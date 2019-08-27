Music News & Reviews
Tickets on sale Aug. 30: Bret Michaels, Freakers Ball, Liverpool, Chelsea Grin
On sale Friday, Aug. 30
Freakers Ball featuring Godsmack, Halestorm and Monster Truck, Oct. 19, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $39.50-$75
Chelsea Grin, Nov. 2, Aftershock. $22
Bret Michaels with Joe Diffie, Nov. 10, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $46-$72
Liverpool, Dec. 13, Ameristar. Ticket prices TBA.
On the way
The Hot Sardines, Nov. 16, Folly. $30-$40. On sale Sept. 13.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Dec. 7, Sprint Center. Ticket prices TBA. On sale Sept. 13.
New and noteworthy
Marilyn Maye, Sept. 11-15, Quality Hill Playhouse. $45-$48
Branford Marsalis, Oct. 4, Folly. $20-$55
George Lopez, Oct. 5, Uptown. $39.50-$264.50
Bacon Brothers, Oct. 8, Folly. $35-$55
The Drifters, Oct. 11, Knuckleheads. $25-$45
Samantha Fish with Shaw Davis, Oct. 11, CrossroadsKC. $18-$75
Mushroomhead, Oct. 12, Aftershock. $25
“Dear Evan Hansen,” Oct. 15-20, Music Hall. $62-$92
Nelly, Oct. 24, Kansas City Live! $20-$100
Alison Sneegas Borberg, Oct. 25-26, MTH Theater Stage Two. $31
Berner, Oct. 25, The Truman. $25
Stefon Harris & Blackout, Oct. 26, Folly. $20-$55
Ghostemane with Lil Tracy, Harm’s Way and more, Oct. 31, Granada. $35
Nightmare on Main Street featuring Boogie T, Jantsen and more, Oct. 31, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $18-$28
Gregory Alan Isakov, Nov. 7, Liberty Hall. $31-$56
Hanson, Nov. 9, VooDoo. $42.50
Simple Plan and State Champs, Nov. 12, The Truman. $33.50
Chelsea Handler, Nov. 21, Uptown. $47-$182
Louis The Child, Dec. 6, Uptown. $31-$103
Waterparks, Dec. 7, The Truman. $25
Pedrito Martinez Group, Dec. 13, Folly. $20-$55
William Duvall, Feb. 15, RecordBar. $20
Stacey Kent, Feb. 22, Folly. $20-$55
Luciana Souza, March 7, Folly. $20-$55
Hot Water Music, March 19-20, RecordBar. $35
John Pizzarelli Trio, April 24, Folly. $20-$55
Also on sale
Common with Maimouna Youssef, Aug. 29, Kauffman Center. $43.75-$83.75
José González with Bedouine, Aug. 29, Kauffman Center. $29-$59
Kevin Galloway with Beth Bombara, Aug. 29, Knuckleheads. $15
Under Pressure, Aug. 29, Kanza Hall. $15
Atlantic Express, Aug. 30, Knuckleheads. $15
Jeff Bergen’s Elvis Show, Aug. 30, Knuckleheads. $15
Kool & The Gang, Aug. 30, CrossroadsKC. $36.50-$85
Mark Farina, Aug. 30, Riot Room. $15-$20
Robert Cray, Aug. 30, Ameristar. $30-$115
Rob Thomas, Aug. 31, Uptown. $46-$328
The Traveling Salvation Show, Aug. 31, CrossroadsKC. $18.50-$65
“Weird Al” Yankovic, Aug. 31, Starlight. $45-$95
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats with Hiss Golden Messenger, Sept. 1, CrossroadsKC. Sold out.
