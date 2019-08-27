Tickets on sale Aug. 30: Bret Michaels, Freakers Ball, Liverpool, Chelsea Grin

Bret Michaels of Poison is coming to Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. Invision/AP

On sale Friday, Aug. 30

Freakers Ball featuring Godsmack, Halestorm and Monster Truck, Oct. 19, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $39.50-$75

Chelsea Grin, Nov. 2, Aftershock. $22

Bret Michaels with Joe Diffie, Nov. 10, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $46-$72

Liverpool, Dec. 13, Ameristar. Ticket prices TBA.

On the way

The Hot Sardines, Nov. 16, Folly. $30-$40. On sale Sept. 13.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Dec. 7, Sprint Center. Ticket prices TBA. On sale Sept. 13.

New and noteworthy

Marilyn Maye, Sept. 11-15, Quality Hill Playhouse. $45-$48

Branford Marsalis, Oct. 4, Folly. $20-$55

George Lopez, Oct. 5, Uptown. $39.50-$264.50

Bacon Brothers, Oct. 8, Folly. $35-$55

The Drifters, Oct. 11, Knuckleheads. $25-$45

Samantha Fish with Shaw Davis, Oct. 11, CrossroadsKC. $18-$75

Mushroomhead, Oct. 12, Aftershock. $25

“Dear Evan Hansen,” Oct. 15-20, Music Hall. $62-$92

Nelly, Oct. 24, Kansas City Live! $20-$100

Alison Sneegas Borberg, Oct. 25-26, MTH Theater Stage Two. $31

Berner, Oct. 25, The Truman. $25

Stefon Harris & Blackout, Oct. 26, Folly. $20-$55

Ghostemane with Lil Tracy, Harm’s Way and more, Oct. 31, Granada. $35

Nightmare on Main Street featuring Boogie T, Jantsen and more, Oct. 31, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $18-$28

Gregory Alan Isakov, Nov. 7, Liberty Hall. $31-$56

Hanson, Nov. 9, VooDoo. $42.50

Simple Plan and State Champs, Nov. 12, The Truman. $33.50

Chelsea Handler, Nov. 21, Uptown. $47-$182

Louis The Child, Dec. 6, Uptown. $31-$103

Waterparks, Dec. 7, The Truman. $25

Pedrito Martinez Group, Dec. 13, Folly. $20-$55

William Duvall, Feb. 15, RecordBar. $20

Stacey Kent, Feb. 22, Folly. $20-$55

Luciana Souza, March 7, Folly. $20-$55

Hot Water Music, March 19-20, RecordBar. $35

John Pizzarelli Trio, April 24, Folly. $20-$55

Also on sale

Common with Maimouna Youssef, Aug. 29, Kauffman Center. $43.75-$83.75

José González with Bedouine, Aug. 29, Kauffman Center. $29-$59

Kevin Galloway with Beth Bombara, Aug. 29, Knuckleheads. $15

Under Pressure, Aug. 29, Kanza Hall. $15

Atlantic Express, Aug. 30, Knuckleheads. $15

Jeff Bergen’s Elvis Show, Aug. 30, Knuckleheads. $15

Kool & The Gang, Aug. 30, CrossroadsKC. $36.50-$85

Mark Farina, Aug. 30, Riot Room. $15-$20

Robert Cray, Aug. 30, Ameristar. $30-$115

Rob Thomas, Aug. 31, Uptown. $46-$328

The Traveling Salvation Show, Aug. 31, CrossroadsKC. $18.50-$65

“Weird Al” Yankovic, Aug. 31, Starlight. $45-$95

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats with Hiss Golden Messenger, Sept. 1, CrossroadsKC. Sold out.

