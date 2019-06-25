KC concerts June 27-July 3: Kane Brown, KC Folk Festival, The Avett Brothers

The Avett Brothers

Berwanger

7 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at The Rino 10 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Replay Lounge

Josh Berwanger is bummed out. “Watching a Garden Die,” the new album by the usually jubilant Kansas City rocker, is filled with uncharacteristically melancholy songs. The wistful tone emphasizes Berwanger’s knack for devising exquisite Big Star-esque melodies. He and his band will celebrate the release of “Watching a Garden Die” with opening acts Other Americans and Belle & the Vertigo Waves on Thursday and with the Whiffs and NoSkope on Saturday. Thursday: 816-800-4699. therinokc.com. Cover charge is $5. Saturday: 785-749-7676. replaylounge.com. Cover charge is $3.

Kane Brown

6 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

Kane Brown is one of the most likable members of the latest wave of country stars. In addition to being young and handsome, the artist from northern Georgia sings with a resonant baritone in the tradition of Josh Turner and Randy Travis. Yet Brown isn’t bound to the country tradition he clearly respects. He’s collaborated with pop star Khalid and rejects the customary unwillingness of country artists to address social issues such as racism and gun violence. With Lanco and Morgan Evans. 913-825-3400. Tickets are $20-$99.50 through providenceamp.com.

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

8 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Knuckleheads

The blues need a savior. Christone “Kingfish” Ingram is touted as capable of single-handedly pulling the genre from the artistic and commercial doldrums it’s inhabited for several years. The charismatic 20-year-old was born in Clarksdale, Mississippi, a small town that has produced an inordinate number of blues legends, including John Lee Hooker. Ingram is touring in support of his acclaimed debut album, “Kingfish.” With the Cerny Brothers and Junebug and the Porch Lights. 816-483-1456. Tickets are $15 through knuckleheadskc.com.

Kansas City Kansas Street Blues Festival

1:45 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Lavender’s Circle L Ranch

A labor of love for a steadfast group of organizers and volunteers, the annual Kansas City Kansas Street Blues Festival is a homespun salute to locally based blues and blues-adjacent musicians. Veteran singer-songwriter Danny Cox is this year’s honoree. He will perform with the outstanding jazz orchestra Vine Street Rumble. D.C. Bellamy, Katy Guillen and Linda Shell are among other artists slated to appear on two stages at the nine-hour event. 913-991-3451. Tickets are $10 through kckblues.com.

Kansas City Folk Festival

4 p.m. Sunday, June 30, at Guadalupe Center

Folk Alliance International is based in Kansas City, but the annual conference it hosts took place in Montreal this year. Fans of the event that in previous years brought hundreds of musicians to Kansas City aren’t entirely shut out. The Kansas City Folk Festival is a substantially smaller but similarly eclectic version of the conference. Quique Escamilla is one of Sunday’s most intriguing acts. The Mexican folk-rock artist based in Canada will showcase material from his outstanding new album, “Escomienda.” With Violet and the Undercurrents, Raye Zaragoza, Regina del Carmen, Havilah Bruders and Danny Cox. 816-221-3655. kansascityfolkfestival.org. Free.

Flipper

8 p.m. Sunday, June 30, at RecordBar

The surviving members of Flipper are marking the 40th anniversary of the formation of their seminal punk group by taking a gloriously bowdlerized version of the San Francisco band on the road. Two original members are dead, but founding guitarist Ted Falconi and drummer Steve DePace are joined by vocalist David Yow and veteran bassist Rachel Thoele for the tour. The combination of Flipper’s turbulent rock and Yow’s anarchic antics represents a thrilling form of rebellion. With Drop a Grand. 816-753-5207. Tickets are $20 through therecordbar.com.

Adia Victoria

9 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, at RecordBar

Adia Victoria insists she’s a blues artist. Although her recorded output belies the assertion, the Nashville-based artist affirmed during her startling Kansas City debut at the Riot Room three years ago that she channels the spirits of ill-fated blues icons like Robert Johnson and Bessie Smith. Victoria spent much of the performance off the stage, cadging smokes and drinks from bewildered admirers as she belted out a Southern gothic update of the blues. With Julia Haile. Rescheduled from March 16. 816-753-5207. Tickets are $12 through therecordbar.com.

Scott Stapp

8 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, at Knuckleheads

Scott Stapp advises “you gotta stop the hating” in his new song “Face of the Sun.” Stapp knows more about negative feedback than most rock musicians. As the charismatic front man of Creed, Stapp was a favorite punching bag of critics and unimpressed listeners. Even so, Stapp’s melodramatic bellowing and theatrical stage mannerisms made Creed one of the biggest acts of the late 1990s. He makes similarly grungy rock as a solo artist. With Messer and Alien Atmosphere. 816-483-1456. Tickets are $25 through knuckleheadskc.com.

The Avett Brothers

7 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, at Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

Rustic fiddles collide with electronic dance beats on The Avett Brothers’ latest single, “High Steppin,’” which exemplifies the enormous appeal of the group from North Carolina. Led by Scott and Seth Avett, the forward-thinking folk-rock band became an international phenomenon with unapologetically sentimental songs like “Head Full of Doubt/Road Full of Promise” on its major label debut album, “I and Love and You” in 2009. With Lake Street Dive. 913-825-3400. Tickets are $44.50-$89.50 through providenceamp.com.