The Nude Party with Pinky Pinky, Sept. 1, Knuckleheads. $15
White Linen Party with Robin Thicke, Sept. 1, VooDoo. $53-$68
ZZ Top with Cheap Trick, Sept. 1, Starlight. $35-$150
John Mayer, Sept. 2, Sprint Center. $39.50-$150
Justin Furstenfeld, Sept. 4, Knuckleheads. $29.50
Kacey Musgraves, Sept. 4, Starlight. $29.50-$65
Shinyribs, Sept. 4, Knuckleheads. $17.50
Comedy Bang! Bang! starring Scott Aukerman, Sept. 5, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$45
Dancefestopia, Sept. 5-8. La Cygne. $159-499
Unknown Hinson, Sept. 5, Knuckleheads. $17.50-$32.50
Western Centuries, Sept. 5, Knuckleheads. $15
Al Di Meola, Sept. 6, VooDoo. $24.50-$49.50
Billy Currington, Sept. 6, Kansas City Live! $20-$100
Brandon Miller Band, Sept. 6, Knuckleheads. $15
Brian Regan, Sept. 6, Uptown. $45-$277
Clay Walker with Lonestar, Mark Wills and Kerosene 6, Sept. 6, Providence Amphitheater. $24-$69
Hot Tuna, Sept. 6, Knuckleheads. $35
Kataklysm with Exhorder, Krisiun and Hatchet, Sept. 6, Riot Room. $23-$28
Koe Wetzel, Sept. 6, Granada. Free-$60
Los Tucanes de Tijuana, Sept. 6, Kauffman Center. $49-$119
Teo Gonzalez, Sept. 6, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$85
Backstreet Boys, Sept. 7, Sprint Center. $29-$175
Bad Suns with Liily and Ultra Q, Sept. 7, Granada. $20
Breaking Benjamin with Chevelle, Three Days Grace and Dorothy, Sept. 7, Providence Amphitheater. $19-$119.50
Crossroads Musicfest, Sept. 7, Crossroads District. $20-$75
Hot Snakes, Sept. 7, RecordBar. $20
Making Movies Carnaval, Sept. 7, Knuckleheads. $25
Vogt Sisters, Sept. 7, Knuckleheads. $15
Blink-182 and Lil Wayne with Neck Deep, Sept. 8, Providence Amphitheater. $37.50-$152
Teenage Bottlerocket, Mean Jeans, Clown and JenPop, Sept. 8, Riot Room. $18
The Tommy Dorsey Orchestra Tribute to Frank Sinatra, Sept. 8, Kauffman Center. $47-$67
Conflict, Sept. 9, Riot Room. $17
Reignwolf with The Blue Stones, Sept. 9, RecordBar. $17-$20
Boz Scaggs, Sept. 10, Lied Center. $21-$75
Gruff Rhys, Sept. 10, RecordBar. $15
Matthew Sweet Band, Sept. 10, Knuckleheads. $20
RuPaul’s Drag Race, Sept. 11, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $52-$162
Slaughter Beach, Dog with Cave People and Early Animator, Sept. 11, The Rino. $15-$17
Travis Denning, Sept. 11, Kanza Hall. $15
Wallows, Sept. 11, Madrid. $25
Whitney, Sept. 11, The Truman. $25-$30
English Beat, Sept. 12, Knuckleheads. $20
Thomas Rhett with Dustin Lynch, Russell Dickerson and Rhett Akins, Sept. 12, Sprint Center. $32.75-$112.75
Ward Davis, Sept. 12, Knuckleheads. $20-$60
American Football, Sept. 13, Granada. $25
Bob Saget, Sept. 13, Ameristar. $30-$90
Eric Gales, Seth Lee Jones, The Steep Water Band, Heather Newman Band and more, Sept. 13, Knuckleheads. $35-$130
Matt Wilson and His Orchestra, Sept. 13, Bottleneck. $15
The Steeldrivers, Sept. 13, Folly. $20-$55
Taking Back Sunday, Sept. 13, Kansas City Live! $15-$140
The Temptations with Kansas City Symphony, Sept. 13-15, Kauffman Center. $40-$90
Tobi Lou, Sept. 13, Encore. $15-$59
Yfn Lucci, Sept. 13, CrossroadsKC. $40-$85
Danielle Nicole, Nick Schnebelen Band, Albert Castiglia Band and more, Sept. 14, Knuckleheads. $35-$130
Elton Dan and Almost Kiss, Sept. 14, Knuckleheads. $15
Justin Martin, Sept. 14, Riot Room. $20-$25
Ingested, Sept. 15, Riot Room. $15
Mama Doni, Sept. 15, White Theatre. $14-$30
Mika Singh, Sept. 15, Music Hall. $57-$155
