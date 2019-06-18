KC concerts June 20-26: Train, George Clinton, X, Lizzo, Third Eye Blind

George Clinton has announced he’s retiring after this tour. Invision/AP

Puddle of Mudd

7 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at CrossroadsKC

Wes Scantlin is the Rodney Dangerfield of Kansas City’s music scene. Despite leading one of the most popular bands to emerge from Kansas City, Scantlin doesn’t get any respect. Even when grungy Puddle of Mudd hits “Blurry” and “She Hates Me” were inescapable at the turn of the century, Scantlin was derided as a knockoff of Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain. Scantlin will get a bit of vindication by headlining Muddfest in his former hometown. With Saliva, Trapt, Saving Abel and Tantric. 785-749-3434. Tickets are $24.50-$75 through crossroadskc.com.

Train

7 p.m. Friday, June 21, at Starlight Theatre

Impervious to trends and indifferent to the vagaries of fashion, the members of Train have amassed one of the most impressive collections of hits of the past 20 years. The engaging 1999 smash “Meet Virginia” was the first of many songs that made the San Francisco band a pop powerhouse. “Drops of Jupiter,” “Hey, Soul Sister” and “Marry Me” are Train hits that are essential components of the soundtrack of the new millennium. With Goo Goo Dolls and Allen Stone. 816-363-7827. Tickets are $29.50-$125 through kcstarlight.com.

Lizzo

7:30 p.m. Friday, June 21, at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

Red, White & Boom, the annual concert presented by radio station Mix 93.3, has long served as a reliable showcase for up-and-coming pop stars. A month after his debut single was released in 2009, future icon Justin Bieber opened a Red, White & Boom concert for David Cook. Lizzo possesses similar potential. In combining the most appealing traits of groundbreaking artists Janelle Monaé and Missy Elliot, the Minneapolis artist’s new album, “Cuz I Love You,” is a convincing bid for stardom. With Bazzi, Betty Who and Ally Brooke. 816-283-9921. Tickets are $39 through arvestbanktheatre.com.

Sha Na Na

8:30 p.m. Friday, June 21, at Ameristar Casino

Of the many memorable images in the film documenting the 1969 Woodstock festival, the dumbstruck reactions of hippies to the incongruous appearance of Sha Na Na may be the most amusing. The group’s doo-wop shtick was wildly out of place at the countercultural celebration. Sha Na Na was decidedly in its element as it provided dance music for John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John in the 1978 musical “Grease.” The group will interpret timeless rock ’n’ roll oldies like “Shout” and “Blue Moon” on Friday. 816-414-7000. Tickets are $15-$25 through ameristarkansascity.com.

Austin Meade

7 p.m. Friday, June 21, at Kanza Hall

The cover of Austin Meade’s new album, “Waves,” mirrors the image on Bob Seger’s classic 1976 album, “Night Moves.” Not only do Meade’s long hair and gaunt frame make him look like “Night Moves”-era Seger, his heartland rock echoes vintage Seger hits “Rock and Roll Never Forgets” and “Mainstreet.” The Texan’s throwback fashion sense and old-school sound on ingratiating songs like “Growing Pains” indicate that Meade is making all the right moves. With Matt Breit. 913-451-0444. Tickets are $7 through oneblocksouthkc.com.

George Clinton

7 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at CrossroadsKC

George Clinton lurked in the shadows when Parliament-Funkadelic performed at the 2017 Boulevardia festival. The iconic star, 77, recently announced that he’s retiring from the road after his current tour. So Saturday’s show is the last chance for local fans Clinton calls funkateers to watch him orchestrate renditions of pioneering selections like “Cosmic Slop.” With Fishbone and Miss Velvet and the Blue Wolf. 785-749-3434. Tickets are $32.50-$80 through crossroadskc.com.

X

8 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at Knuckleheads

Decades after he and his bandmates in X upended the Los Angeles rock scene with a confrontational form of punk, John Doe has documented the aftermath of his work in the new book “More Fun in the New World: The Unmaking and Legacy of L.A. Punk.” Doe recently told Variety magazine that the history is partly about “being lied to by major record companies, getting on drugs and dying.” Even so, he and the other members of X are punk rock survivors. With Dead Rock West. 816-483-1456. Tickets are $32.50 through knuckleheadskc.com.

Third Eye Blind

7 p.m. Sunday, June 23, at Starlight Theatre

Most rock bands with a handful of old hits fade into obscurity. Yet rather than playing county fairs, Third Eye Blind fills big amphitheaters two decades after its songs were MTV and radio staples. Not only has Third Eye Blind retained its original fan base, younger generations also embrace its vintage pop-rock hits like “Semi-Charmed Life,” “Jumper” and “Never Let You Go.” The band’s surprising relevancy fills its concerts with vital immediacy instead of wistful nostalgia. With Jimmy Eat World and Ra Ra Riot. 816-363-7827. Tickets are $29.50-$99.50 through kcstarlight.com.

John Paul White

8 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, at Knuckleheads

The dissolution of the folk duo The Civil Wars was one of the most upsetting musical calamities of recent years. The tension between John Paul White and Joy Williams was electrifying. White makes slightly less smoldering music as a solo artist. The Alabama resident evokes the lovelorn style of Roy Orbison on “The Hurting Kind,” his third solo album. Melodramatic compositions, including “I Wish I Could Write You a Song,” showcase White’s soaring voice. With The Prescriptions. 816-483-1456. Tickets are $20 through knuckleheadskc.com.