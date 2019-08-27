Music News & Reviews

Tickets on sale Aug. 30: Bret Michaels, Freakers Ball, Liverpool, Chelsea Grin

Bret Michaels of Poison is coming to Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.
On sale Friday, Aug. 30

Freakers Ball featuring Godsmack, Halestorm and Monster Truck, Oct. 19, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $39.50-$75

Chelsea Grin, Nov. 2, Aftershock. $22

Bret Michaels with Joe Diffie, Nov. 10, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $46-$72

Liverpool, Dec. 13, Ameristar. Ticket prices TBA.

On the way

The Hot Sardines, Nov. 16, Folly. $30-$40. On sale Sept. 13.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Dec. 7, Sprint Center. Ticket prices TBA. On sale Sept. 13.

New and noteworthy

Marilyn Maye, Sept. 11-15, Quality Hill Playhouse. $45-$48

Branford Marsalis, Oct. 4, Folly. $20-$55

George Lopez, Oct. 5, Uptown. $39.50-$264.50

Bacon Brothers, Oct. 8, Folly. $35-$55

The Drifters, Oct. 11, Knuckleheads. $25-$45

Samantha Fish with Shaw Davis, Oct. 11, CrossroadsKC. $18-$75

Mushroomhead, Oct. 12, Aftershock. $25

“Dear Evan Hansen,” Oct. 15-20, Music Hall. $62-$92

Nelly, Oct. 24, Kansas City Live! $20-$100

Alison Sneegas Borberg, Oct. 25-26, MTH Theater Stage Two. $31

Berner, Oct. 25, The Truman. $25

Stefon Harris & Blackout, Oct. 26, Folly. $20-$55

Ghostemane with Lil Tracy, Harm’s Way and more, Oct. 31, Granada. $35

Nightmare on Main Street featuring Boogie T, Jantsen and more, Oct. 31, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $18-$28

Gregory Alan Isakov, Nov. 7, Liberty Hall. $31-$56

Hanson, Nov. 9, VooDoo. $42.50

Simple Plan and State Champs, Nov. 12, The Truman. $33.50

Chelsea Handler, Nov. 21, Uptown. $47-$182

Louis The Child, Dec. 6, Uptown. $31-$103

Waterparks, Dec. 7, The Truman. $25

Pedrito Martinez Group, Dec. 13, Folly. $20-$55

William Duvall, Feb. 15, RecordBar. $20

Stacey Kent, Feb. 22, Folly. $20-$55

Luciana Souza, March 7, Folly. $20-$55

Hot Water Music, March 19-20, RecordBar. $35

John Pizzarelli Trio, April 24, Folly. $20-$55

Also on sale

Common with Maimouna Youssef, Aug. 29, Kauffman Center. $43.75-$83.75

José González with Bedouine, Aug. 29, Kauffman Center. $29-$59

Kevin Galloway with Beth Bombara, Aug. 29, Knuckleheads. $15

Under Pressure, Aug. 29, Kanza Hall. $15

Atlantic Express, Aug. 30, Knuckleheads. $15

Jeff Bergen’s Elvis Show, Aug. 30, Knuckleheads. $15

Kool & The Gang, Aug. 30, CrossroadsKC. $36.50-$85

Mark Farina, Aug. 30, Riot Room. $15-$20

Robert Cray, Aug. 30, Ameristar. $30-$115

Rob Thomas, Aug. 31, Uptown. $46-$328

The Traveling Salvation Show, Aug. 31, CrossroadsKC. $18.50-$65

“Weird Al” Yankovic, Aug. 31, Starlight. $45-$95

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats with Hiss Golden Messenger, Sept. 1, CrossroadsKC. Sold out.

