KC concerts May 23-29: Travis Tritt, Toots and the Maytals, El Gran Silencio

Travis Tritt will be performing with the Charlie Daniels Band and Cadillac Three. Invision/AP

Travis Tritt

7 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

Travis Tritt is vindicated. Twenty years after the rock-steeped form of country Tritt popularized in the 1990s went out of fashion, new star Luke Combs revived the sound. The aggressive approach had been largely absent from mainstream country. Tritt is playing old favorites like “Here’s a Quarter (Call Someone Who Cares)” on the Outlaws & Renegades Tour. With the Charlie Daniels Band and Cadillac Three. 816-442-6100. Tickets are $25-$35 through silversteineyecentersarena.com.

Toots and the Maytals

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

8 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at CrossroadsKC

Toots and the Maytals AMY HARRIS Invision/AP

The most satisfying reggae album ever released wasn’t created by Bob Marley or a member of his abundant clan. “Funky Kingston,” a collection of late ’60s and early ’70s material recorded by Toots and the Maytals, is a timeless party-starter. Centered on the deeply soulful vocals of Toots Hibbert, “Time Tough,” “Pomp and Pride” and “Pressure Drop” represent the Jamaican response to the American soul music of the era. Now 76, Hibbert is reggae royalty. With Ras Neville and the Kingstonians. 785-749-3434. Tickets are $26.50-$75 through crossroadskc.com.

Tacocat

8 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at RecordBar

Tacocat is a palindrome, and the Seattle quartet’s affinity for wordplay extends to the title of the new release, “This Mess is a Place.” The zesty bursts of punky power-pop initially seem interchangeable. Yet the songs address a wide array of themes. The narrator of “Meet Me at La Palma” suggests that she intends to “stay drunk on banana daiquiris” while “Little Friend” is an affectionate ode to a pet. With Sammi Lanzetta and Wick & the Tricks. 816-753-5207. Tickets are $13 through therecordbar.com.

El Gran Silencio

6 p.m. Sunday, May 26, at CrossroadsKC

The title of the 2003 song “Super Riddim International” encapsulates the appeal of El Gran Silencio. The Mexican band has mixed and matched an astounding array of global sounds for more than 25 years. In a 15-minute span, El Gran Silencio could resemble a Bulgarian wedding band, a Spanish language version of the Red Hot Chili Peppers and a reggae ensemble with an accordion as the lead instrument. An abundant sense of joy is the through-line in El Gran Silencio’s wide-ranging repertoire. With Reptil. 785-749-3434. Tickets are $40-$60 through crossroadskc.com.

Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears

8 p.m. Sunday, May 26, at Knuckleheads

Unlike many soul revivalists, Joe Lewis doesn’t treat the form with reverence. Instead, the Texan tears into the sound associated with the likes of Wilson Pickett with the ferocity of a punk rocker. Several of the songs he and his gritty band pound out in barrooms are loaded with off-color references and salty language. The irreverent approach makes Lewis one of the most essential soul and garage-rock artists working today. With Amasa Hines. 816-483-1456. Tickets are $20 through knuckleheadskc.com.

Xavier Wulf

8 p.m. Sunday, May 26, at Granada

Memphis is rightfully known as the birthplace of rock ’n’ roll. Just as rebellious musicians like Jerry Lee Lewis once created music that agitated authorities, Memphis-based rappers including Xavier Wulf titillate the youth of today with unruly sounds. After initially basing his style on the Memphis group Three 6 Mafia, Wulf became a leader in the low-fidelity rap movement. His malevolent bangers like “Psycho Pass” are ideally suited to sweat-soaked clubs like the Granada. With Beau Young Prince, Marty Grimes and Reco Havoc. 785-842-1390. Tickets are $20 through thegranada.com.

Combo Chimbita

9 p.m. Monday, May 27, at RecordBar

Combo Chimbita STEPHANIE ORENTAS

Colombian author Gabriel García Márquez was best known for infusing his fiction with fantastical elements that came to be known as magic realism. The musicians of Colombian heritage in Combo Chimbita incorporate a similar concept they call tropical futurism into their psychedelic sound and visually stimulating live presentation. Front person Carolina Oliveros is a force of nature as she combines the indigenous folk music of Colombia with kaleidoscopic rock on dreamy compositions such as “Esto es Real.” With Arquesta Del Solsoul. 816-753-5207. Tickets are $10 through therecordbar.com.

Mess

7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, at The Rino

The Kansas City indie-rock band Mess sandwiched a hometown show into the middle of a national tour. Before its appearance at The Rino, the band will have presented the melancholy guitar-based songs from its new album, “Learning How to Talk,” in major markets such as Brooklyn and Philadelphia. The quartet heads south after Wednesday’s show to play in Memphis, Atlanta and elsewhere. With Macseal, Worlds Greatest Dad and I’m Glad It’s You. 816-800-4699. Tickets are $8 through therinokc.com.