The Nude Party with Pinky Pinky, Sept. 1, Knuckleheads. $15

White Linen Party with Robin Thicke, Sept. 1, VooDoo. $53-$68

ZZ Top with Cheap Trick, Sept. 1, Starlight. $35-$150

John Mayer, Sept. 2, Sprint Center. $39.50-$150

Justin Furstenfeld, Sept. 4, Knuckleheads. $29.50

Kacey Musgraves, Sept. 4, Starlight. $29.50-$65

Shinyribs, Sept. 4, Knuckleheads. $17.50

Comedy Bang! Bang! starring Scott Aukerman, Sept. 5, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$45

Dancefestopia, Sept. 5-8. La Cygne. $159-499

Unknown Hinson, Sept. 5, Knuckleheads. $17.50-$32.50

Western Centuries, Sept. 5, Knuckleheads. $15

Al Di Meola, Sept. 6, VooDoo. $24.50-$49.50

Billy Currington, Sept. 6, Kansas City Live! $20-$100

Brandon Miller Band, Sept. 6, Knuckleheads. $15

Brian Regan, Sept. 6, Uptown. $45-$277

Clay Walker with Lonestar, Mark Wills and Kerosene 6, Sept. 6, Providence Amphitheater. $24-$69

Hot Tuna, Sept. 6, Knuckleheads. $35

Kataklysm with Exhorder, Krisiun and Hatchet, Sept. 6, Riot Room. $23-$28

Koe Wetzel, Sept. 6, Granada. Free-$60

Los Tucanes de Tijuana, Sept. 6, Kauffman Center. $49-$119

Teo Gonzalez, Sept. 6, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$85

Backstreet Boys, Sept. 7, Sprint Center. $29-$175

Bad Suns with Liily and Ultra Q, Sept. 7, Granada. $20

Breaking Benjamin with Chevelle, Three Days Grace and Dorothy, Sept. 7, Providence Amphitheater. $19-$119.50

Crossroads Musicfest, Sept. 7, Crossroads District. $20-$75

Hot Snakes, Sept. 7, RecordBar. $20

Making Movies Carnaval, Sept. 7, Knuckleheads. $25

Vogt Sisters, Sept. 7, Knuckleheads. $15

Blink-182 and Lil Wayne with Neck Deep, Sept. 8, Providence Amphitheater. $37.50-$152

Teenage Bottlerocket, Mean Jeans, Clown and JenPop, Sept. 8, Riot Room. $18

The Tommy Dorsey Orchestra Tribute to Frank Sinatra, Sept. 8, Kauffman Center. $47-$67

Conflict, Sept. 9, Riot Room. $17

Reignwolf with The Blue Stones, Sept. 9, RecordBar. $17-$20

Boz Scaggs, Sept. 10, Lied Center. $21-$75

Gruff Rhys, Sept. 10, RecordBar. $15

Matthew Sweet Band, Sept. 10, Knuckleheads. $20

RuPaul’s Drag Race, Sept. 11, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $52-$162

Slaughter Beach, Dog with Cave People and Early Animator, Sept. 11, The Rino. $15-$17

Travis Denning, Sept. 11, Kanza Hall. $15

Wallows, Sept. 11, Madrid. $25

Whitney, Sept. 11, The Truman. $25-$30

English Beat, Sept. 12, Knuckleheads. $20

Thomas Rhett with Dustin Lynch, Russell Dickerson and Rhett Akins, Sept. 12, Sprint Center. $32.75-$112.75

Ward Davis, Sept. 12, Knuckleheads. $20-$60

American Football, Sept. 13, Granada. $25

Bob Saget, Sept. 13, Ameristar. $30-$90

Eric Gales, Seth Lee Jones, The Steep Water Band, Heather Newman Band and more, Sept. 13, Knuckleheads. $35-$130

Matt Wilson and His Orchestra, Sept. 13, Bottleneck. $15

The Steeldrivers, Sept. 13, Folly. $20-$55

Taking Back Sunday, Sept. 13, Kansas City Live! $15-$140

The Temptations with Kansas City Symphony, Sept. 13-15, Kauffman Center. $40-$90

Tobi Lou, Sept. 13, Encore. $15-$59

Yfn Lucci, Sept. 13, CrossroadsKC. $40-$85

Danielle Nicole, Nick Schnebelen Band, Albert Castiglia Band and more, Sept. 14, Knuckleheads. $35-$130

