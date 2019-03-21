Tickets on sale March 22: Black Keys, 311, the Lalas, Kevin James

On sale Friday, March 22
9Electric and Lethal Injektion, May 3, Aftershock. $15
Steve Aoki, May 3, KC Live! $20-$100
The Last Podcast On The Left, May 17, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $25-$50
311 and Dirty Heads with The Interrupters, July 10, Providence Amphitheater. $29.50-$79.50.
The Lalas, Aug. 16, Ameristar. Ticket prices TBA.
Redneck Throwdown featuring The Lacs, Moonshine Bandits and more, Aug. 24, Crossroads KC. $23.50-$75
The Black Keys with Modest Mouse, Sept. 24, Sprint Center. Ticket prices TBA.
Nick Offerman, Sept. 27, Music Hall. Ticket prices TBA.
AJR, Oct. 25, Uptown. Ticket prices TBA.
On the way
Ted Nugent, Aug. 2, Ameristar. Ticket prices TBA. On sale April 5.
Robert Cray, Aug. 30, Ameristar. Ticket prices TBA. On sale April 5.
Ron White, Nov. 2, Ameristar. Ticket prices TBA. On sale April 5.
Tony Sands with Bob Goss, July 27, Ameristar. Ticket prices TBA. On sale April 12.
The Four Tops, Aug. 3, Ameristar. Ticket prices TBA. On sale April 12.
New and noteworthy
Zenith Sunn with Anson Funderburgh and Eric Lindell, April 1-2, Knuckleheads. $40
Kevin James, April 14, Uptown. $39.50-$75
The 69 Eyes with MXMS and The Nocturnal Affair, April 22, Riot Room. $20-$99
I Prevail, April 24, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $31
Campanas De America, May 4, Ameristar. $20
Jon Anderson, May 4, CrossroadsKC. $32.50-$80
Alicia Witt, May 13, Encore. $17-$45
Insane Clown Posse with Rittz, Mushroomhead, Mac Lethal and Kissing Candice, May 13, Granada. $35
Tool, May 14, Sprint Center. $75-$125
Piff the Magic Dragon, May 18, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$39.50
Kelley Hunt, May 18, Folly. $22-$55
The Devil Makes Three, May 21, Madrid. $25
Kandi Burruss, May 23, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $57
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, June 4, CrossroadsKC. $23.50-$75
Luis Miguel, June 6, Sprint Center. $39.95-$500
Brit Floyd, June 8, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $44-$79.50
Sha Na Na, June 21, Ameristar. $15-$25
Supersuckers, July 3, Knuckleheads. $25
August Burns Red, July 5, The Truman. $27.50-$32
Mickey Gilley and Johnny Lee, July 12, Ameristar. $35-$50
Earth, Wind & Fire, July 20, Starlight. $40.25-$155.25
Built To Spill, July 23, Madrid. $25-$45
Alice Cooper and Halestorm with Motionless In White, July 26, Starlight. $29.50-$125
Live and Bush with Our Lady Peace, July 28, Starlight. $35-$120
Paul Thorn with Nace Brothers, Aug. 9, Knuckleheads. $20
Judah & the Lion, Aug. 10, Starlight. $25-$69
Paul Thorn with Bonnie Bishop, Aug. 10, Knuckleheads. $20
Paul Thorn Gospel Brunch, Aug. 11, Knuckleheads. $75
Ben Folds and Violent Femmes, Aug. 16, Starlight. $35-$115
John Hiatt, Aug. 16, Knuckleheads. $45
Slipknot, Volbeat, Gojira and Behemoth, Aug. 17, Providence Amphitheater. $35-$399
Dierks Bentley with Jon Pardi, Tenille Townes and Hot Country Knights, Aug. 22, Starlight. $50.75-$89.75
Black Flag, Aug. 26, CrossroadsKC. $20-$75
Clay Walker with Lonestar, Mark Wills and Kerosine 6, Sept. 6, Providence Amphitheater. $24-$69
Tommy Emmanuel and Joe Robinson, Sept. 21, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$65
Jeff Black, Sept. 28, Knuckleheads. $25
Iris Dement with Pieta Brown, Nov. 2, Knuckleheads. $38.50
The Piano Guys, Dec. 18, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $45.50-$155.50
Also on sale
Adam Nussbaum’s Leadbelly Project, March 21, Knuckleheads. $25-$35
Casting Crowns with Zach Williams and Austin French, March 21, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $44-$84
