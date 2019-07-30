KC concerts Aug. 1-7: Brandi Carlile, DJ Diesel, Peter Frampton, Mary J. Blige and Nas

Mary J. Blige is coming to Starlight Theatre with Nas Invision/AP

Manor Fest

5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3

Once a glorified house party for musicians who had trouble securing gigs that could accommodate their underage fans, Manor Fest has expanded into an ambitious three-day festival at nine venues. Thirty-three bands and two DJs will perform in Westport, West Bottoms, and Crossroads district. In addition to locally based underground garage-rock, psych-pop and left-of-center folk ensembles including Shy Boys, Dreamgirl and Chloe Jacobson, the bill includes notable touring artists like Paul Cherry. The Chicagoan performs ingenious dream-pop. 913-244-2876. Three-day passes are $35. Details about set times and individual cover charges at each venue are available at manorrecords.com.

Hayes Carll

8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at Knuckleheads

The distinctive barroom odor of stale beer and lingering smoke permeates the grooves of Hayes Carll’s new album, “What It Is.” Many of the Texas troubador’s evocative songs are miniature portraits of people making the best of their hardscrabble lives. “Jesus and Elvis” is about overcoming grief at a bar decorated with velvet paintings. Carll sings that “between the drunkards and the band it’s a fitting promised land for the King of Kings and the king of rock and roll.” With Travis Linville. 816-483-1456. Tickets are $25 through knuckleheadskc.com.

Dan Baird and Homemade Sin

8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at Riot Room

“Keep Your Hands to Yourself,” a humorous rock song about thwarting a suitor’s desires, was impossible to avoid in 1986. The Georgia Satellites weren’t able to sustain the success of the hit, but Dan Baird, who wrote and sang “Keep Your Hands to Yourself,” continues to create no-nonsense barroom rock ’n’ roll. Baird’s group, Homemade Sin, includes Warner E. Hodges, the hotshot guitarist of the cowpunk group Jason and the Scorchers. With Evan Bartels and Tyler Giles. 816-442-8179. Tickets are $15 through theriotroom.com.

Brandi Carlile

6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

Brandi Carlile took the scenic route to stardom. The Seattle singer-songwriter toured relentlessly for more than a dozen years. Yet it took her epic 2017 song “The Joke” to break into the mainstream. After receiving nominations for six Grammy Awards and performing a riveting version of “The Joke” on the awards show in February, Carlile is on the cusp of becoming a household name. Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit top the bill. With the War and Treaty. 913-825-3400. Tickets are $46-$71 through providenceamp.com.

GothBoiClique

8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Granada

Lil Peep was on the verge of stardom when he died of an overdose in 2017. He was 21. As with the less prominent members of the GothBoiClique collective, Lil Peep melded emo-rock with a woozy form of hip-hop. Rather than packing it in, surviving GothBoiClique members including Cold Hart, Yawns, Fish Narc and Horse Head are touring with a live band. Although the style the artists developed is no longer new, the concert will still be charged with a galvanizing combination of sadness and celebration. 785-842-1390. Tickets are $18 through thegranada.com.

DJ Diesel

7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at KC Live!

Videos recently surfaced of Shaquille O’Neal throwing his considerable weight around in a mosh pit at an electronic dance music festival in Belgium. The retired basketball giant grinned as he gingerly avoided crushing average-sized revelers. The 7-foot NBA legend, who also performed at the event, supervises beat-heavy mixes under the musical alias DJ Diesel. The man billed as “the biggest DJ in the world” is an enthusiastic — if not particularly dexterous — emcee. With Valentino Khan, Eliminate and Nitti Gritti. 816-842-1045. Tickets are $20-$100 through powerandlightdistrict.com.

The Four Tops

8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Ameristar Casino

Only one of the Four Tops is still spinning. Abdul “Duke” Fakir, 83, is the sole surviving member of the legendary Motown group. Lead vocalist Levi Stubbs, arguably the most forceful of the great Motown singers, died in 2008. Yet the replacements who have joined Fakir in the Four Tops are ringers. After a modestly successful career as a solo artist, Ronnie McNeir filled Stubbs’ shoes. Besides, classics such as “Reach Out I’ll Be There” sound magical no matter who’s singing them. 816-414-7000. Tickets are $40-$120 through ameristarkansascity.com.

Ida McBeth

6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at KC Live!

Ida McBeth has awed audiences in intimate Kansas City nightclubs for decades. Deeply emotional readings of soul and jazz standards made the vocalist a local legend. She’ll play a big stage befitting her status at the free District Rhythms concert in the Power & Light District. What’s sacrificed in intimacy will be made up for by the absence of a cover charge and drink minimum. McBeth’s performance will be preceded by appearances by the Kansas City blues men Eugene Smiley, D.C. Bellamy and T.J. Hooker-Taylor. 816-842-1045. powerandlightdistrict.com. Free.

Peter Frampton

7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at Starlight Theatre

At the peak of Peter Frampton’s popularity in 1976, few fans could have imagined that the British rock star would gradually transform into a convincing blues artist with short-cropped hair. He held his own on a bill with late blues icon B.B. King in Kansas City in 2013. Frampton will play a mix of blues classics and rock hits including “Show Me the Way” at Starlight. Citing debilitating health concerns, Frampton, 69, says he’s on his final tour. With Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening. 816-363-7827. Tickets are $29.95-$150 through kcstarlight.com.

Mary J. Blige and Nas

8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Starlight Theatre

Mary J. Blige insists that it’s “time for us to go and get the money” on “Thriving,” her new collaboration with Nas. That’s precisely what the New York natives will do on their co-headlining tour. Nas asserts that he’s “the greatest of all time” on “Thriving.” That’s debatable, but he merits a position near the top of any credible list of the best rappers. The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, Blige ranks alongside the likes of Aretha Franklin as an essential figure in the history of R&B. 816-363-7827. Tickets are $40.50-$250 through kcstarlight.com.