Elton Dan and Almost Kiss, Sept. 14, Knuckleheads. $15

Justin Martin, Sept. 14, Riot Room. $20-$25

Ingested, Sept. 15, Riot Room. $15

Mama Doni, Sept. 15, White Theatre. $14-$30

Mika Singh, Sept. 15, Music Hall. $57-$155

Buddy Guy, Sept. 17, Lied Center. $21-$60

Jason Eady, Sept. 17, Knuckleheads. $15

Highly Suspect, Sept. 17, The Truman. $29.50-$35

Jeff Beck, Sept. 17, Uptown. $45-$350

Joe Pug with Dead Horses, Sept. 17, RecordBar. $17

Prof with Cashinova, Taylor J. and more, Sept. 17, Riot Room. $16

Ed Bassmaster, Sept. 18, Riot Room. $20-$50

Calvin Arsenia, Sept. 19, RecordBar. $20

Carrie Underwood with Maddie and Tae and Runaway June, Sept. 19, Sprint Center. $43-$975

Deep Purple, Sept. 19, Uptown. $55-$175

Little Steven and The Disciples of Soul, Sept. 19, Knuckleheads. $34-$350

Man Man with Grlwood, Sept. 19, Riot Room. $15

Disentomb, Visceral Disgorge, Signs of the Swarm and more, Sept. 20, Riot Room. $20

Gloria Trevi with Karol G, Sept. 20, Sprint Center. $39.95-$349.95

Guy King, Sept. 20, Knuckleheads. $15

Lee Fields & The Expressions with Neil Francis, Sept. 20, Knuckleheads. $25

Logan Mize, Sept. 20, Uptown. $20

Queensryche, Sept. 20, Ameristar. $35-$50

Rock Gods, Sept. 20, CrossroadsKC. $10-$30

Victor & Penny with Annie Oakley, Sept. 20, MTH Theater Stage Two. $15

Witt Lowry, Sept. 20, Granada. $15

Atlantic Express with Hal Wakes, Sept. 21, Knuckleheads. $15

Emily Wolfe with Vela, Sept. 21, Riot Room. $15

Frankie Ballard, Sept. 21, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $16

Greta Van Fleet with Shannon & the Clams, Sept. 21, Starlight. $39.50-$49.50

Joe Jencks, Sept. 21, Unity Village. $15

JoJo Siwa with The Belles, Sept. 21, Sprint Center. $36.50-$69.50

Monsters of Mock, Sept. 21, CrossroadsKC. $10-$25

New Years Day with Ded, Sept. 21, Granada. $15

Tommy Emmanuel and Joe Robinson, Sept. 21, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$65

Arkona and Metsatöll, Sept. 22, Riot Room. $18-$22

Jonas Brothers with Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw, Sept. 22, Sprint Center. $39.95-$499.95

Los Angeles Azules, Sept. 22, Memorial Hall. $35-$150

Melvins with Redd Kross and Toshi Kasai, Sept. 22, RecordBar. $22

Babymetal with Avatar, Sept. 23, $47.50-$53

Calabrese with Stellar Corpses, Sept. 23, Riot Room. $15

Gerald Clayton, Sept. 23-24, Lied Center. $19-$35

Phony PPL, Sept. 23, Granada. $15

The Black Keys with Modest Mouse, Sept. 24, Sprint Center. $39.50-$499.50

Homewrecker with Venom Prison and more, Sept. 24, Riot Room. $15

Kamelot, Sept. 24, The Truman. $25-$100

Maggie Rogers, Sept. 24, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$45

Mdou Moctar, Sept. 24, RecordBar. $15

Fruit Bats, Sept. 25, RecordBar. $17

Igor and The Red Elvises, Sept. 25, Knuckleheads. $15

Bert Kreischer, Sept. 26-27, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.75-$59.75

Chance The Rapper, Sept. 26, Sprint Center. $59.50-$129.50

Koan Sound with Haywyre, Sept. 26, Riot Room. $17

Ashe, Sept. 27, Encore. $15-$55

Jon Langston, Sept. 27, PBR Big Sky. $20-$600

The Leo Project, Sept. 27, The Truman. $15-$18

The Nadas, Sept. 27, Knuckleheads. $20

Nick Offerman, Sept. 27, Music Hall. $42.75-$167

The Reverend Horton Heat with The Delta Bombers, Sept. 27, Bottleneck. $20

Toto, Sept. 27, Uptown. $39-$252

Tycho with Poolside, Sept. 27, CrossroadsKC. $35-$99

Wilder Woods, Sept. 27, Granada. $25

Air Supply, Sept. 28, Ameristar. $50-$159

Blues Kitchen Reunion, Sept. 28, Knuckleheads. $28.50-$40

Cornstock Concert on the Hill Music Festival, Sept. 28, Garnett, Kansas. $20-$40

Dust Devil Choir and Stone Cutters Union, Sept. 28-29, Knuckleheads. $15

Gus Dapperton, Sept. 28, Granada. $20

Jeff Black, Sept. 28, Knuckleheads. $25

Lucky Daye with Marco McKinnis, Sept. 28, RecordBar. $17

Jamey Johnson, Sept. 29, VooDoo. $39.50-$328

Of Mice and Men with For the Fallen Dreams, Thousand Below and Bloodbather, Sept. 29, Granada. $20

