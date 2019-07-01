KC concerts July 4-10: The Head and the Heart, Blues Traveler, 311 and Dirty Heads

The Head and the Heart are, top row from left, Tyler Williams, Chris Zasche, Matt Gervais and Jon Russell. In the bottom row, from left, Kenny Hensley (wearing cap) and Charity Rose Thielen.

Bill Callahan

7 p.m. Friday, July 5, at Lawrence Public Library

Although he’s one of the most critically acclaimed singer-songwriters of the last 30 years, Bill Callahan never stood a chance of becoming a wildly popular musician. Recording as Smog and under his own name, Callahan doesn’t apply surrealistic lyrics to unconventional song structures. He explains his aesthetic on the new composition “Call Me Anything”: “I sing for answers, I sing for good listeners and tired dancers.” A few difficult questions may be answered on the lawn of the Lawrence Public Library. With Heidi Lynne Gluck. 785-843-3833. lplks.org. Free.

The Head and the Heart

8 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at Starlight Theatre

If the Lumineers instigated the latest American stomp-and-shout folk revival with “Ho Hey” in 2009, the Head and the Heart have done as much as any ensemble to perfect the sound. Beginning with its first single, “Lost in My Mind” from its 2011 debut album, the Seattle band has created a rich catalog of bouncy songs that please folk-inclined traditionalists and modern-rock enthusiasts. Pop-oriented material like “Missed Connection” on the Head and the Heart’s new album, “Living Mirage,” threaten to jeopardize that delicate balance. With Hippo Campus. 816-363-7827. Tickets are $35-$85 through kcstarlight.com.

Blues Traveler

8 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at CrossroadsKC

John Popper, 52, is prominent godfather of the jam band community. The leader of Blues Traveler is a colorful character with a prodigious imagination. He created the H.O.R.D.E. Festival in the 1990s, a touring concept that established the reputations of like-minded bands and fortified Blues Traveler’s status as an illustrious live act. “Run-Around,” the band’s signature song, was recorded 25 years ago, but Blues Traveler continues to create a similarly burly form of freeform blues-rock. With Andy Frasco & the U.N. 785-749-3434. Tickets are $26.50-$75 through crossroadskc.com.

Martha Davis and The Motels

8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at Knuckleheads

Hits are eternal. Even songs that barely eke into the Top 40 live forever. “Only the Lonely,” a minor hit for the California band The Motels in 1982, is still embraced by nostalgic fans and remains fresh enough to intrigue new generations of listeners. “Suddenly Last Summer,” The Motels’ other hit, is imbued with a similar sense of longing. The songs are pop gems, but The Motels were lumped in with left-of-center groups like Blondie and the Knack when the band’s debut album was released in 1979. 816-483-1456. Tickets are $20 through knuckleheadskc.com.

King Iso

8 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at Riot Room

King Iso addressed his mental-health issues during an unusually candid and entirely triumphant appearance at StrangeFest last month. The rapper from Omaha born Michael Johnson was a standout act at the festival organized by the locally based record label Strange Music. Hundreds of fans interrupted his set to chant King Iso’s name. Several hours after his primary showcase, King Iso joined headliner Tech N9ne to perform “Bad Juju,” a duet that highlighted King Iso’s striking similarity to the star’s speed-rap style. With Etho Escobar. 816-442-8179. Tickets are $15 through theriotroom.com.

Priests

8 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, at RecordBar

Katie Alice Greer, the front person of the Washington, D.C., punk band Priests, recently explained the origin of the title of her group’s new album, “The Seduction of Kansas.” Inspired by Thomas Frank’s book “What’s the Matter with Kansas?” Greer composed lyrics for the discordant but danceable title track that includes the line “a drawn-out, charismatic parody of what a country thought it used to be.” Priests’ appearance will be commensurately confrontational. With Olivia Neutron-John. 816-753-5207. Tickets are $12 through therecordbar.com.

Harriet Brown

9 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, at MiniBar

The estate of the late icon Prince continues to authorize the release of music from his vaults. Although welcome, the vintage recordings threaten to overshadow the work of Prince’s contemporary heirs. California-based Harriet Brown isn’t nearly as well known as fellow Prince acolyte Janelle Monaé, but his music is no less compelling. He describes his sound as “experimental funk,” but anyone who embraces Prince hits like “When Doves Cry” can appreciate Brown’s music. With Various Blonde, FaceFace and Company No Company. 816-326-8281. Tickets are $10 through minibarkc.com.

311 and Dirty Heads

5:45 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

A minor policy detail reveals a lot about the tone of this concert co-headlined by 311 and Dirty Heads. The venue’s gates will open at 4:20 p.m., a sly implication that marijuana consumption might be expected. Both California-based bands craft a relaxed hybrid of rap, reggae and rock that’s often favored by people seeking drug-accentuated respites. The lilting “Vacation,” Dirty Heads’ most popular song, exemplifies the carefree sensibility. With the Interrupters. 913-825-3400. Tickets are $29.50-$79.50 through providenceamp.com.

Moon Hooch

9:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at Encore Room

Dissecting the seemingly disparate components of Moon Hooch’s unusual music is an irresistible undertaking for fans. Two saxophonists and a drummer combine jazz, rock, hip-hop and electronic dance music to create entirely distinctive music. Yet getting hung up analyzing the ingredients of Moon Hooch’s grooves misses the point. Moon Hooch is all about fun. The former New York City street buskers play boisterous dance music. With Loose Loose. 816-753-8665. Tickets are $15 through uptowntheater.com.