The Nude Party with Pinky Pinky, Sept. 1, Knuckleheads. $15

White Linen Party with Robin Thicke, Sept. 1, VooDoo. $53-$68

ZZ Top with Cheap Trick, Sept. 1, Starlight. $35-$150

John Mayer, Sept. 2, Sprint Center. $39.50-$150

Justin Furstenfeld, Sept. 4, Knuckleheads. $29.50

Kacey Musgraves, Sept. 4, Starlight. $29.50-$65

Shinyribs, Sept. 4, Knuckleheads. $17.50

Comedy Bang! Bang! starring Scott Aukerman, Sept. 5, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$45

Dancefestopia, Sept. 5-8. La Cygne. $159-499

Unknown Hinson, Sept. 5, Knuckleheads. $17.50-$32.50

Western Centuries, Sept. 5, Knuckleheads. $15

Al Di Meola, Sept. 6, VooDoo. $24.50-$49.50

Billy Currington, Sept. 6, Kansas City Live! $20-$100

Brandon Miller Band, Sept. 6, Knuckleheads. $15

Brian Regan, Sept. 6, Uptown. $45-$277

Clay Walker with Lonestar, Mark Wills and Kerosene 6, Sept. 6, Providence Amphitheater. $24-$69

Hot Tuna, Sept. 6, Knuckleheads. $35

Kataklysm with Exhorder, Krisiun and Hatchet, Sept. 6, Riot Room. $23-$28

Koe Wetzel, Sept. 6, Granada. Free-$60

Los Tucanes de Tijuana, Sept. 6, Kauffman Center. $49-$119

Teo Gonzalez, Sept. 6, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$85

Backstreet Boys, Sept. 7, Sprint Center. $29-$175

Bad Suns with Liily and Ultra Q, Sept. 7, Granada. $20

Breaking Benjamin with Chevelle, Three Days Grace and Dorothy, Sept. 7, Providence Amphitheater. $19-$119.50

Crossroads Musicfest, Sept. 7, Crossroads District. $20-$75

Hot Snakes, Sept. 7, RecordBar. $20

Making Movies Carnaval, Sept. 7, Knuckleheads. $25

Vogt Sisters, Sept. 7, Knuckleheads. $15

Blink-182 and Lil Wayne with Neck Deep, Sept. 8, Providence Amphitheater. $37.50-$152

Teenage Bottlerocket, Mean Jeans, Clown and JenPop, Sept. 8, Riot Room. $18

The Tommy Dorsey Orchestra Tribute to Frank Sinatra, Sept. 8, Kauffman Center. $47-$67

Conflict, Sept. 9, Riot Room. $17

Reignwolf with The Blue Stones, Sept. 9, RecordBar. $17-$20

Boz Scaggs, Sept. 10, Lied Center. $21-$75

Gruff Rhys, Sept. 10, RecordBar. $15

Matthew Sweet Band, Sept. 10, Knuckleheads. $20

RuPaul’s Drag Race, Sept. 11, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $52-$162

Slaughter Beach, Dog with Cave People and Early Animator, Sept. 11, The Rino. $15-$17

Travis Denning, Sept. 11, Kanza Hall. $15

Wallows, Sept. 11, Madrid. $25

Whitney, Sept. 11, The Truman. $25-$30

English Beat, Sept. 12, Knuckleheads. $20

Thomas Rhett with Dustin Lynch, Russell Dickerson and Rhett Akins, Sept. 12, Sprint Center. $32.75-$112.75

Ward Davis, Sept. 12, Knuckleheads. $20-$60

American Football, Sept. 13, Granada. $25

Bob Saget, Sept. 13, Ameristar. $30-$90

Eric Gales, Seth Lee Jones, The Steep Water Band, Heather Newman Band and more, Sept. 13, Knuckleheads. $35-$130

Matt Wilson and His Orchestra, Sept. 13, Bottleneck. $15

The Steeldrivers, Sept. 13, Folly. $20-$55

Taking Back Sunday, Sept. 13, Kansas City Live! $15-$140

The Temptations with Kansas City Symphony, Sept. 13-15, Kauffman Center. $40-$90

Tobi Lou, Sept. 13, Encore. $15-$59

Yfn Lucci, Sept. 13, CrossroadsKC. $40-$85

Danielle Nicole, Nick Schnebelen Band, Albert Castiglia Band and more, Sept. 14, Knuckleheads. $35-$130