Buddy Guy, Sept. 17, Lied Center. $21-$60
Jason Eady, Sept. 17, Knuckleheads. $15
Highly Suspect, Sept. 17, The Truman. $29.50-$35
Jeff Beck, Sept. 17, Uptown. $45-$350
Joe Pug with Dead Horses, Sept. 17, RecordBar. $17
Prof with Cashinova, Taylor J. and more, Sept. 17, Riot Room. $16
Ed Bassmaster, Sept. 18, Riot Room. $20-$50
Calvin Arsenia, Sept. 19, RecordBar. $20
Carrie Underwood with Maddie and Tae and Runaway June, Sept. 19, Sprint Center. $43-$975
Deep Purple, Sept. 19, Uptown. $55-$175
Little Steven and The Disciples of Soul, Sept. 19, Knuckleheads. $34-$350
Man Man with Grlwood, Sept. 19, Riot Room. $15
Disentomb, Visceral Disgorge, Signs of the Swarm and more, Sept. 20, Riot Room. $20
Gloria Trevi with Karol G, Sept. 20, Sprint Center. $39.95-$349.95
Guy King, Sept. 20, Knuckleheads. $15
Lee Fields & The Expressions with Neil Francis, Sept. 20, Knuckleheads. $25
Logan Mize, Sept. 20, Uptown. $20
Queensryche, Sept. 20, Ameristar. $35-$50
Rock Gods, Sept. 20, CrossroadsKC. $10-$30
Victor & Penny with Annie Oakley, Sept. 20, MTH Theater Stage Two. $15
Witt Lowry, Sept. 20, Granada. $15
Atlantic Express with Hal Wakes, Sept. 21, Knuckleheads. $15
Emily Wolfe with Vela, Sept. 21, Riot Room. $15
Frankie Ballard, Sept. 21, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $16
Greta Van Fleet with Shannon & the Clams, Sept. 21, Starlight. $39.50-$49.50
Joe Jencks, Sept. 21, Unity Village. $15
JoJo Siwa with The Belles, Sept. 21, Sprint Center. $36.50-$69.50
Monsters of Mock, Sept. 21, CrossroadsKC. $10-$25
New Years Day with Ded, Sept. 21, Granada. $15
Tommy Emmanuel and Joe Robinson, Sept. 21, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$65
Arkona and Metsatöll, Sept. 22, Riot Room. $18-$22
Jonas Brothers with Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw, Sept. 22, Sprint Center. $39.95-$499.95
Los Angeles Azules, Sept. 22, Memorial Hall. $35-$150
Melvins with Redd Kross and Toshi Kasai, Sept. 22, RecordBar. $22
Babymetal with Avatar, Sept. 23, $47.50-$53
Calabrese with Stellar Corpses, Sept. 23, Riot Room. $15
Gerald Clayton, Sept. 23-24, Lied Center. $19-$35
Phony PPL, Sept. 23, Granada. $15
The Black Keys with Modest Mouse, Sept. 24, Sprint Center. $39.50-$499.50
Homewrecker with Venom Prison and more, Sept. 24, Riot Room. $15
Kamelot, Sept. 24, The Truman. $25-$100
Maggie Rogers, Sept. 24, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$45
Mdou Moctar, Sept. 24, RecordBar. $15
Fruit Bats, Sept. 25, RecordBar. $17
Igor and The Red Elvises, Sept. 25, Knuckleheads. $15
Bert Kreischer, Sept. 26-27, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.75-$59.75
Chance The Rapper, Sept. 26, Sprint Center. $59.50-$129.50
Koan Sound with Haywyre, Sept. 26, Riot Room. $17
Ashe, Sept. 27, Encore. $15-$55
Jon Langston, Sept. 27, PBR Big Sky. $20-$600
The Leo Project, Sept. 27, The Truman. $15-$18
The Nadas, Sept. 27, Knuckleheads. $20
Nick Offerman, Sept. 27, Music Hall. $42.75-$167
The Reverend Horton Heat with The Delta Bombers, Sept. 27, Bottleneck. $20
Toto, Sept. 27, Uptown. $39-$252
Tycho with Poolside, Sept. 27, CrossroadsKC. $35-$99
Wilder Woods, Sept. 27, Granada. $25
Air Supply, Sept. 28, Ameristar. $50-$159
Blues Kitchen Reunion, Sept. 28, Knuckleheads. $28.50-$40
Cornstock Concert on the Hill Music Festival, Sept. 28, Garnett, Kansas. $20-$40
Dust Devil Choir and Stone Cutters Union, Sept. 28-29, Knuckleheads. $15