Hypocrisy with Fleshgod Apocalypse, Aenimus and Marasmus, March 21, Riot Room. $22-$25
J-Diggs, Lavish D, Young King and more, March 21, KC Mingles. $20
Justin Timberlake, March 21, Sprint Center. $52-$228
Metric, March 21, The Truman. $19.65-$149
Sam Riggs, March 21, Knuckleheads. $15
Swallow The Sun, March 21, Aftershock. $15
Borgeous, March 22, Mosaic. $15-$55
Cash’d Out, March 22, Knuckleheads. $17.50
Havana Cuba All-Stars, March 22, Yardley Hall. $21-$35
jPhelpz, March 22, Encore. $15-$22
Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Spring Fever,” March 22, Kauffman Center. $25-$60
Keller Williams and The Hillbenders, March 22, Knuckleheads. $34.50
Red Sun Rising with Goodbye June and Dirty Honey, March 22, Granada. $15
Thomas Gabriel, March 22, Davey’s Uptown. $15
Aborted with Cryptopsy and more, March 23, Riot Room. $20-$22
Atmosphere with Dem Atlas, The Lioness and Dj Keezy, March 23, Granada. $25
Jordan Davis, March 23, The Truman. $21.50
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, March 23, Ameristar. $40-$60
PhaseOne, March 23, Riot Room. $15-$20
Sebastian Maniscalco, March 23, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $48-$70
Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain, March 23, Yardley Hall. $25-$40
Tori Kelly, March 24, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $27.50-$45
Amos Lee, March 26, Uptown. $39.50-$59.50
Novo Amor, March 26, RecordBar. $15
Weezer and Pixies, March 26, Sprint Center. $22-$125
Dilly Dally, March 27, Bottleneck. $15-$17
Julia Michaels, March 27, Madrid. $20
St. Paul & The Broken Bones, March 27, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $27
Lil Baby with Blueface and City Girls, March 28, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $39.50-$49.50
3 Doors Down, March 29, Ameristar. $60-$215
G.T. Garza, March 29, Aftershock. $15
Porter Union Band with Better Than Nothin’ Band, March 29, Knuckleheads. $15
Skerryvore, March 29, Polsky Theatre. $21-$25
Smile Empty Soul with September Mourning and more, March 29, Riot Room. $15
Switchfoot, March 29, Uptown. $30.50-$70
Blue October, March 30, The Truman. $29.50-$32.50
Gallagher, March 30, Ameristar. $15-$35
JJ’s Motown Review, March 30, Knuckleheads. $15
The Manhattan Transfer and Take 6, March 30, Kauffman Center. $49-$99
The Nadas, March 30, RecordBar. $20
Ray Wylie Hubbard, March 30, Knuckleheads. $20
Smino, March 30, Granada. $22
Catfish and the Bottlemen, March 31, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35
Dwight Yoakam, March 31, Topeka Performing Arts Center. $59-$89
Open Mike Eagle, March 31, Encore. $15
Caamp, April 1, Bottleneck. $15
Ghost Light, April 2, Knuckleheads. $15
Laura Jane Grace and the Devouring Mothers, April 3, Riot Room. $22
SOB x RBE with Sneakk and Peacoat Gang, April 3, Granada. $20
K Camp, April 4, Riot Room. $20
Kero Kero Bonito, April 4, Granada. $16
KU Jazz Ensemble I with pianist Renee Rosnes, April 4, Lied Center. $14-$25
Pato Banton, April 4, Knuckleheads. $15
Yheti, April 4-5, Encore. $15-$22
Albert Cummings, April 5, Knuckleheads. $18
Black Moth Super Rainbow, April 5, Granada. $17
Breathe Carolina, April 5, Mosaic. $15-$55
Nataanii Means, April 5, Lied Center. $14-$25
Plini with Mestis and Dave Mackay, April 5, Bottleneck. $20-$23
Randy Rainbow, April 5, Uptown. $37-$49
Vincent, April 5, Riot Room. $15-$20
Chita Rivera, April 6, Yardley Hall. $35-$49
Dirty South, April 6, Aura. $15
Durand Jones & The Indications with Ginger Root, April 6, RecordBar. $16
Kathleen Madigan, April 6, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$36.50
Melodime, April 6, S.D. Strong Distilling. $20
Mitski with Jay Som, April 6, Knuckleheads. Sold out.