Elton Dan and Almost Kiss, Sept. 14, Knuckleheads. $15

Justin Martin, Sept. 14, Riot Room. $20-$25

Ingested, Sept. 15, Riot Room. $15

Mama Doni, Sept. 15, White Theatre. $14-$30

Mika Singh, Sept. 15, Music Hall. $57-$155

Buddy Guy, Sept. 17, Lied Center. $21-$60

Jason Eady, Sept. 17, Knuckleheads. $15

Highly Suspect, Sept. 17, The Truman. $29.50-$35

Jeff Beck, Sept. 17, Uptown. $45-$350

Joe Pug with Dead Horses, Sept. 17, RecordBar. $17

Prof with Cashinova, Taylor J. and more, Sept. 17, Riot Room. $16

Ed Bassmaster, Sept. 18, Riot Room. $20-$50

Calvin Arsenia, Sept. 19, RecordBar. $20

Carrie Underwood with Maddie and Tae and Runaway June, Sept. 19, Sprint Center. $43-$975

Deep Purple, Sept. 19, Uptown. $55-$175

Little Steven and The Disciples of Soul, Sept. 19, Knuckleheads. $34-$350

Man Man with Grlwood, Sept. 19, Riot Room. $15

Disentomb, Visceral Disgorge, Signs of the Swarm and more, Sept. 20, Riot Room. $20

Gloria Trevi with Karol G, Sept. 20, Sprint Center. $39.95-$349.95

Guy King, Sept. 20, Knuckleheads. $15

Lee Fields & The Expressions with Neil Francis, Sept. 20, Knuckleheads. $25

Logan Mize, Sept. 20, Uptown. $20

Queensryche, Sept. 20, Ameristar. $35-$50

Rock Gods, Sept. 20, CrossroadsKC. $10-$30

Victor & Penny with Annie Oakley, Sept. 20, MTH Theater Stage Two. $15

Witt Lowry, Sept. 20, Granada. $15

Atlantic Express with Hal Wakes, Sept. 21, Knuckleheads. $15

Emily Wolfe with Vela, Sept. 21, Riot Room. $15

Frankie Ballard, Sept. 21, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $16

Greta Van Fleet with Shannon & the Clams, Sept. 21, Starlight. $39.50-$49.50

Joe Jencks, Sept. 21, Unity Village. $15

JoJo Siwa with The Belles, Sept. 21, Sprint Center. $36.50-$69.50

Monsters of Mock, Sept. 21, CrossroadsKC. $10-$25

New Years Day with Ded, Sept. 21, Granada. $15

Tommy Emmanuel and Joe Robinson, Sept. 21, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$65

Arkona and Metsatöll, Sept. 22, Riot Room. $18-$22

Jonas Brothers with Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw, Sept. 22, Sprint Center. $39.95-$499.95

Los Angeles Azules, Sept. 22, Memorial Hall. $35-$150

Melvins with Redd Kross and Toshi Kasai, Sept. 22, RecordBar. $22

Babymetal with Avatar, Sept. 23, $47.50-$53

Calabrese with Stellar Corpses, Sept. 23, Riot Room. $15

Gerald Clayton, Sept. 23-24, Lied Center. $19-$35

Phony PPL, Sept. 23, Granada. $15

The Black Keys with Modest Mouse, Sept. 24, Sprint Center. $39.50-$499.50

Homewrecker with Venom Prison and more, Sept. 24, Riot Room. $15

Kamelot, Sept. 24, The Truman. $25-$100

Maggie Rogers, Sept. 24, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$45

Mdou Moctar, Sept. 24, RecordBar. $15

Fruit Bats, Sept. 25, RecordBar. $17

Igor and The Red Elvises, Sept. 25, Knuckleheads. $15

Bert Kreischer, Sept. 26-27, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.75-$59.75

Chance The Rapper, Sept. 26, Sprint Center. $59.50-$129.50

Koan Sound with Haywyre, Sept. 26, Riot Room. $17

Ashe, Sept. 27, Encore. $15-$55

Jon Langston, Sept. 27, PBR Big Sky. $20-$600

The Leo Project, Sept. 27, The Truman. $15-$18

The Nadas, Sept. 27, Knuckleheads. $20

Nick Offerman, Sept. 27, Music Hall. $42.75-$167

The Reverend Horton Heat with The Delta Bombers, Sept. 27, Bottleneck. $20

Toto, Sept. 27, Uptown. $39-$252

Tycho with Poolside, Sept. 27, CrossroadsKC. $35-$99

Wilder Woods, Sept. 27, Granada. $25

Air Supply, Sept. 28, Ameristar. $50-$159

Blues Kitchen Reunion, Sept. 28, Knuckleheads. $28.50-$40

Cornstock Concert on the Hill Music Festival, Sept. 28, Garnett, Kansas. $20-$40

Dust Devil Choir and Stone Cutters Union, Sept. 28-29, Knuckleheads. $15

Gus Dapperton, Sept. 28, Granada. $20

Jeff Black, Sept. 28, Knuckleheads. $25

Lucky Daye with Marco McKinnis, Sept. 28, RecordBar. $17

Jamey Johnson, Sept. 29, VooDoo. $39.50-$328

Of Mice and Men with For the Fallen Dreams, Thousand Below and Bloodbather, Sept. 29, Granada. $20

