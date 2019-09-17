KC concerts Sept. 19-25: Carrie Underwood, Jonas Brothers, The Black Keys

Carrie Underwood ezamora@fresnobee.com

7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at Sprint Center

With a sprawling stage positioned in the middle of the Sprint Center, every seat for Carrie Underwood’s Cry Pretty 360 tour will provide an advantageous view of one of country music’s most consistent stars. Since winning the television competition “American Idol” in 2005, the powerhouse vocalist from Oklahoma has racked up a record 15 No. 1 songs on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart. Underwood is equally adept at interpreting inspirational songs like “Jesus, Take the Wheel” and belting out rowdy party anthems such as “Southbound.” With Maddie & Tae and Runaway June. 816-949-7100. Tickets are $46-$96 through sprintcenter.com.

Deep Purple

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at Uptown Theater

The Rolling Stones aren’t the only largely intact British rock group that remains dedicated to life on the road more than 50 years after its inception. Three core members of Deep Purple continue to thrill audiences with vital renditions of classic hits like “Smoke on the Water,” “Hush” and “Highway Star.” The septuagenarian trio of vocalist Ian Gillan, bassist Roger Glover and drummer Ian Paice are supplemented by ace guitar slinger Steve Morse and journeyman keyboardist Don Airey. With Joyous Wolf. 816-753-8665. Tickets are $55-$175 through uptowntheater.com.

Calvin Arsenia

8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at RecordBar

Calvin Arsenia, Kansas City’s favorite art-pop harpist, is accompanied by several of the world’s most accomplished session musicians on his new recording, “LA Sessions.” He suggests that anyone daring to listen to “LA Sessions” will be “careening into the depths of soul, gospel, pop, electronic dance music and the crooner’s lounge.” Arsenia will be joined by a cadre of elite Kansas City musicians at this record release party, including Molly Hammer and Eddie Moore. With Fritz Hutchison. 816-753-5207. Tickets are $20 through therecordbar.com.

Ink Stage at Plaza Art Fair

5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20; 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21; and 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 22

The works of visual artists aren’t the only creative expressions displayed at the Plaza Art Fair. Three stages will present locally based musicians. The particularly enriching sounds crafted on the Ink Live! Stage near the southwest corner of the Country Club Plaza will include the accomplished jazz ensemble The Project H (5 p.m. Saturday), the experimental funk group My Brothers & Sisters (9 p.m. Saturday) and the quartet led by crooner Kelley Gant (2:40 p.m. Sunday). 816-753-0100. plazaartfair.com/live-music. Free.

Gloria Trevi

8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Sprint Center

Gloria Trevi is known in the United States as the “Mexican Madonna,” but the characterization fails to fully encapsulate her notoriety. Trevi’s incredibly dramatic life includes a stint in a girl group, imprisonment in Brazil related to alleged sex crimes and an unlikely but wildly successful comeback. The over-the-top star repeatedly shouts “escándala” (“scandal”) on her profanely titled new single. Trevi continues to scandalize fans on her Diosa de la Noche (Goddess of the Night) tour. With Karol G. 816-949-7100. Tickets are $39.95-$349.95 through sprintcenter.com.

Greta Van Fleet

8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Starlight Theatre

Greta Van Fleet has a bad reputation in Kansas City. The young Michigan band canceled its headlining appearance at last year’s Middle of the Map Fest at the last minute, leaving fans fuming. Even so, Greta Van Fleet’s uncanny knack for channeling the sound and spirit of Led Zeppelin continues to attract graying classic rock fans along with younger admirers who missed hearing Robert Plant and Jimmy Page perform their hits in the 1970s. With Shannon & the Clams. 816-363-7827. Tickets are $39.50-$49.50 through kcstarlight.com.

Jonas Brothers

7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at Sprint Center

The Jonas Brothers parlayed their 15 minutes of fame into 15 surprisingly successful years. As child entertainers working for the Walt Disney empire, Joe, Kevin and Nick Jonas once acted alongside Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus. They became better known for their endeavors on reality television and for their romantic lives than for their music. As they’ve aged, youth-oriented ditties like “What I Go to School For” have been replaced with racy songs like the current hit “Sucker.” With Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw. 816-949-7100. Tickets are $39.95-$499.95 through sprintcenter.com.

Babymetal

8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at Uptown Theater

Babymetal may be the world’s most interesting novelty act. The amusing gimmick is simple. Japanese women who look like diligent high school students belt out catchy melodies over a grandiose form of heavy metal. Songs like “Distortion” resemble a high-speed collision between tour buses transporting pop star Katy Perry and hard rock band Iron Maiden. Babymetal’s intentionally absurd new single “Pa Pa Ya!!” could be the theme song to an outlandish video game. With Avatar. 816-753-8665. Tickets are $47.50-$308.50 through uptowntheater.com.

The Black Keys

7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Sprint Center

The electric chair on the cover of the Black Keys’ new album, “Let’s Rock,” serves as an unintentional commentary on the ongoing success of the duo from Akron, Ohio. It’s shocking that the Black Keys perform their old-school roots-rock in arenas during an era in which the form is largely relegated to intimate nightclubs. The implausible success of the Black Keys is rooted in the timeless songs crafted by guitarist and vocalist Dan Auerbach and drummer Patrick Carney. With Modest Mouse and Repeat Repeat. 816-949-7100. Tickets are $22.50-$496.50 through sprintcenter.com.

Maggie Rogers

8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

Barack and Michelle Obama included “Burning,” an electronica-laced pop song on Maggie Rogers’ acclaimed new album, “Heard It In a Past Life,” on their summer playlist. Rogers’ music has been repeatedly promoted by famous boosters. The career of the Maryland native was fast-tracked when the taste-making producer and musician Pharrell Williams gave Rogers’ melding of folk and electronic music his enthusiastic stamp of approval by raving, “I’ve never heard anyone like you before.” With Now Now. 816-283-9900. Tickets are $39.50-$45 through arvestbanktheatre.com.