Pamper the Madman and Billygoat, April 6, Davey’s Uptown. $15
Rev. Peyton’s Big Damn Band, April 6, Knuckleheads. $20
Riot, April 6, Riot Room. $15-$20
Summer Breeze, April 6, Kanza Hall. $15
We Came As Romans and Crown The Empire with Erra and Shvpes, April 6, Granada. $22
Young Nudy, April 6, The Truman. $20-$25
Broods, April 7, The Truman. $18-$20
The Coathangers, April 7, RecordBar. $15
Jo Koy, April 7, Uptown. $37-$47
Kid Trunks and Craig Xen with Coolie Cut, Bass Santana and Flyboy Tarantino, April 7, Granada. $20
Lucy Kaplansky, April 7, Lied Center. $16-$30
Mom Jeans, April 7, Bottleneck. $15-$17
Tesla, April 7, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $40.50-$75
Copeland, April 9, Bottleneck. $20-$25
Ryan Bingham, April 9, Madrid. $35
Conan Gray, April 10, RecordBar. Sold out.
Earl Sweatshirt with Bbymutha, Nakel Smith and more, April 10, Granada. $30
Leo Kottke, April 10, Liberty Hall. $25-$75
Mandolin Orange, April 10, Madrid. $25-$49.50
Flatland Calvary, April 11, Knuckleheads. $15
Joshua Redman Trio, April 11, Folly. $20-$55
Joy Zimmerman and Jimmy Dykes, April 11, Knuckleheads. $15
We Three, April 11, Madrid. $25-$45
Failure and Swervedriver, April 12, Liberty Hall. $35-$55
John McCutcheon, April 12, All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church. $25
Katy Guillen and Stephanie Williams, April 12, Knuckleheads. $20
The Oak Ridge Boys, April 12, Missouri Theatre. $35-$95
Wishbone Ash with Fast Johnny Ricker, April 12, Knuckleheads. $30
Yultron, April 12, Mosaic. $15-$55
Almost Kiss, April 13, Knuckleheads. $15-$25
Big Smo, April 13, Bottleneck. $16-$18
Central Standard with Harmonium, April 13, Folly. $15-$45
The DeWayn Brothers, Kanza Swamp Band and more, April 13, RecordBar. $15
Jessie James Decker, April 13, Uptown. $34.50-$39.50
Jesse McCartney, April 13, Granada. $15
Kansas Music Hall of Fame 2019 Induction Ceremony, April 13, Granada. $35
Nick Schnebelen Band with Mike Finnigan, April 13, Knuckleheads. $20
Preacher Lawson, April 13, The Truman. $25
Los Tigres del Norte with Making Movies, April 14, Kauffman Center. $49-$119
Tantric, April 14, Aftershock. $15
Tropidelic and Rdgldgrn, April 14, Encore. $15
Missio with Blackillac and Swells, April 15, RecordBar. $20
Alesana and The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus with The Veer Union and more, April 16, Riot Room. $20
Haley Reinhart, April 16, Granada. $25
Red Elvises, April 16, Knuckleheads. $15
Damian McGinty, April 17, RecordBar. $35-$100
Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers with Whitney Rose, April 17, Knuckleheads. $20
Chris Tomlin, April 18, Sprint Center. $21-$92.50
Igor and The Red Elvises, April 18, Knuckleheads. $15
Lil Durk and Tokyo Jetz, April 18, Uptown. $42-$60
Stokley, April 18, VooDoo. $51.50
Tauk, April 18, RecordBar. $16
B.J. Thomas, April 19, Knuckleheads. $45
Charley Crockett, April 19, Granada. $15
Kap Slap, April 19, Mosaic. $15-$55
Psycroptic with Cannabis Corpse and more, April 19, Riot Room. $18-$20
Robin Trower, April 19, VooDoo. $39.50-$49.50
Whitey Morgan, April 19, Uptown. $25-$75
Darlingside with Lula Wiles, April 20, RecordBar. $16
Ella Vos, April 20, Granada. $20
Found a Job, April 20, Knuckleheads. $20
Gov’t Mule, April 21, Liberty Hall. $35-$69
Son Volt, April 23, Knuckleheads. $25
Lee DeWyze with Elizabeth and the Catapult, April 24, The Rino. $15
Alice Merton, April 25, RecordBar. $22