Penny and Sparrow, Sept. 29, RecordBar. $17

The Toasters with The Scotch Bonnets and more, Sept. 29, Riot Room. $15

Max Weinberg’s Jukebox, Sept. 30, Knuckleheads. $38.50

Noah Gundersen, Sept. 30, RecordBar. $17-$20

Ozomalti, Sept. 30, Knuckleheads. $20

Rakim, Sept. 30, Granada. $25

The Australian Pink Floyd, Oct. 1, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $30-$65

The Kingdom Choir, Oct. 1, Kauffman Center. $26-$66

Moonchild, Oct. 1, RecordBar. $23-$75

Yungblud with Missio, Oct. 1, The Truman. $22-$60

Bowling for Soup, Oct. 2, Knuckleheads. $30

Boyz II Men, Oct. 2, Kauffman Center. $59-$129

Old Crow Medicine Show with Charlie Worsham, Oct. 2, CrossroadsKC. $28.50-$80

Periphery with Veil of Maya and Covet, Oct. 2, The Truman. $27.50-$30

Weyes Blood, Oct. 2, Bottleneck. $15

This Wild Life with The Happy Fits, Oct. 2, Davey’s Uptown. $18

Mystery Skulls, Oct. 3, Roxy. $15

A Tribute To The Beatles’ White Album featuring Todd Rundgren, Christopher Cross, Micky Dolenz, Jason Scheff and Joey Molland, Oct. 3, Kauffman Center. $49-$109

Danny Gonzalez and Drew Gooden with Kurtis Conner, Oct. 4, The Truman. $30-$155

Joy Zimmerman and Hope Dunbar, Oct. 4, Knuckleheads. $15

Kansas, Oct. 4, Topeka Performing Arts Center. $40-$285

Lucero with The Huntress and Holder of Hands, Oct. 4, Granada. $22

Luke Combs with Morgan Wallen and Jameson Rodgers, Oct. 4, Sprint Center. $25-$50

Middle of the Map Music Festival, Oct. 4-5, Crossroads District. $39.50-$75

The Subdudes, Oct. 4, Knuckleheads. $30-$48.50

Sum 41 with Amity Affliction and The Plot In You, Oct. 4, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $32.50-$37

Bastard Sons of Johnny Cash, Oct. 5, Knuckleheads. $15

Jason D. Williams, Oct. 5, Knuckleheads. $15-$25

Tyler, the Creator, Oct. 5, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $49.50-$116

Vanilla Fudge, Noah Davis and Heavy Electric, Joey Skidmore Band, The Red-Headed League, Screamin’ Mikey and The Mo Kan Sharks, Oct. 5, Knuckleheads. $27

Jesse Malin and Joseph Arthur, Oct. 7, Knuckleheads. $20

Sigrid, Oct. 7, RecordBar. $18

Yung Gravy, Oct. 7, Uptown. $25

Heart with Joan Jett and The Blackhearts and Lucie Silvas, Oct. 8, Starlight. $40.50-$150

PNB Rock, Oct. 8, The Truman. $32-$110

The Rocket Summer, Oct. 8, Riot Room. $18

Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain and Edgar Meyer, Oct. 9, Kauffman Center. $29-$89

