KC concerts May 2-8: Cardi B, Steve Aoki, The 1975, New Kids on the Block

Cardi B Invision/AP

Interpol

8 p.m. Thursday, May 2, at the Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

Interpol could have been accused of mimicking seminal groups such as Joy Division when the New York band began issuing recordings almost 20 years ago. Early material like “Obstacle 1” resembled the efforts of an ambitious post-punk tribute group. Interpol has since grown well beyond its inspirations. The dark, brooding rumble of new singles “Fine Mess” and “The Weekend” find Interpol continuing to refine the morbid sound that’s made it an indie-rock institution. With Foals. 816-283-9921. Tickets are $32.50-$47.50 through arvestbanktheatre.com.

Steve Aoki

7 p.m. Friday, May 3, at KC Live!

Steve Aoki ARTHUR MOLA Invision/AP

Subtlety doesn’t play well on the central stage of Kansas City’s Power & Light District. Musicians reliant on delicate dynamics are sometimes overwhelmed by the roar of revelry amid the array of neon lights. Steve Aoki needn’t be concerned. The bold strokes and big beats of the celebrity DJ are ideally suited to the cavernous space. As one of a handful of men who introduced electronic dance music to mainstream pop fans, Aoki knows precisely how to engage massive crowds. With Max Styler. 816-842-1045. Tickets are $20 through powerandlightdistrict.com.

The Japanese House

8 p.m. Friday, May 3, at Riot Room

Amber Bain, the British singer-songwriter who crafts ethereal indie-pop as The Japanese House, insists “everybody hates me” on her new album, “Good at Falling.” While Bain speaks candidly about her recent relationship woes, it’s difficult to imagine anyone reacting to her lovely music with hostility. The exceptionally introverted artist hid her identity at the beginning of her career, but Bain will be forced to engage directly with admirers at the intimate Westport venue. 816-442-8179. Tickets are $15-$20 through theriotroom.com.

Merle Jam

7:30 p.m. Friday, May 3, and 8 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at Knuckleheads

Two storied honkytonk heroes top the bill of Merle Jam, the two-day fundraiser for organ-donation awareness named for former Knuckleheads employee and organ recipient Merle Zuel. Country stalwart Jim Lauderdale is the main attraction on Friday. The elite blues band Tommy Castro & The Painkillers is Saturday’s headliner. With the Sara Morgan Band, the Grisly Hand and Outlaw Jim and the Whiskey Benders on Friday and Amanda Fish, Orphan Jon and the Abandoned, Head Honchos and Donnie Miller on Saturday. 816-483-1456. Tickets for Friday’s show are $12 and tickets to Saturday’s show are $20 through knuckleheadskc.com.

Cardi B

3:20 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

Cardi B may have been the leading candidate on a very short list of potential headliners for the 2019 Flyover festival who were capable of duplicating the popularity of Post Malone, the superstar who drew 18,000 hip-hop fans to Providence last year. The booking of the outlandish New Yorker responsible for ubiquitous hits including “Bodak Yellow” makes Saturday’s blowout one of the biggest concerts of 2019. With 21 Savage, Lil Baby, G. Herbo, Lil Mosey and others. 913-825-3400. Tickets are $50-$100 through providenceamp.com.

Jon Anderson

8 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at CrossroadsKC

The most outlandish component of the progressive rock band Yes might not have been the monumental keyboards of Rick Wakeman or Steve Howe’s circuitous guitar work. Without the peculiarly high voice of Jon Anderson serving as an intriguing point of entry, complex Yes compositions like “Starship Trooper” might not have become classic rock staples. The original band has splintered, but Anderson is reviving Yes favorites, including “Owner of a Lonely Heart,” “Yours Is No Disgrace” and “Roundabout” on his 1,000 Hands Tour. With The Philistines. 785-749-3434. Tickets are $32.50-$80 through crossroadskc.com.

The 1975

6:30 p.m. Monday, May 6, at Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

The ballyhooed British band The 1975 recently found itself at a make-or-break point in its turbulent career. Better known for the antics of mercurial front man Matt Healy than for straddling the divide between garish glam-rock and disposable pop, The 1975 issued the monumental album, “A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships,” last year. By disposing of rock and pop tropes in favor of the sonic innovations associated with Kanye West and Radiohead, The 1975 became an indispensable band. With Pale Waves and No Rome. 913-825-3400. Tickets are $20-$60 through providenceamp.com.

New Kids on the Block

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, at Sprint Center

New Kids on the Block Live Entertainment

Thirty years after “I’ll Be Loving You (Forever)” topped the charts, the sentiment of the lush ballad performed by New Kids on the Block is still shared by legions of fans who fawned over the boy band in 1989. The group’s Jonathan Knight, Jordan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg and Danny Wood are catering to the nostalgic devotion by sharing stages with fellow 1990s hit-makers Salt-n-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty by Nature on the Mixtape Tour. 816-949-7100. Tickets are $33-$163 through sprintcenter.com.