Penny and Sparrow, Sept. 29, RecordBar. $17

The Toasters with The Scotch Bonnets and more, Sept. 29, Riot Room. $15

Max Weinberg’s Jukebox, Sept. 30, Knuckleheads. $38.50

Noah Gundersen, Sept. 30, RecordBar. $17-$20

Ozomalti, Sept. 30, Knuckleheads. $20

Rakim, Sept. 30, Granada. $25

The Australian Pink Floyd, Oct. 1, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $30-$65

The Kingdom Choir, Oct. 1, Kauffman Center. $26-$66

Moonchild, Oct. 1, RecordBar. $23-$75

Yungblud with Missio, Oct. 1, The Truman. $22-$60

Bowling for Soup, Oct. 2, Knuckleheads. $30

Boyz II Men, Oct. 2, Kauffman Center. $59-$129

Old Crow Medicine Show with Charlie Worsham, Oct. 2, CrossroadsKC. $28.50-$80

Periphery with Veil of Maya and Covet, Oct. 2, The Truman. $27.50-$30

Weyes Blood, Oct. 2, Bottleneck. $15

This Wild Life with The Happy Fits, Oct. 2, Davey’s Uptown. $18

Mystery Skulls, Oct. 3, Roxy. $15

A Tribute To The Beatles’ White Album featuring Todd Rundgren, Christopher Cross, Micky Dolenz, Jason Scheff and Joey Molland, Oct. 3, Kauffman Center. $49-$109

Danny Gonzalez and Drew Gooden with Kurtis Conner, Oct. 4, The Truman. $30-$155

Joy Zimmerman and Hope Dunbar, Oct. 4, Knuckleheads. $15

Kansas, Oct. 4, Topeka Performing Arts Center. $40-$285

Lucero with The Huntress and Holder of Hands, Oct. 4, Granada. $22

Luke Combs with Morgan Wallen and Jameson Rodgers, Oct. 4, Sprint Center. $25-$50

Middle of the Map Music Festival, Oct. 4-5, Crossroads District. $39.50-$75

The Subdudes, Oct. 4, Knuckleheads. $30-$48.50

Sum 41 with Amity Affliction and The Plot In You, Oct. 4, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $32.50-$37

Bastard Sons of Johnny Cash, Oct. 5, Knuckleheads. $15

Jason D. Williams, Oct. 5, Knuckleheads. $15-$25

Tyler, the Creator, Oct. 5, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $49.50-$116

Vanilla Fudge, Noah Davis and Heavy Electric, Joey Skidmore Band, The Red-Headed League, Screamin’ Mikey and The Mo Kan Sharks, Oct. 5, Knuckleheads. $27

Jesse Malin and Joseph Arthur, Oct. 7, Knuckleheads. $20

Sigrid, Oct. 7, RecordBar. $18

Yung Gravy, Oct. 7, Uptown. $25

Heart with Joan Jett and The Blackhearts and Lucie Silvas, Oct. 8, Starlight. $40.50-$150

PNB Rock, Oct. 8, The Truman. $32-$110

The Rocket Summer, Oct. 8, Riot Room. $18

Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain and Edgar Meyer, Oct. 9, Kauffman Center. $29-$89