Black Lillies, Oct. 9, Knuckleheads. $15

Cavetown, Oct. 9, Granada. $18

Little Feat, Oct. 9, Uptown. $35-$85

Scott Moyer Band with Jackson Stokes and Shaw Davis, Oct. 9, Knuckleheads. $15

Sinkane, Oct. 9, RecordBar. $15

John McEuen and The String Wizards, Oct. 10, Knuckleheads. $27.50-42.50

Mary Chapin Carpenter and Shawn Colvin, Oct. 10, Kauffman Center. $39-$89

Obituary and Abbath with Midnight and Devil Master, Oct. 10, Granada. $25

Preston Singletary and Khu.éex’, Oct. 10, Polsky Theatre. $12-$25

Cigarettes After Sex, Oct. 11, The Truman. $20

Gladys Knight, Oct. 11, Ameristar. $75-$100

The HigLeeWils, Oct. 11, Pilgrim Chapel. $15

Joey Diaz, Oct. 11, Uptown. $25-$35

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Cotton Club Revisited,” Oct. 11, Kauffman Center. $32-$67

Russian Renaissance, Oct. 11, Polsky Theatre. $17-$35

Scotty Sire with Toddy Smith, Bruce Wiegner and Chris Bloom, Oct. 11, Granada. $20

Skillet and Alter Bridge, Oct. 11, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$55

Carbon Leaf, Oct. 12, VooDoo. $18-$24

Gwar with Sacred Reich, Toxic Holocaust and Against the Grain, Oct. 12, CrossroadsKC. $20-$75

Kelli O’Hara, Oct. 12, Kauffman Center. $36.50-$91.50

Royal Wood, Oct. 12, S.D. Strong Distilling. $15

Special Forces and Change of Heart, Oct. 12, Knuckleheads. $15

X Ambassadors, Oct. 12, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $32.28

Boulet Brothers, Oct. 13, The Truman. $22-$102

Brojob and Inferious, Oct. 13, Roxy. $15

Hugh Jackman, Oct. 13, Sprint Center. $26.50-$222

Kevin Gates, Oct. 13, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $43-$53

Kongos, Oct. 13, Riot Room. $20-$25

Masked Intruder, Oct. 13, RecordBar. $17

Mt. Joy, Oct. 14, Madrid. $22-$72

Tank and the Bangas, Oct. 14, The Truman. $20-$25

Delain, Oct. 15, The Truman. $26-$80

Jon McLaughlin, Oct. 15, RecordBar. $20

NF, Oct. 15, Uptown. $41.50-$91.50

Plague Vendor, Oct. 15, Riot Room. $15

Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors, Oct. 16, Liberty Hall. $20-$25

Justin Townes Earle with The Josephines, Oct. 16, Knuckleheads. $25-$40

Neil deGrasse Tyson, Oct. 16, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $69.50-$99.50

David Nail, Oct. 17, Kanza Hall. $20

Pat Travers, Oct. 17, Knuckleheads. $20

The Raconteurs, Oct. 17, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $49.50-$79.50

Bone Thugs -n- Harmony with Tyler Keast, Steddy P and Jordan and more, Oct. 18, CrossroadsKC. $23.50-$75

Herb Alpert and Lani Hall with Lonnie McFadden, Oct. 18, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$75

Municipal Waste and Napalm Death with Sick Of It All and Take Offense, Oct. 18, Granada. $24

New Orleans Suspects with Stonecutters Union and MGDs, Oct. 18, Knuckleheads. $18.50

Poco and Pure Prairie League, Oct. 18, Knuckleheads. $40

Ruthie Foster, Oct. 18, Folly. $15-$45

Black Violin, Oct. 19, Lied Center. $16-$40

Dirt Monkey with Buku, sFam and more, Oct. 19, Liberty Hall. $25

Grandson, Oct. 19, The Truman. $23

Mason Ramsey, Oct. 19, Granada. $15

Material Girl and The M80s, Oct. 19, Knuckleheads. $15

Mike Zito and His Big Blues Band, The BB King Allstar Horns and more, Oct. 19, Knuckleheads. $25-$100

Pet Rock, Oct. 19, Kanza Hall. $15

“We Will Rock You,” Oct. 19, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$79.50

Aldous Harding, Oct. 20, Encore. $20

Enforcer and Warbringer, Oct. 20, Aftershock. $15

Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Oct. 20, Liberty Hall. $25-$59.50

Norman Brown with Euge Groove and Lindsey Webster, Oct. 20, Folly. $57.50-$67.50

Richard Shindell, Oct. 20, Lied Center. $16-$30

Incubus, Oct. 21, Uptown. $79.50-$99.50

Michael Franti & Spearhead, Oct. 21, CrossroadsKC. $26.50-$75

Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly: The Rock ‘N’ Roll Dream Tour, Oct. 21, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39-$80

