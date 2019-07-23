KC concerts July 25-31: Why Don’t We, Alice Cooper, Tenacious D, DaBaby

Tenacious D members Kyle Gass (left) and Jack Black

Why Don’t We

7 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at Starlight Theatre

The members of Why Don’t We list several reasons they feel out of place among revelers in the recent hit “I Don’t Belong In This Club.” Oddly, none mentions that they’re probably in the venue illegally. Only one of the five members of the boy band is 21. The music of the Los Angeles ensemble flouts reality in a similar fashion. The songs of Why Don’t We sound like mash-ups of pop hits by the Backstreet Boys and contemporary Korean superstar act BTS. 816-363-7827. Tickets are $29.50-$97 through kcstarlight.com.

Randy Rogers Band

7 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at KC Live!

Thousands of country fans make a beeline for the Power & Light District every Thursday in the summer to take advantage of one of Kansas City’s best bargains. Prominent national acts are featured in free performances in the Hot Country Nights concert series. The appearance by the Randy Rogers Band is a highlight of the 2019 season. The Texans’ burly songs about booze and romance, such as “Drinking Money” and “Kiss Me in the Dark,” feature furious fiddling and blaring electric guitars. With Parker McCollum. 816-842-1045. Free. VIP tickets are $35-$100 through powerandlightdistrict.com.

Alice Cooper

7 p.m. Friday, July 26, at Starlight Theatre

Vincent Damon Furnier, the venerable shock-rocker who performs as Alice Cooper, claimed to have “a baby’s brain and an old man’s heart” on his 1970 hit “I’m Eighteen.” Now that he’s 71, that correlation seems reversed. The glee Furnier invests in performing his huge catalog of titillating songs suggests that he possesses a wizened mind and a young man’s heart. He’s interpreting classics like “School’s Out” and “Teenage Frankenstein” on the Ol’ Black Eyes is Back Tour. With Halestorm. 816-363-7827. Tickets are $29.50-$125 through kcstarlight.com.

Tenacious D

8 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Starlight Theatre

The primary premise of the HBO series that introduced the duo Tenacious D to the world was that Jack Black and Kyle Gass performed to indifferent audiences at an open mic night in a small club. They nonetheless considered themselves rock superstars. Even though Tenacious D performs for thousands of people every night on the Post-Apocalypto Tour, Black and Gass still seem like lovable goofballs who relish singing comedic songs such as “Rize of the Fenix.” With Wynchester. 816-363-7827. Tickets are $45-$99 through kcstarlight.com.

Baroness and Torche

8 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Granada

The punishing music of Baroness and Torche sounds dangerous at a time when most of their metal-minded peers seem as if they’ve been declawed and defanged. The Georgia-based Baroness is touring in support of its fifth studio album, “Gold & Grey.” The rugged Florida quartet Torche demonstrates its penchant for swirling mid-tempo songs like “Extremes of Consciousness” on its genre-bending new release, “Admission.” The renegade bands may not be the most popular acts in heavy metal, but they’re among the most vital. 785-842-1390. Tickets are $25 through thegranada.com.

Jacob Bryant

7 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Kanza Hall

Jacob Bryant doesn’t hide his roots. The opening track of his recently released debut album is a cautionary tale about the wild side of life in which the ghost of Waylon Jennings cautions Bryant to slow down. The second song is an homage to Merle Haggard in which the narrator claims success because he “turned 25 in jail” instead “21 in prison” like the antihero depicted in Haggard’s classic “Mama Tried.” Bryant, a burly Georgian, energizes the compositions with a rugged form of country-rock. With Damien Gunn. 913-451-0444. Tickets are $10 through oneblocksouthkc.com.

DaBaby

8 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at Uptown Theater

DaBaby is featured alongside Kendrick Lamar on the opening track of J. Cole’s new chart-topping collaboration album. The prominent placement reflects the rapid ascent of the North Carolina rapper born Jonathan Lyndale Kirk. A member of the prestigious XXL Freshman Class of 2019, DaBaby boasts that “I swim with the sharks” on his track with Cole. DaBaby’s emphasis on old-school flow made his 2019 major-label debut album, “Baby on Baby,” and the audacious swagger of its lead single, “Suge,” crossover hits. 816-753-8665. Tickets are $40-$65 through uptowntheater.com.

Thunderpussy

8 p.m. Monday, July 29, at Encore Room

The scuzzy hard rock made by Thunderpussy might initially strike some listeners as impenetrable. The Seattle band’s new cover of the Jefferson Airplane classic “Somebody to Love” offers an accessible point of entry into the ferocious attack of vocalist Molly Sides, guitarist Whitney Petty, bassist Leah Julius and drummer Ruby Dunphy. The outlandish quartet is showcasing provocative original material like the overtly sexual “Speed Queen” on its Scandalous and Immoral Tour. With Hollis Brown and the Creepy Jingles. 816-753-8665. Tickets are $15 through uptowntheater.com.

Mac Sabbath and Okilly Dokilly

7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, at Knuckleheads

Knuckleheads bills itself as a venue “where the world’s greatest musicians play.” Yet the nightclub will host three high-concept novelty acts that are among the world’s silliest musicians. Mac Sabbath is fronted by a Ronald McDonald impersonator who transforms Black Sabbath songs into odes to fast food. Okilly Dokilly is a band of Ned Flanders look-alikes who howl in-character “The Simpsons”-related songs like “Godspeed Little Doodle.” Playboy Manbaby specializes in snarky rock songs about the daily grind. 816-483-1456. Tickets are $18.50 through knuckleheadskc.com.