Black Lillies, Oct. 9, Knuckleheads. $15

Cavetown, Oct. 9, Granada. $18

Little Feat, Oct. 9, Uptown. $35-$85

Scott Moyer Band with Jackson Stokes and Shaw Davis, Oct. 9, Knuckleheads. $15

Sinkane, Oct. 9, RecordBar. $15

John McEuen and The String Wizards, Oct. 10, Knuckleheads. $27.50-42.50

Mary Chapin Carpenter and Shawn Colvin, Oct. 10, Kauffman Center. $39-$89

Obituary and Abbath with Midnight and Devil Master, Oct. 10, Granada. $25

Preston Singletary and Khu.éex’, Oct. 10, Polsky Theatre. $12-$25

Cigarettes After Sex, Oct. 11, The Truman. $20

Gladys Knight, Oct. 11, Ameristar. $75-$100

The HigLeeWils, Oct. 11, Pilgrim Chapel. $15

Joey Diaz, Oct. 11, Uptown. $25-$35

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Cotton Club Revisited,” Oct. 11, Kauffman Center. $32-$67

Russian Renaissance, Oct. 11, Polsky Theatre. $17-$35

Scotty Sire with Toddy Smith, Bruce Wiegner and Chris Bloom, Oct. 11, Granada. $20

Skillet and Alter Bridge, Oct. 11, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$55

Carbon Leaf, Oct. 12, VooDoo. $18-$24

Gwar with Sacred Reich, Toxic Holocaust and Against the Grain, Oct. 12, CrossroadsKC. $20-$75

Kelli O’Hara, Oct. 12, Kauffman Center. $36.50-$91.50

Royal Wood, Oct. 12, S.D. Strong Distilling. $15

Special Forces and Change of Heart, Oct. 12, Knuckleheads. $15

X Ambassadors, Oct. 12, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $32.28

Boulet Brothers, Oct. 13, The Truman. $22-$102

Brojob and Inferious, Oct. 13, Roxy. $15

Hugh Jackman, Oct. 13, Sprint Center. $26.50-$222

Kevin Gates, Oct. 13, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $43-$53

Kongos, Oct. 13, Riot Room. $20-$25

Masked Intruder, Oct. 13, RecordBar. $17

Mt. Joy, Oct. 14, Madrid. $22-$72

Tank and the Bangas, Oct. 14, The Truman. $20-$25

Delain, Oct. 15, The Truman. $26-$80

Jon McLaughlin, Oct. 15, RecordBar. $20

NF, Oct. 15, Uptown. $41.50-$91.50

Plague Vendor, Oct. 15, Riot Room. $15

Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors, Oct. 16, Liberty Hall. $20-$25

Justin Townes Earle with The Josephines, Oct. 16, Knuckleheads. $25-$40

Neil deGrasse Tyson, Oct. 16, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $69.50-$99.50

David Nail, Oct. 17, Kanza Hall. $20

Pat Travers, Oct. 17, Knuckleheads. $20

The Raconteurs, Oct. 17, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $49.50-$79.50

Bone Thugs -n- Harmony with Tyler Keast, Steddy P and Jordan and more, Oct. 18, CrossroadsKC. $23.50-$75

Herb Alpert and Lani Hall with Lonnie McFadden, Oct. 18, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$75

Municipal Waste and Napalm Death with Sick Of It All and Take Offense, Oct. 18, Granada. $24

New Orleans Suspects with Stonecutters Union and MGDs, Oct. 18, Knuckleheads. $18.50

Poco and Pure Prairie League, Oct. 18, Knuckleheads. $40

Ruthie Foster, Oct. 18, Folly. $15-$45

Black Violin, Oct. 19, Lied Center. $16-$40

Dirt Monkey with Buku, sFam and more, Oct. 19, Liberty Hall. $25

Grandson, Oct. 19, The Truman. $23

Mason Ramsey, Oct. 19, Granada. $15

Material Girl and The M80s, Oct. 19, Knuckleheads. $15

Mike Zito and His Big Blues Band, The BB King Allstar Horns and more, Oct. 19, Knuckleheads. $25-$100

Pet Rock, Oct. 19, Kanza Hall. $15

“We Will Rock You,” Oct. 19, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$79.50

Aldous Harding, Oct. 20, Encore. $20

Enforcer and Warbringer, Oct. 20, Aftershock. $15

Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Oct. 20, Liberty Hall. $25-$59.50

Norman Brown with Euge Groove and Lindsey Webster, Oct. 20, Folly. $57.50-$67.50

Richard Shindell, Oct. 20, Lied Center. $16-$30

Incubus, Oct. 21, Uptown. $79.50-$99.50

Michael Franti & Spearhead, Oct. 21, CrossroadsKC. $26.50-$75

Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly: The Rock ‘N’ Roll Dream Tour, Oct. 21, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39-$80