Cas Haley with 77 Jefferson, April 25, Knuckleheads. $20
Jodee Lewis, April 25, Knuckleheads. $15
Michael Carbonaro, April 25, Music Hall. $42-$62
Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles, April 25, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$65
Veil Of Maya and Intervals with Strawberry Girls and Cryptodira, April 25, Granada. $18
Adventure Club with Bear Grillz and more, April 26, Uptown. $25-$35
Amanda Shires, April 26, Folly. $22-$55
La Dispute with Gouge Away and Slow Mass, April 26, Granada. $20
The Mavericks, April 26-27, Knuckleheads. $45-$69
Omar Apollo, April 26, Encore. $16-$56
Thank You Scientist with Kindo and In The Presence of Wolves, April 26, Bottleneck. $15
Arturo Sandoval, April 27, Folly. $20-$55
Killer Queen featuring Patrick Meyers, April 27, VooDoo. $25-$55
Aziz Ansari, April 28, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$65
DMX, April 28, Granada. $35
Home Free, April 28, Uptown. $23-$53
Mary Gauthier with Jaimee Harr, April 28, Knuckleheads. $20
Michael Schenker Fest, April 28, The Truman. $45-$85
The Tallest Man on Earth, April 28, Liberty Hall. $25-$50
Terror Jr, April 28, RecordBar. $15
Allman Betts Band with JD Simo, April 29, Knuckleheads. $25-$58
Parkway Drive and Killswitch Engage, April 30, Uptown. $32-$55
Jai Wolf, May 1, The Truman. $18-$85
LANY, May 1, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $25-$35
Indigenous, May 2, Knuckleheads. $20
Interpol with Foals, May 2, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $32.50-$47.50
Mac Powell and the Family Reunion, May 2, Folly. $16.58-$69.50
Marc Rebillet, May 2, Riot Room. $15
Jim Breuer, May 3, VooDoo. $30-$145
Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Summer in the City,” May 3, Kauffman Center. $25-$60
Little River Band, May 3, Ameristar. $45-$62
Merle Jam with Jim Lauderdale, Sara Morgan Band, Grisly Hand and Outlaw Jim and the Whiskey Benders, May 3, Knuckleheads. $15
Rodney Crowell, May 3, Folly. $25-$55
Dance Gavin Dance with Don Broco, Hail The Sun, Covet and Thousand Below, May 4, The Truman. $25
Flyover 2019 featuring Cardi B and more, May 4, Providence Amphitheater. $49.50-$304.50
REO Speedwagon, May 4, Topeka Performing Arts Center. $69.50-$99.50
Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye and Aaron Tippin, May 4, Yardley Hall. $25
Tommy Castro & The Painkillers, Orphan Jon and The Abandoned and Amanda Fish Band, May 4, Knuckleheads. $20
The 1975 with Pale Waves and No Rome, May 6, Providence Amphitheater. $19.65-$59.50
Pup, May 6, Granada. $18
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, May 7-8, Knuckleheads. $30
Matty Matheson, May 7, Granada. $20
New Kids on the Block with Salt-N-Pepa, Debbie Gibson, Tiffany and Naughty by Nature, May 7, Sprint Center. $32.95-$162.95
Signs of the Swarm, May 7, Aftershock. $15
Damien Escobar, May 8, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$99
Gangstagrass, May 8, Knuckleheads. $15
Hed Pe, May 8, Aftershock. $20
Deer Tick, May 9, Knuckleheads. $25-$99
MGMT, May 9, Uptown. $39.50-$55
RBRM, May 9, Starlight. $39-$140
Sawyer Fredericks, May 9, Knuckleheads. $20-$40
Steve Martin and Martin Short, May 9, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $49.50-$195
Twin Peaks with Post Animal, May 9, RecordBar. $18
Dale Watson and Kelly Willis, May 10, Knuckleheads. $28.50-$43.50
Jantsen and Digital Ethos, May 10, Granada. $15-$20
Neko Case, May 10, Uptown. $26-$31
