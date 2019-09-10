KC concerts Sept. 12-18: Thomas Rhett, Buddy Guy, Josie Dunne, Jeff Beck

Thomas Rhett Raleigh

Thomas Rhett

7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Sprint Center

Thomas Rhett’s downhome personality may be as fundamental to his success as his catchy country songs. His agreeable nature was showcased as he co-hosted the broadcast of the CMA Festival this summer. Rhett’s ability to play a clueless hayseed in one segment and transform into a sexy crooner in the next is remarkable. “Look What God Gave Her” is among the genial hits Rhett delivers with a smile. With Dustin Lynch, Russell Dickerson and Rhett Atkins. 816-949-7100. Tickets are $32.75-$112.75 through sprintcenter.com.

Josie Dunne

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Riot Room

Josie Dunne Bree Marie Fish

One of the advantages of being signed to a powerhouse label like Atlantic Records is the high production values of Josie Dunne’s videos, including “Ooh La La” and “Same.” The glossy visuals accentuate Dunne’s sophisticated pop compositions reminiscent of the hits of Ingrid Michaelson and Jason Mraz. How Dunne’s spotless material resonates in the grungy confines of the Riot Room will be a fascinating test of the viability of the Nashville-based artist. With Jaenki. 816-442-8179. Tickets are $10 through theriotroom.com.

Infinity Blues Fest

6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, and 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Knuckleheads

The strongest component of Kansas City’s music scene is the multitude of standout blues-rock acts. Many of the form’s most conspicuous practitioners will perform at the inaugural Infinity Blues Fest. Heather Newman will showcase songs from her outstanding new album, “Rise From the Flames.” Danielle Nicole and Nick Schnebelen — sibling members of the auspicious band Trampled Under Foot — are similarly renowned. Touring acts Eric Gales, the Albert Castiglia Band, Hadden Sayers and Sarah Grace and the Soul are among the additional attractions. 816-483-1456. Tickets are $35 per day or $50 for a two-day pass through knuckleheadskc.com.

Tobi Lou

8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Encore Room

Tobi Lou insists on his hit “Waterboy” that his notoriety is rooted in “my original style — they cannot figure me out.” The boast is partly true. The playful music of the man born in Nigeria and raised in Chicago often resembles the work of the sing-song rapper Lil Yachty, but Tobi Lou’s style is uniquely childish. The animated video for his breakout hit “Buff Baby” is modeled on the stylized look of the “Adventure Time” cartoon series. 816-753-8665. Tickets are $15-$59 through uptowntheater.com.

Mika Singh

6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at Music Hall

There’s a long history of American actors lip-syncing to the vocals of professional singers in Hollywood musicals. The Indian film industry known as Bollywood employs the same tactic. Many of Bollywood’s biggest screen stars allow Mika Singh to provide the expressive vocals of the songs they pretend to sing. “Sexy Baliye,” an amusing pop song Indian actor Aamir Khan lip-syncs in the 2017 film “Secret Superstar,” is likely to be among the many hits Singh will belt out at the Music Hall. 800-653-8000. Tickets are $57-$155 through ticketmaster.com.

Oso Oso

7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at Rino

In a rave review that garnered Oso Oso’s new album, “Basking in the Glow,” a coveted “Best New Music” designation at the taste-making music site Pitchfork, a critic suggests that the recording is “almost ruthless in its melodic radiance.” The analysis compares the band led by the New York-based Jade Lilitri to emo-oriented stalwarts Jimmy Eat World and Death Cab For Cutie. The reference points promise to make Sunday’s show an acutely cathartic experience for sensitive indie-rockers. With the Sidekicks and Future Teens. 816-800-4699. Tickets are $14 through therinokc.com.

Hatchie

8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at RecordBar

Harriette Pilbeam, the Australian who crafts delectably melancholic music as Hatchie, neatly summarized her intention during an interview with the music blog Consequence of Sound. She suggested that “Stay With Me,” a standout track on her recently released debut album, has “a real crying-on-the-dancefloor vibe.” Wistful synthesizers and Pilbeam’s bittersweet vocals are at odds with the propulsive rhythm on the dreamy song that evokes 1980s bands like New Order, the Cure and Cocteau Twins. With Orchin. 816-753-5207. Tickets are $13 through therecordbar.com.

Buddy Guy

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Lied Center

The legendary Buddy Guy Submitted

Buddy Guy is probably the favorite guitarist of your favorite guitarist. The Chicago legend’s famous fans range from rock hero Eric Clapton to multi-talented pop star John Mayer. Partly because he’s been making records that showcase his mesmerizingly ferocious guitar work for more than 60 years and has toured relentlessly for much of that span, it’s easy to think Guy will always be around. Yet now that he’s well into his 80s, Guy’s unfailingly entertaining appearances are becoming increasingly precious. 785-864-2787. Tickets are $21-$60 through lied.ku.edu.

Jeff Beck

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Uptown Theater

Eric Clapton may be better known, but Jeff Beck is preferred by many obsessive aficionados of the electric guitar. Born less than a year apart in the English county of Surrey, the two men rose to fame as members of the pioneering blues-rock band the Yardbirds. As Clapton racked up a series of hits, Beck followed a less conventional muse. He’s played proto-heavy metal, potent jazz fusion and futuristic blues. The guitar hero will be joined by vocalist Jimmy Hall, bassist Rhonda Smith, cellist Vanessa Freebairn-Smith and drummer Vinnie Colaiuta. 816-753-8665. Tickets are $45-$125 through uptowntheater.com.