Scarypoolparty, Oct. 21, The Truman. $20-$25

Bring Me The Horizon with Sleeping With Sirens and Poppy, Oct. 22, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$50

Cass McCombs, Oct. 22, Riot Room. $15

Explosions In the Sky, Oct. 23, Liberty Hall. $29-$49

Los Lonely Boys, Oct. 23, Knuckleheads. $35

Yheti, Toadface and Mt. Analogue with Otto Von Schirach, Oct. 24, Granada. $15-$20

AJR, Oct. 25, Uptown. $29.50-$135

Dale Watson with Amy Lavere and Will Sexton, Oct. 25, Knuckleheads. $20-$35

Montgomery Gentry, Oct. 25, Ameristar. $35-$75

Verlon Thompson and Shawn Camp, Oct. 25, Knuckleheads. $25

Bluetech, Oct. 26, Encore. $15

Chris Stapleton with Brothers Osborne and Kendell Marvel, Oct. 26, Sprint Center. $39.75-$89.75

Gryffin, Oct. 26, The Truman. $25-$105

Madman’s Diary and Strictly Alice, Oct. 26, Knuckleheads. $15

Pablo Ziegler Jazz Tango Trio, Oct. 26, Polsky Theatre. $17-$35

Bianca Del Rio, Oct. 27, Folly. $39.50-$212

Jake Shimabukuro, Oct. 27, Yardley Hall. $15-$49

Matt and Kim with Beach Goons, Oct. 27, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $25

Celine Dion, Oct. 28, Sprint Center. $49.50-$229.50

Chris Webby, Oct. 28, Roxy. $20-$200

The Hu, Oct. 29, Granada. $20

Young Thug and Machine Gun Kelly with Polo G and Strick, Oct. 30, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $21-$199

A Day To Remember with I Prevail and Beartooth, Oct. 31, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $25-$146

Greensky Bluegrass, Nov. 1, Uptown. $29.50

Loud Luxury, Nov. 1, The Truman. $20-$25

The Menzingers with Tigers Jaw and Culture Abuse, Nov. 1, Granada. $22

Iris Dement with Pieta Brown, Nov. 2, Knuckleheads. $38.50

Jim Suhler and Monkey Beat, Nov. 2, Knuckleheads. $15

Joe Bonamassa, Nov. 2, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $79-$199

Ron White, Nov. 2, Ameristar. $70-$289

Stoney LaRue, Nov. 2, PBR Big Sky. $20-$800

Melissa Etheridge, Nov. 3, Lied Center. $21-$75

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, Nov. 5, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $25-$59.50

Ray LaMontagne with Kacy & Clayton, Nov. 5-6, Uptown. $45-$99

Matt Maeson, Nov. 6, RecordBar. $15

The Flatlanders, Nov. 7, Knuckleheads. $30

Kris Kristofferson & The Strangers, Nov. 7, Uptown. $35-$197

Lettuce, Nov. 7, The Truman. $26-$31

White Denim, Nov. 7, Granada. $20

America, Nov. 8, Ameristar. $55-$90

Cannibal Corpse, Nov. 8, The Truman. $26.50-$30

Hippo Campus, Nov. 9, Granada. $25-$79

KC Latin Music Summit, Nov. 9, Knuckleheads. $20

Robert Randolph and the Family Band, Nov. 9, Yardley Hall. $22-$55

Thundergong! Nov. 9, Uptown. $45-$75

Whiskey Myers, Nov. 9, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $25-$30

Angel Olsen with Vagabon, Nov. 10, Granada. $25

Anjelah Johnson, Nov. 10, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.75-$59.75

Bishop Briggs, Nov. 10, The Truman. $27.50-$32

Icon For Hire, Nov. 10, Roxy. $15

The Spill Canvas, Nov. 10, RecordBar. $18

Big Freedia with Low Cut Connie, Mykki Blanco and Boyfriend, Nov. 11, RecordBar. $22

David Bromberg with Talbott Brothers, Nov. 12, Knuckleheads. $25

The Wood Brothers, Nov. 13, The Truman. $26

Billy Don Burns, Nov. 14, Knuckleheads. $15

Mono, Nov. 14, Granada. $18

The Chainsmokers with 5 Seconds of Summer and Lennon Stella, Nov. 15, Sprint Center. $26-$77.50