Gus Dapperton, Sept. 28, Granada. $20
Jeff Black, Sept. 28, Knuckleheads. $25
Lucky Daye with Marco McKinnis, Sept. 28, RecordBar. $17
Jamey Johnson, Sept. 29, VooDoo. $39.50-$328
Of Mice and Men with For the Fallen Dreams, Thousand Below and Bloodbather, Sept. 29, Granada. $20
Penny and Sparrow, Sept. 29, RecordBar. $17
The Toasters with The Scotch Bonnets and more, Sept. 29, Riot Room. $15
Max Weinberg’s Jukebox, Sept. 30, Knuckleheads. $38.50
Noah Gundersen, Sept. 30, RecordBar. $17-$20
Ozomalti, Sept. 30, Knuckleheads. $20
Rakim, Sept. 30, Granada. $25
The Australian Pink Floyd, Oct. 1, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $30-$65
The Kingdom Choir, Oct. 1, Kauffman Center. $26-$66
Moonchild, Oct. 1, RecordBar. $23-$75
Yungblud with Missio, Oct. 1, The Truman. $22-$60
Bowling for Soup, Oct. 2, Knuckleheads. $30
Boyz II Men, Oct. 2, Kauffman Center. $59-$129
Old Crow Medicine Show with Charlie Worsham, Oct. 2, CrossroadsKC. $28.50-$80
Periphery with Veil of Maya and Covet, Oct. 2, The Truman. $27.50-$30
Weyes Blood, Oct. 2, Bottleneck. $15
This Wild Life with The Happy Fits, Oct. 2, Davey’s Uptown. $18
Mystery Skulls, Oct. 3, Roxy. $15
A Tribute To The Beatles’ White Album featuring Todd Rundgren, Christopher Cross, Micky Dolenz, Jason Scheff and Joey Molland, Oct. 3, Kauffman Center. $49-$109
Danny Gonzalez and Drew Gooden with Kurtis Conner, Oct. 4, The Truman. $30-$155
Joy Zimmerman and Hope Dunbar, Oct. 4, Knuckleheads. $15
Kansas, Oct. 4, Topeka Performing Arts Center. $40-$285
Lucero with The Huntress and Holder of Hands, Oct. 4, Granada. $22
Luke Combs with Morgan Wallen and Jameson Rodgers, Oct. 4, Sprint Center. $25-$50
Middle of the Map Music Festival, Oct. 4-5, Crossroads District. $39.50-$75
The Subdudes, Oct. 4, Knuckleheads. $30-$48.50
Sum 41 with Amity Affliction and The Plot In You, Oct. 4, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $32.50-$37
Bastard Sons of Johnny Cash, Oct. 5, Knuckleheads. $15
Jason D. Williams, Oct. 5, Knuckleheads. $15-$25
Tyler, the Creator, Oct. 5, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $49.50-$116
Vanilla Fudge, Noah Davis and Heavy Electric, Joey Skidmore Band, The Red-Headed League, Screamin’ Mikey and The Mo Kan Sharks, Oct. 5, Knuckleheads. $27
Jesse Malin and Joseph Arthur, Oct. 7, Knuckleheads. $20
Sigrid, Oct. 7, RecordBar. $18
Yung Gravy, Oct. 7, Uptown. $25
Heart with Joan Jett and The Blackhearts and Lucie Silvas, Oct. 8, Starlight. $40.50-$150
PNB Rock, Oct. 8, The Truman. $32-$110
The Rocket Summer, Oct. 8, Riot Room. $18
Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain and Edgar Meyer, Oct. 9, Kauffman Center. $29-$89
Black Lillies, Oct. 9, Knuckleheads. $15
Cavetown, Oct. 9, Granada. $18
Little Feat, Oct. 9, Uptown. $35-$85
Scott Moyer Band with Jackson Stokes and Shaw Davis, Oct. 9, Knuckleheads. $15
Sinkane, Oct. 9, RecordBar. $15
John McEuen and The String Wizards, Oct. 10, Knuckleheads. $27.50-42.50
Mary Chapin Carpenter and Shawn Colvin, Oct. 10, Kauffman Center. $39-$89
Obituary and Abbath with Midnight and Devil Master, Oct. 10, Granada. $25
Preston Singletary and Khu.éex’, Oct. 10, Polsky Theatre. $12-$25
Cigarettes After Sex, Oct. 11, The Truman. $20
Gladys Knight, Oct. 11, Ameristar. $75-$100
The HigLeeWils, Oct. 11, Pilgrim Chapel. $15
Joey Diaz, Oct. 11, Uptown. $25-$35
Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Cotton Club Revisited,” Oct. 11, Kauffman Center. $32-$67
Russian Renaissance, Oct. 11, Polsky Theatre. $17-$35
Scotty Sire with Toddy Smith, Bruce Wiegner and Chris Bloom, Oct. 11, Granada. $20
Skillet and Alter Bridge, Oct. 11, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$55
Carbon Leaf, Oct. 12, VooDoo. $18-$24
Gwar with Sacred Reich, Toxic Holocaust and Against the Grain, Oct. 12, CrossroadsKC. $20-$75
Kelli O’Hara, Oct. 12, Kauffman Center. $36.50-$91.50
Royal Wood, Oct. 12, S.D. Strong Distilling. $15
Special Forces and Change of Heart, Oct. 12, Knuckleheads. $15
X Ambassadors, Oct. 12, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $32.28
Boulet Brothers, Oct. 13, The Truman. $22-$102
Brojob and Inferious, Oct. 13, Roxy. $15
Hugh Jackman, Oct. 13, Sprint Center. $26.50-$222
Kevin Gates, Oct. 13, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $43-$53
Kongos, Oct. 13, Riot Room. $20-$25
Masked Intruder, Oct. 13, RecordBar. $17
Mt. Joy, Oct. 14, Madrid. $22-$72
Tank and the Bangas, Oct. 14, The Truman. $20-$25
Delain, Oct. 15, The Truman. $26-$80
Jon McLaughlin, Oct. 15, RecordBar. $20
NF, Oct. 15, Uptown. $41.50-$91.50
Plague Vendor, Oct. 15, Riot Room. $15
Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors, Oct. 16, Liberty Hall. $20-$25
Justin Townes Earle with The Josephines, Oct. 16, Knuckleheads. $25-$40
Neil deGrasse Tyson, Oct. 16, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $69.50-$99.50
David Nail, Oct. 17, Kanza Hall. $20
Pat Travers, Oct. 17, Knuckleheads. $20
The Raconteurs, Oct. 17, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $49.50-$79.50
Bone Thugs -n- Harmony with Tyler Keast, Steddy P and Jordan and more, Oct. 18, CrossroadsKC. $23.50-$75
Herb Alpert and Lani Hall with Lonnie McFadden, Oct. 18, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$75
Municipal Waste and Napalm Death with Sick Of It All and Take Offense, Oct. 18, Granada. $24
New Orleans Suspects with Stonecutters Union and MGDs, Oct. 18, Knuckleheads. $18.50
Poco and Pure Prairie League, Oct. 18, Knuckleheads. $40
Ruthie Foster, Oct. 18, Folly. $15-$45
Black Violin, Oct. 19, Lied Center. $16-$40
Dirt Monkey with Buku, sFam and more, Oct. 19, Liberty Hall. $25
Grandson, Oct. 19, The Truman. $23
Mason Ramsey, Oct. 19, Granada. $15
Material Girl and The M80s, Oct. 19, Knuckleheads. $15
Mike Zito and His Big Blues Band, The BB King Allstar Horns and more, Oct. 19, Knuckleheads. $25-$100
Pet Rock, Oct. 19, Kanza Hall. $15
“We Will Rock You,” Oct. 19, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$79.50
Aldous Harding, Oct. 20, Encore. $20
Enforcer and Warbringer, Oct. 20, Aftershock. $15
Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Oct. 20, Liberty Hall. $25-$59.50
Norman Brown with Euge Groove and Lindsey Webster, Oct. 20, Folly. $57.50-$67.50
Richard Shindell, Oct. 20, Lied Center. $16-$30
Incubus, Oct. 21, Uptown. $79.50-$99.50
Michael Franti & Spearhead, Oct. 21, CrossroadsKC. $26.50-$75
Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly: The Rock ‘N’ Roll Dream Tour, Oct. 21, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39-$80
Scarypoolparty, Oct. 21, The Truman. $20-$25
Bring Me The Horizon with Sleeping With Sirens and Poppy, Oct. 22, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$50
Cass McCombs, Oct. 22, Riot Room. $15
