuring Ali Shaheed Muhammad and Adrian Younge

8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at RecordBar

It could be said that blues, jazz, soul and hip-hop are part of a single continuum of America’s artistic culture. Ali Shaheed Muhammad, a member of the groundbreaking group A Tribe Called Quest, and Adrian Younge, one of the most influential R&B producers of the past 20 years, explore these connections with their 10-piece band, The Midnight Hour. With Loren Oden, Angela Muñoz and Jack Waterson. 816-753-5207. Tickets are $12 through therecordbar.com.

Robert Earl Keen

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Folly Theater

Robert Earl Keen has slowed down since recording classic albums in the 1980s and 1990s on which he nimbly melded folk, country and rock. Although the Texas troubadour has issued only two albums this decade, he’s still a big talker. Keen has hosted more than 100 episodes of his “Americana Podcast: The 51st State,” a talk show “dedicated to the definition and expansion of Americana music.” In addition to offering clever stage banter Tuesday, he’ll play favorites like “The Front Porch Song.” With Waylon Payne. 816-474-4444. Tickets are $30-$45 through follytheater.org.

The Hu

8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Granada

The name of the Mongolian metal band The Hu — an amusing homophone with the classic rock institution The Who — allows skeptics to dismiss the group as an esoteric novelty. But even if The Hu didn’t use the indigenous instrumentation and throat singing associated with central Asia, the band’s rugged form of rock would still resonate. The epic “Wolf Totem” opens like a traditional folk song before acoustic instrumentation and ominous chants grow into a mighty blare worthy of The Who’s “Won’t Get Fooled Again.” With Crown Lands. 785-842-1390. Tickets are $20 through thegranada.com.

Young Thug

8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

Horrified hip-hop traditionalists predicted that Young Thug’s career was over when the Atlanta rapper wore a dress while striking a pose for the cover of his 2016 album “Jeffery.” They were woefully wrong. Not only did the man born Jeffery Lamar Williams solidify his status as a fashion icon, he shoved his left-of-center approach to rap into the mainstream. “So Much Fun,” Williams’ latest release, is loaded with woozy bangers that were essential components of countless party playlists last summer. With Machine Gun Kelly, Polo G and Strick. 816-442-6100. Tickets are $21-$89.50 through silversteineyecentersarena.com.