Scarypoolparty, Oct. 21, The Truman. $20-$25

Bring Me The Horizon with Sleeping With Sirens and Poppy, Oct. 22, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$50

Cass McCombs, Oct. 22, Riot Room. $15

Explosions In the Sky, Oct. 23, Liberty Hall. $29-$49

Los Lonely Boys, Oct. 23, Knuckleheads. $35

Yheti, Toadface and Mt. Analogue with Otto Von Schirach, Oct. 24, Granada. $15-$20

AJR, Oct. 25, Uptown. $29.50-$135

Dale Watson with Amy Lavere and Will Sexton, Oct. 25, Knuckleheads. $20-$35

Montgomery Gentry, Oct. 25, Ameristar. $35-$75

Verlon Thompson and Shawn Camp, Oct. 25, Knuckleheads. $25

Bluetech, Oct. 26, Encore. $15

Chris Stapleton with Brothers Osborne and Kendell Marvel, Oct. 26, Sprint Center. $39.75-$89.75

Gryffin, Oct. 26, The Truman. $25-$105

Madman’s Diary and Strictly Alice, Oct. 26, Knuckleheads. $15

Pablo Ziegler Jazz Tango Trio, Oct. 26, Polsky Theatre. $17-$35

Bianca Del Rio, Oct. 27, Folly. $39.50-$212

Jake Shimabukuro, Oct. 27, Yardley Hall. $15-$49

Matt and Kim with Beach Goons, Oct. 27, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $25

Celine Dion, Oct. 28, Sprint Center. $49.50-$229.50

Chris Webby, Oct. 28, Roxy. $20-$200

The Hu, Oct. 29, Granada. $20

Young Thug and Machine Gun Kelly with Polo G and Strick, Oct. 30, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $21-$199

A Day To Remember with I Prevail and Beartooth, Oct. 31, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $25-$146

Greensky Bluegrass, Nov. 1, Uptown. $29.50

Loud Luxury, Nov. 1, The Truman. $20-$25

The Menzingers with Tigers Jaw and Culture Abuse, Nov. 1, Granada. $22

Iris Dement with Pieta Brown, Nov. 2, Knuckleheads. $38.50

Jim Suhler and Monkey Beat, Nov. 2, Knuckleheads. $15

Joe Bonamassa, Nov. 2, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $79-$199

Ron White, Nov. 2, Ameristar. $70-$289

Stoney LaRue, Nov. 2, PBR Big Sky. $20-$800

Melissa Etheridge, Nov. 3, Lied Center. $21-$75

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, Nov. 5, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $25-$59.50

Ray LaMontagne with Kacy & Clayton, Nov. 5-6, Uptown. $45-$99

Matt Maeson, Nov. 6, RecordBar. $15

The Flatlanders, Nov. 7, Knuckleheads. $30

Kris Kristofferson & The Strangers, Nov. 7, Uptown. $35-$197

Lettuce, Nov. 7, The Truman. $26-$31

White Denim, Nov. 7, Granada. $20

America, Nov. 8, Ameristar. $55-$90

Cannibal Corpse, Nov. 8, The Truman. $26.50-$30

Hippo Campus, Nov. 9, Granada. $25-$79

KC Latin Music Summit, Nov. 9, Knuckleheads. $20

Robert Randolph and the Family Band, Nov. 9, Yardley Hall. $22-$55

Thundergong! Nov. 9, Uptown. $45-$75

Whiskey Myers, Nov. 9, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $25-$30

Angel Olsen with Vagabon, Nov. 10, Granada. $25

Anjelah Johnson, Nov. 10, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.75-$59.75

Bishop Briggs, Nov. 10, The Truman. $27.50-$32

Icon For Hire, Nov. 10, Roxy. $15

The Spill Canvas, Nov. 10, RecordBar. $18

Big Freedia with Low Cut Connie, Mykki Blanco and Boyfriend, Nov. 11, RecordBar. $22

David Bromberg with Talbott Brothers, Nov. 12, Knuckleheads. $25

The Wood Brothers, Nov. 13, The Truman. $26

Billy Don Burns, Nov. 14, Knuckleheads. $15

Mono, Nov. 14, Granada. $18

The Chainsmokers with 5 Seconds of Summer and Lennon Stella, Nov. 15, Sprint Center. $26-$77.50