Explosions In the Sky, Oct. 23, Liberty Hall. $29-$49
Los Lonely Boys, Oct. 23, Knuckleheads. $35
Yheti, Toadface and Mt. Analogue with Otto Von Schirach, Oct. 24, Granada. $15-$20
AJR, Oct. 25, Uptown. $29.50-$135
Dale Watson with Amy Lavere and Will Sexton, Oct. 25, Knuckleheads. $20-$35
Montgomery Gentry, Oct. 25, Ameristar. $35-$75
Verlon Thompson and Shawn Camp, Oct. 25, Knuckleheads. $25
Bluetech, Oct. 26, Encore. $15
Chris Stapleton with Brothers Osborne and Kendell Marvel, Oct. 26, Sprint Center. $39.75-$89.75
Gryffin, Oct. 26, The Truman. $25-$105
Madman’s Diary and Strictly Alice, Oct. 26, Knuckleheads. $15
Pablo Ziegler Jazz Tango Trio, Oct. 26, Polsky Theatre. $17-$35
Bianca Del Rio, Oct. 27, Folly. $39.50-$212
Jake Shimabukuro, Oct. 27, Yardley Hall. $15-$49
Matt and Kim with Beach Goons, Oct. 27, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $25
Celine Dion, Oct. 28, Sprint Center. $49.50-$229.50
Chris Webby, Oct. 28, Roxy. $20-$200
The Hu, Oct. 29, Granada. $20
Young Thug and Machine Gun Kelly with Polo G and Strick, Oct. 30, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $21-$199
A Day To Remember with I Prevail and Beartooth, Oct. 31, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $25-$146
Greensky Bluegrass, Nov. 1, Uptown. $29.50
Loud Luxury, Nov. 1, The Truman. $20-$25
The Menzingers with Tigers Jaw and Culture Abuse, Nov. 1, Granada. $22
Iris Dement with Pieta Brown, Nov. 2, Knuckleheads. $38.50
Jim Suhler and Monkey Beat, Nov. 2, Knuckleheads. $15
Joe Bonamassa, Nov. 2, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $79-$199
Ron White, Nov. 2, Ameristar. $70-$289
Stoney LaRue, Nov. 2, PBR Big Sky. $20-$800
Melissa Etheridge, Nov. 3, Lied Center. $21-$75
Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, Nov. 5, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $25-$59.50
Ray LaMontagne with Kacy & Clayton, Nov. 5-6, Uptown. $45-$99
Matt Maeson, Nov. 6, RecordBar. $15
The Flatlanders, Nov. 7, Knuckleheads. $30
Kris Kristofferson & The Strangers, Nov. 7, Uptown. $35-$197
Lettuce, Nov. 7, The Truman. $26-$31
White Denim, Nov. 7, Granada. $20
America, Nov. 8, Ameristar. $55-$90
Cannibal Corpse, Nov. 8, The Truman. $26.50-$30
Hippo Campus, Nov. 9, Granada. $25-$79
KC Latin Music Summit, Nov. 9, Knuckleheads. $20
Robert Randolph and the Family Band, Nov. 9, Yardley Hall. $22-$55
Thundergong! Nov. 9, Uptown. $45-$75
Whiskey Myers, Nov. 9, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $25-$30
Angel Olsen with Vagabon, Nov. 10, Granada. $25
Anjelah Johnson, Nov. 10, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.75-$59.75
Bishop Briggs, Nov. 10, The Truman. $27.50-$32
Icon For Hire, Nov. 10, Roxy. $15
The Spill Canvas, Nov. 10, RecordBar. $18
Big Freedia with Low Cut Connie, Mykki Blanco and Boyfriend, Nov. 11, RecordBar. $22
David Bromberg with Talbott Brothers, Nov. 12, Knuckleheads. $25
The Wood Brothers, Nov. 13, The Truman. $26
Billy Don Burns, Nov. 14, Knuckleheads. $15
Mono, Nov. 14, Granada. $18
The Chainsmokers with 5 Seconds of Summer and Lennon Stella, Nov. 15, Sprint Center. $26-$77.50
David Wax Museum, Nov. 15, Knuckleheads. $17
Rezz with Peekaboo and BlackGummy, Nov. 15, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $30-$40
Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band, Nov. 16, Knuckleheads. $15
Demetri Martin, Nov. 16, Uptown. $44.50
