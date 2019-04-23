KC concerts April 25-May 1: Juvenile, Amanda Shires, Hembree, Skating Polly

Amanda Shires

Juvenile

8 p.m. Friday, April 26, at Municipal Auditorium

Planned obsolescence is a central component of hip-hop and rap culture. Today’s hit-makers are designed to be tomorrow’s old news. The Legends of Hip Hop Tour is an uncommonly dignified opportunity to revel in the achievements of stars who have lost some of their luster. Juvenile, the New Orleans rapper born Terius Gray in 1977, is best remembered for the salacious 1999 hit “Back That Thang Up.” Mystikal, Scarface, Bun B and the duo of 8Ball & MJG will round out the bill. With DJ Quik. 800-653-8000. Tickets are $52-$99 through ticketmaster.com.

Amanda Shires

8 p.m. Friday, April 26, at Folly Theater

As the unofficial king and queen of Americana, Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires regularly tour their empire. Isbell will headline a concert at Providence Medical Center Amphitheater in August, and his wife will demonstrate her skill as a vocalist, violinist, songwriter and bandleader at the Folly Theater on Friday. Shires’ profile is certain to rise this year. Along with Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris and Natalie Hemby, Shires recently formed the promising supergroup Highwomen. 816-474-4444. Tickets are $22-$55 through follytheater.org.

Omar Apollo

9 p.m. Friday, April 26, at Encore Room

Each generation produces pop stars who reflect its unique sensibilities. Omar Velasco, the musician who makes bilingual pop as Omar Apollo, is ideally suited to the current moment. The Indiana performer mines the past for inspiration and is well versed in the sounds of the moment. Velasco blends the lethargic style of contemporary artists like Lil Xan with the lively funk of Prince on his new song “Ashamed.” Other selections merge the dreamy sound of Khalid with the lustrous melodies associated with Paul McCartney. 816-753-8665. Tickets are $16 through uptowntheater.com.

The Mavericks

8:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, April 26-27, at Knuckleheads

True to their name, the Mavericks didn’t fit in with the country music establishment even as they racked up hits in the 1990s. A contrarian streak allows the Florida band to thrive when more conventional acts would have called it quits. Even though the Mavericks haven’t enjoyed a substantial radio hit in more than 20 years, the group’s melding of Cuban, rockabilly and country elements has transformed the band into a beloved institution. With Sweet Lizzy Project. 816-483-1456. Tickets are $45 through knuckleheadskc.com; April 27 sold out.

Hembree

9 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at Bottleneck

The members of Hembree are master craftsmen. Each of the locally based group’s songs is built with the sort of precision associated with Swiss watchmakers. The algorithmic indie-rock resulting from Hembree’s meticulous labor is ideally suited for the streaming era. Rather than sounding sterile and calculated, engaging songs like “Culture” are imbued with a friendly Midwestern sensibility. Hembree will celebrate the release of its new album, “House On Fire,” on Saturday. With Cowboy Indian Bear. 785-749-3434. Tickets are $10 through thebottlenecklive.com.

Hembree STEPHEN SHIREMAN

Michael Schenker

7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 28, at The Truman

Michael Schenker was a teenager when he joined two older brothers in the German hard rock band Scorpions in 1970. He soon became a member of the similarly loud English group UFO. Schenker has led his own bands for the past three decades. His current tour acts as a reunion of many of his most notable collaborators, including vocalists Gary Barden, Graham Bonnet and Robin McAuley, all capable of howling over Schenker’s thunderous guitar riffs. 816-205-8560. Tickets are $30-$85 through thetrumankc.com.

DMX

8 p.m. Sunday, April 28, at Granada

Pandemonium is likely to break out when DMX growls “where my dogs at” at the beginning of “Get at Me Dog.” The incendiary track was a highlight of the rapper’s debut album, “It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot.” The New Yorker is revisiting the 1998 rap classic on his current tour. With durable bangers like “Let Me Fly” and “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem,” “It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot” made the man born Earl Simmons one of the biggest rappers in the world in the late 1990s. 785-842-1390. Tickets are $35 through thegranada.com.

Skating Polly

8 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, at RecordBar

Stepsisters Peyton Bighorse and Kelli Mayo are navigating one of the most treacherous paths in popular music. Making the transition from teen novelty act to successful adult band is difficult. Yet working as the Oklahoma-based group Skating Polly, Bighorse and Mayo are doing so well that their ironically titled 2010 debut album, “Taking Over The World,” now seems prescient. Skating Polly has retained the childlike glee of its early material while creating increasingly nuanced indie-rock. With Monsterwatch and Lovergurl. 816-753-5207. Tickets are $10 through therecordbar.com.

Lany

8 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

The audience should give the members of Lany a pass if the musicians seem disoriented Wednesday. The sophisticated pop trio is in the midst of the wildly ambitious Malibu Nights World Tour. The trek began in Russia in February and will conclude in Indonesia in August. The infectious appeal of sleek synth-based songs like “Malibu Nights” and “I Don’t Wanna Love You Anymore” crafted by the Los Angeles ensemble transcend language and national borders. With Fletcher. 816-283-9921. Tickets are $25-$35 through arvestbanktheatre.com.