David Wax Museum, Nov. 15, Knuckleheads. $17

Rezz with Peekaboo and BlackGummy, Nov. 15, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $30-$40

Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band, Nov. 16, Knuckleheads. $15

Demetri Martin, Nov. 16, Uptown. $44.50

Mark Chesnutt, Nov. 16, Ameristar. $30-$50

The Neighbourhood, Nov. 16, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $32

Chon with Between the Buried and Me, Nov. 17, The Truman. $25-$30

Michael W. Smith, Nov. 17, Folly. $22.50-$75

Toronzo Cannon, Nov. 17, Knuckleheads. $15

Wilco, Nov. 17, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $45-$65

Indigo Girls, Nov. 19, Kauffman Center. $39-$69

Ministry, Nov. 19, Granada. $17

MisterWives, Nov. 19, The Truman. $29-$104

Illenium, Nov. 20, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$49.50

Donna The Buffalo, Nov. 21, Knuckleheads. $24

Indigenous, Nov. 21, Knuckleheads. $20

Mac Ayres, Nov. 21, Encore. $15

Bear Grillz, Nov. 22, The Truman. $15-$25

Greyson Chance, Nov. 22, RecordBar. $15-$45

Sister Hazel, Nov. 22, Ameristar. $30-$90

Helmet, Nov. 23, Riot Room. $25-$30

Hobo Johnson and the Lovemakers, Nov. 23, The Truman. $25

Shooting Star, Nov. 23, Ameristar. $15-$75

Mannheim Steamroller, Nov. 24, Kauffman Center. $58-$83

Ronnie Milsap, Nov. 24, Knuckleheads. $47.50-$67.50

Issues with Polyphia, Lil Aaron and Sleep Token, Nov. 25, Granada. $25

Dreamers, Nov. 26, RecordBar. $17

Beirut, Nov. 27, Uptown. $31-$40

Romero Lubambo, Dec. 2-3, Lied Center. $19-$35

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, Dec. 5, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $37-$92

Chase Rice, Dec. 7, Granada. $35

The Phil Collins Experience, Dec. 7, Knuckleheads. $20

Michael Londra, Dec. 8, Drexel Hall. $30

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “All Star Holidays,” Dec. 10, Kauffman Center. $32-$67

Keith Harkin, Dec. 10, Drexel Hall. $35-$75

Straight No Chaser, Dec. 12, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$57.50

The Dead South with The Legendary Shack Shakers, Dec. 14, The Truman. $25

Steel Panther, Dec. 15, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $25-$30

A Magical Cirque Christmas, Dec. 17, Music Hall. $29-$99

The Piano Guys, Dec. 18, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $45.50-$155.50

88 Keys, Dec. 20, Knuckleheads. $20

Eboni Fondren, Jan. 19, Polsky Theatre. $12-$25

George Strait with Asleep at the Wheel, Jan. 25-26, Sprint Center. $75-$250

Squirrel Nut Zippers and The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Feb. 1, Kauffman Center. $29-$49

Bobby McFerrin and Gimme5, Feb. 9, Yardley Hall. $32-$125

Michael Feinstein with Storm Large, Feb. 9, Kauffman Center. $49-$109

King Princess, Feb. 14, The Truman. $27.50-$30

Chris Thile, Feb. 19, Lied Center. $19-$50

Kathy Mattea, Feb. 23, Lied Center. $21-$40

Sax & Violins, Feb. 23, Polsky Theatre. $12-$25

Danú, March 7, Yardley Hall. $17-$85

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Havana to Ipanema,” March 7, Kauffman Center. $32-$67

“The Bachelor” Live on Stage, March 12, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $38.50-$68.50

Nate Nall Quintet, March 15, Polsky Theatre. $12-$25

Houston Person and Emmet Cohen, March 23-24, Lied Center. $19-$35

“Whose Live Anyway?” March 28, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$79.50

The Reminders, April 2, Polsky Theatre. $17-$35

Peter Mulvey, April 19, Lied Center. $16-$30

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Hallelujah! I Love Her So!” May 1, Kauffman Center. $32-$67

Ozzy Osbourne, June 26, 2020, Sprint Center. $29.50-$250