David Wax Museum, Nov. 15, Knuckleheads. $17

Rezz with Peekaboo and BlackGummy, Nov. 15, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $30-$40

Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band, Nov. 16, Knuckleheads. $15

Demetri Martin, Nov. 16, Uptown. $44.50

Mark Chesnutt, Nov. 16, Ameristar. $30-$50

The Neighbourhood, Nov. 16, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $32

Chon with Between the Buried and Me, Nov. 17, The Truman. $25-$30

Michael W. Smith, Nov. 17, Folly. $22.50-$75

Toronzo Cannon, Nov. 17, Knuckleheads. $15

Wilco, Nov. 17, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $45-$65

Indigo Girls, Nov. 19, Kauffman Center. $39-$69

Ministry, Nov. 19, Granada. $17

MisterWives, Nov. 19, The Truman. $29-$104

Illenium, Nov. 20, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$49.50

Donna The Buffalo, Nov. 21, Knuckleheads. $24

Indigenous, Nov. 21, Knuckleheads. $20

Mac Ayres, Nov. 21, Encore. $15

Bear Grillz, Nov. 22, The Truman. $15-$25

Greyson Chance, Nov. 22, RecordBar. $15-$45

Sister Hazel, Nov. 22, Ameristar. $30-$90

Helmet, Nov. 23, Riot Room. $25-$30

Hobo Johnson and the Lovemakers, Nov. 23, The Truman. $25

Shooting Star, Nov. 23, Ameristar. $15-$75

Mannheim Steamroller, Nov. 24, Kauffman Center. $58-$83

Ronnie Milsap, Nov. 24, Knuckleheads. $47.50-$67.50

Issues with Polyphia, Lil Aaron and Sleep Token, Nov. 25, Granada. $25

Dreamers, Nov. 26, RecordBar. $17

Beirut, Nov. 27, Uptown. $31-$40

Romero Lubambo, Dec. 2-3, Lied Center. $19-$35

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, Dec. 5, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $37-$92

Chase Rice, Dec. 7, Granada. $35

The Phil Collins Experience, Dec. 7, Knuckleheads. $20

Michael Londra, Dec. 8, Drexel Hall. $30

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “All Star Holidays,” Dec. 10, Kauffman Center. $32-$67

Keith Harkin, Dec. 10, Drexel Hall. $35-$75

Straight No Chaser, Dec. 12, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$57.50

The Dead South with The Legendary Shack Shakers, Dec. 14, The Truman. $25

Steel Panther, Dec. 15, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $25-$30

A Magical Cirque Christmas, Dec. 17, Music Hall. $29-$99

The Piano Guys, Dec. 18, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $45.50-$155.50

88 Keys, Dec. 20, Knuckleheads. $20

Eboni Fondren, Jan. 19, Polsky Theatre. $12-$25

George Strait with Asleep at the Wheel, Jan. 25-26, Sprint Center. $75-$250

Squirrel Nut Zippers and The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Feb. 1, Kauffman Center. $29-$49

Bobby McFerrin and Gimme5, Feb. 9, Yardley Hall. $32-$125

Michael Feinstein with Storm Large, Feb. 9, Kauffman Center. $49-$109

King Princess, Feb. 14, The Truman. $27.50-$30

Chris Thile, Feb. 19, Lied Center. $19-$50

Kathy Mattea, Feb. 23, Lied Center. $21-$40

Sax & Violins, Feb. 23, Polsky Theatre. $12-$25

Danú, March 7, Yardley Hall. $17-$85

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Havana to Ipanema,” March 7, Kauffman Center. $32-$67

“The Bachelor” Live on Stage, March 12, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $38.50-$68.50

Nate Nall Quintet, March 15, Polsky Theatre. $12-$25

Houston Person and Emmet Cohen, March 23-24, Lied Center. $19-$35

“Whose Live Anyway?” March 28, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$79.50

The Reminders, April 2, Polsky Theatre. $17-$35

Peter Mulvey, April 19, Lied Center. $16-$30

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Hallelujah! I Love Her So!” May 1, Kauffman Center. $32-$67

Ozzy Osbourne, June 26, 2020, Sprint Center. $29.50-$250

