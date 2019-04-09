KC concerts April 11-17: Jessie James Decker, We Three, Los Tigres del Norte

We Three is a sibling group from McMinnville, Oregon.

Joshua Redman Quartet

8 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at Folly Theater

Joshua Redman turned 50 in February, a milestone that mirrors the jazz saxophonist’s transition from a young lion to an elder statesman. The revised status doesn’t prevent Redman from playing with the energy of a younger man. He continues to contort his body while reeling off inventive solos. This concert will feature material from “Come What May,” Redman’s first album since 2001 with his touring band of pianist Aaron Goldberg, bassist Reuben Rogers and drummer Gregory Hutchinson. 816-474-4444. Tickets are $20-$55 through follytheater.org.

We Three

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

8 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at Madrid Theatre

The notoriously prickly talent scout Simon Cowell gave We Three a standing ovation after the sibling trio’s rendition of “Heaven’s Not Too Far” on “America’s Got Talent” last year. The song about the death of the mother of Bethany, Joshua and Manny Humlie reduced the show’s other judges to tears. The family band from Oregon is attempting to fulfill Cowell’s prediction that its effort represented “the start of something big,” with a national tour showcasing its uplifting pop songs. 816-753-8880. Tickets are $25-$45 through madridtheatre.com.

Jessie James Decker

7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at Uptown Theater

Jessie James Decker proclaims “I’m little but I’m loud” on her rowdy song “Boots.” Decker’s outsize personality helped her attain a thoroughly modern version of celebrity. She’s a reality television star, fashion designer, author and musician. Although she may still be best known for documenting her marriage to retired professional football player Eric Decker on television’s “Eric & Jessie: Game On,” Decker’s savvy merger of country and pop on songs such as “Southern Girl City Lights” is entirely convincing. With the Sisterhood Band. 816-753-8665. Tickets are $34.50-$39.50 through uptowntheater.com.

Jessie James Decker Jordan Strauss Invision/AP







Bill MacKay

7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at Mills Record Company

A daringly inventive guitarist will help shoppers celebrate Record Store Day in Westport. Bill MacKay will entice listeners to add the vinyl edition of his striking new folk-rock album “Fountain Fire” to their collections during his Kansas City debut. Joe Negri, the jazz guitarist who played “Handyman Negri” on “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” was one of MacKay’s first guitar instructors. Even so, the often brooding, occasionally psychedelic and perpetually masterful elements of MacKay’s sound won’t be mistaken for child’s play. 816-960-3775. Details about the free concert are at millsrecordcompany.com.

Los Tigres del Norte

7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at Muriel Kauffman Theatre

Los Tigres del Norte has a lot to answer for. The Mexican group’s breakout hit “Contrabando y Traición” is widely seen as the first narcocorrido composition. Written in 1972, the song about “smuggling and treason” featured gunfire sound effects and gave rise to a genre that glorifies the trafficking of illegal drugs. The norteño group has since become a revered institution, but Los Tigres del Norte’s disreputable roots make even the most nefarious rappers seem like criminal neophytes. With Making Movies. 816-994-7222. Tickets are $55.50-$125 through kauffmancenter.org.

Los Tigres del Norte CAESAR LIMA







Bones Owens

8 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at Riot Room

Bones Owens is Missouri’s answer to Jack White. Much of the raucous roots-rock of the rural Missourian sounds like a response to the loudest hits of White’s groundbreaking group the White Stripes. Since working as a guitarist for the crossover rap artist Yelawolf, Owens has focused on creating the sweaty rock riffs he describes as a “Gary Glitter meets blues thing.” With Slow Caves. 816-442-8179. Tickets are $12 through theriotroom.com.

Haley Reinhart

8 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, at Granada

Haley Reinhart’s bewitching voice helped make the jazz-inspired arrangements of contemporary hits crafted by Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox an unlikely success in recent years. She’s featured on the ensemble’s lounge version of Radiohead’s “Creep” and on a finger-popping interpretation of the White Stripes’ “Seven Nation Army.” The tiki bar pop of Reinhart’s solo material is similarly kitschy. Her demand that her suitor “tell me I remind you of Marilyn Monroe” on the sultry “Honey, There’s the Door” reflects Reinhart’s sassy approach. With Jenna Bell. 785-842-1390. Tickets are $25 through thegranada.com.

Damian McGinty

8 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, at RecordBar

Damian McGinty may look like a choirboy, but he’s a grizzled veteran of the entertainment industry. The Irishman joined Celtic Thunder when he was 14. Now 26, McGinty is still a member of the troupe. His lovely voice was also featured in 18 episodes of the television show “Glee.” McGinty is touring in support of his first non-Christmas album, “Young Forever,” a project that evokes troubadours Ed Sheeran and Michael Bublé. 816-753-5207. Tickets are $35 through therecordbar.com.