Mark Chesnutt, Nov. 16, Ameristar. $30-$50
The Neighbourhood, Nov. 16, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $32
Chon with Between the Buried and Me, Nov. 17, The Truman. $25-$30
Michael W. Smith, Nov. 17, Folly. $22.50-$75
Toronzo Cannon, Nov. 17, Knuckleheads. $15
Wilco, Nov. 17, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $45-$65
Indigo Girls, Nov. 19, Kauffman Center. $39-$69
Ministry, Nov. 19, Granada. $17
MisterWives, Nov. 19, The Truman. $29-$104
Illenium, Nov. 20, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$49.50
Donna The Buffalo, Nov. 21, Knuckleheads. $24
Indigenous, Nov. 21, Knuckleheads. $20
Mac Ayres, Nov. 21, Encore. $15
Bear Grillz, Nov. 22, The Truman. $15-$25
Greyson Chance, Nov. 22, RecordBar. $15-$45
Sister Hazel, Nov. 22, Ameristar. $30-$90
Helmet, Nov. 23, Riot Room. $25-$30
Hobo Johnson and the Lovemakers, Nov. 23, The Truman. $25
Shooting Star, Nov. 23, Ameristar. $15-$75
Mannheim Steamroller, Nov. 24, Kauffman Center. $58-$83
Ronnie Milsap, Nov. 24, Knuckleheads. $47.50-$67.50
Issues with Polyphia, Lil Aaron and Sleep Token, Nov. 25, Granada. $25
Dreamers, Nov. 26, RecordBar. $17
Beirut, Nov. 27, Uptown. $31-$40
Romero Lubambo, Dec. 2-3, Lied Center. $19-$35
Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, Dec. 5, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $37-$92
Chase Rice, Dec. 7, Granada. $35
The Phil Collins Experience, Dec. 7, Knuckleheads. $20
Michael Londra, Dec. 8, Drexel Hall. $30
Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “All Star Holidays,” Dec. 10, Kauffman Center. $32-$67
Keith Harkin, Dec. 10, Drexel Hall. $35-$75
Straight No Chaser, Dec. 12, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$57.50
The Dead South with The Legendary Shack Shakers, Dec. 14, The Truman. $25
Steel Panther, Dec. 15, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $25-$30
A Magical Cirque Christmas, Dec. 17, Music Hall. $29-$99
The Piano Guys, Dec. 18, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $45.50-$155.50
88 Keys, Dec. 20, Knuckleheads. $20
Eboni Fondren, Jan. 19, Polsky Theatre. $12-$25
George Strait with Asleep at the Wheel, Jan. 25-26, Sprint Center. $75-$250
Squirrel Nut Zippers and The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Feb. 1, Kauffman Center. $29-$49
Bobby McFerrin and Gimme5, Feb. 9, Yardley Hall. $32-$125
Michael Feinstein with Storm Large, Feb. 9, Kauffman Center. $49-$109
King Princess, Feb. 14, The Truman. $27.50-$30
Chris Thile, Feb. 19, Lied Center. $19-$50
Kathy Mattea, Feb. 23, Lied Center. $21-$40
Sax & Violins, Feb. 23, Polsky Theatre. $12-$25
Danú, March 7, Yardley Hall. $17-$85
Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Havana to Ipanema,” March 7, Kauffman Center. $32-$67
“The Bachelor” Live on Stage, March 12, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $38.50-$68.50
Nate Nall Quintet, March 15, Polsky Theatre. $12-$25
Houston Person and Emmet Cohen, March 23-24, Lied Center. $19-$35
“Whose Live Anyway?” March 28, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$79.50
The Reminders, April 2, Polsky Theatre. $17-$35
Peter Mulvey, April 19, Lied Center. $16-$30
Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Hallelujah! I Love Her So!” May 1, Kauffman Center. $32-$67
Ozzy Osbourne, June 26, 2020, Sprint Center. $29.50-$250
Compiled by Dan Kelly, dkelly@kcstar.com
