KC concerts June 6-12: Luis Miguel, Billie Eilish, Sublime with Rome, Snarky Puppy

Snarky Puppy

Griz

8 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at CrossroadsKC

Grant Kwiecinski, the Michigan man who creates electronic funk as Griz, travels in elite circles. The electronic artist’s new album, “Ride the Waves,” features collaborations with funk legend Bootsy Collins, reggae star Matisyahu, R&B crooner Dram and rappers Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa. A modern-day version of a traditional one-man-band, Kwiecinski crafts layered, dance-oriented grooves that build on the work of the funk titans of previous decades. With Yung Bae and Dwilly. 785-749-3434. Tickets for rescheduled concert rained out May 18 are $35-$55 through crossroadskc.com.

Luis Miguel

8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at Sprint Center

Luis Miguel LUIS VELOZ Agencia Reforma

Former child star and teen idol Luis Miguel has matured into an elegant adult heartthrob. Known as El Sol de México, Miguel, 49, belts out over-the-top romantic odes with unabashed sentimentality. Many of his biggest hits possess all the gloriously excessive pop production associated with the likes of Céline Dion, Whitney Houston and Luther Vandross. The formula clearly works. Billboard magazine reports that Miguel’s previous stint on the road was “the highest-grossing Latin tour” of the last 25 years. 816-949-7100. Tickets are $40-$130 through sprintcenter.com.

All That Remains

6 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at The Truman

Radio station 98.9 The Rock opted not to stage Rockfest this year. The absence of the large-scale hard rock and heavy metal blowout leaves a massive hole in the summer concert calendar. All That Remains, a Massachusetts band that most recently played Rockfest in 2015, will partially fill the void. Outspoken vocalist Phil LaBonte and his bandmates in All That Remains suffered a loss of their own when lead guitarist Oli Herbert died last October. With Unearth, Big Story and the 9th Planet Out. 816-205-8560. Tickets are $22 through thetrumankc.com.

Gladstone Summertime BluesFest

6 p.m. Friday, June 7, and 4 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at Oak Grove Park

Rick Estrin & The Nightcats cleaned up at the 2018 Blues Music Awards in Memphis. Estrin was named Traditional Blues Male Artist of the Year, his group claimed the prize for Band of the Year and Estrin’s “The Blues Ain’t Going Nowhere” earned Song of the Year. The acclaimed California ensemble headlines the Gladstone Summertime BluesFest on Friday. Iowa-based blues man Kevin “B.F.” Burt tops Saturday’s lineup. With Dustin Arbuckle & The Damnations, Heather Newman, Johnny Rawls, Ms. Hy-C and Fresh Start and Mark Montgomery. 816-436-4523. $5 donation requested; parking $5. gladstonechamber.com/bluesfest.

Billie Eilish

7:30 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

Billie Eilish BENJAMIN ROBSON

One of the biggest pop stars in the world isn’t old enough to vote. Billie Eilish, 17, thrives by breaking rules. She looks and sounds nothing like a typical teen idol. With help from her older brother, the Californian creates disaffected pop characterized by odd electronic effects, whispery vocals, unstable beats and insinuating lyrics. The approach on startling songs like “Bury a Friend” resonate with millions of alienated teens. Every date on Eilish’s global When We All Fall Asleep Tour is sold out. With Denzel Curry. 816-442-6100. Sold out; face value of tickets $50.69 and $60.69. silversteineyecentersarena.com.

Sublime with Rome

7 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

The smooth hybrid of reggae and rock performed by Sublime with Rome idealizes the mellow Southern California lifestyle. Even though the music evokes the sun and sand of beautiful beaches, a momentous tragedy darkens the group’s repertoire. Bradley Nowell, the original front man of Sublime, died in 1996. His songs will be revived by a group that includes vocalist Rome and original Sublime member Eric Wilson. With Soja and Common Kings. 913-825-3400. Tickets are $35-$45 through providenceamp.com.

Jane Doe Revue

8 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at RecordBar

The stated mission of the Jane Doe Revue — a Columbia-based “all-female rock orchestra” — is to “bring together women of any age, culture, affiliation and label to honor the women in every shape and form and make music together.” At Saturday’s benefit concert for the Midwest Music Foundation, area musicians including Amy Farrand, Teri Quinn and Mikal Shapiro will join a sprawling backing ensemble in interpretations of material by icons such as Adele, Aretha Franklin and Dolly Parton. 816-753-5207. Tickets are $7 through therecordbar.com.

Simon Fink

8 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at St. Mark Hope and Peace Lutheran

Creating songs for children is a rite of passage for musicians who have recently become parents. Simon Fink, a member of the locally based old-timey band Under the Big Oak Tree, was inspired by the inherent change in lifestyle that accompanies the arrival of children. He suggests that “my most creative periods were no longer at the piano or studio desk, but in the late-night rocking chair.” This concert will celebrate the release of “Lullabies Till Dawn,” an “illustrated songbook” created by Fink and his collaborators. Tickets are $15 through eventbrite.com.

Katie Toupin

8 p.m. Monday, June 10, at Riot Room

Katie Toupin warns “I’m dangerous” on the lacerating “Danger,” one of the most intriguing songs she’s released since leaving the acclaimed Indiana roots-rock band Houndmouth in 2016. By fashioning a compelling style that’s rooted in ’70s-era soul and pop, Toupin confirms that breaking away from Houndmouth was a sound decision. Her distinctive voice — evoking classic balladeers like Billie Holiday and Peggy Lee — is as memorable as her savvy songwriting. 816-442-8179. Tickets are $13 through theriotroom.com.

Snarky Puppy

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, at Muriel Kauffman Theatre

The celebrated collective Snarky Puppy will make its long overdue Kansas City debut. Founded by Michael League in 2004 when he attended the University of North Texas, Snarky Puppy has dramatically expanded the artistic and commercial possibilities of jazz. The rotating cast of elite musicians blends jazz, rock, funk and pop with the sort of precision associated with Steely Dan. Released in March, Snarky Puppy’s 13th album, “Immigrance,” is its slickest effort to date. With Breastfist. 816-994-7222. Tickets are $35.50-$85.50 through kauffmancenter.org.

Hot Club of Cowtown

8 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at Knuckleheads

The repertoire of Hot Club of Cowtown is infused with buoyant optimism. The lively vocals and masterful fiddling of former Kansas City area resident Elana James supply much of the charm. Her ensemble’s peppy blend of Western swing and hot jazz is designed to lift spirits. The trait is particularly conspicuous on “Crossing the Great Divide,” Hot Club of Cowtown’s new set of interpretations of material associated with The Band. Sunny renditions of stormy songs like “Look Out Cleveland” are startlingly cheerful. 816-483-1456. Tickets are $20 through knuckleheadskc.com.