The Psychedelic Furs, May 10, The Truman. $35
Terri Clark, Pam Tillis and Suzy Bogguss, May 10, Ameristar. $37-$52
Danielle Nicole Band, May 11, Knuckleheads. $24-$39
Derek Hough, May 11, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $59.50-$85
The Struts, May 11, Kansas City Live! $15
The Cactus Blossoms with Jack Klatt, May 12, Knuckleheads. $15
Animals As Leaders, May 14, Granada. $25
Elle King, May 14, The Truman. $30-$79
Johnny Marr, May 15, VooDoo. $29.50
Sylar with Varials and GroundCulture, May 15, Granada. $16
Aaron Lewis, May 16, VooDoo. $43
Hunter Hayes, May 16, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $30
Snow Tha Product, May 16, Granada. $20
Will Hoge, May 16, Knuckleheads. $20
Bluegrass In The Bottoms, May 17-18, Knuckleheads. $71-$201
Borgore with Eric Coomes, May 17, Mosaic. $15
Dr. Zhivegas, May 17, CrossroadsKC. $10-$40
Slayer with Lamb of God, Amon Amarth and Cannibal Corpse, May 17, Providence Amphitheater. $35-$79.50
Walk Off the Earth, May 17, VooDoo. $35-$218.50
Black Stone Cherry and Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown with Kyle Daniel, May 18, Granada. $22
GRiZ, May 18, CrossroadsKC. $35-$189
Neil Berg, May 18, Yardley Hall. $23-$38
Ozark Mountain Daredevils, May 18, Ameristar. $35-$48
Quix, May 18, Aura. $15
Burton Cummings, May 19, Knuckleheads. $45-$65
Chicago, May 19, Starlight. $55-$145
Colter Wall, May 19, Madrid. $20
Iration, May 19, Uptown. $25-$101
Shoreline Mafia, May 21, Granada. $22
The Hives with Refused, May 22, Liberty Hall. $35-$75
Shinedown, May 22, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $55-$125
Todd Snider with Elizabeth Cook, May 22, Folly. $25-$40
Apocalyptica, May 24, VooDoo. $29.50-$39.50
Great White, May 24, Ameristar. $25-$37
In This Moment with Sevendust, Light The Torch and Hyde, May 24, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $22
Toots and the Maytals, May 25, CrossroadsKC. $26.50-$75
Travis Tritt and The Charlie Daniels Band with The Cadillac Three, May 25, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $25-$75
Wheeler Walker Jr., May 25, The Truman. $25-$30
El Gran Silencio with Reptil, May 26, CrossroadsKC. $40-$60
Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears, May 28, Knuckleheads. $20
Parachute, May 29, RecordBar. $22
Nashville Pussy with Turbo AC’s and Guitar Wolf, May 30, Knuckleheads. $15
Amanda Palmer, May 31, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$55
Grand Funk Railroad, June 1, Ameristar. $40-$55
ZZ KC, Billy Royce and Triple Trouble with Cracker Man, June 1, Knuckleheads. $15
JoJo Siwa, June 2, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$69.50
Juice Wrld with Ski Mask The Slump God and Lyrical Lemonade, June 2, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $49.50-$254
Flotsam and Jetsam, June 4, Aftershock. $15
Hozier, June 4, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $45-$55
Ana Popovic, June 5, Knuckleheads. $20
Tom Russell, June 6, Knuckleheads. $40
Billie Eilish with Denzel Curry, June 7, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $45.19-$60.69
Sublime with Rome with SOJA and Common Kings, June 7, Providence Amphitheater. $35-$45
The Rainmakers with the Nace Brothers, June 9, Knuckleheads. $15
Snarky Puppy, June 11, Kauffman Center. $29-$79
Hot Club of Cowtown, June 12, Knuckleheads. $20
The Record Company, June 12, VooDoo. $26-$62
Midnight Tyrannosaurus, June 15, The Truman. $20-$28
Rickie Lee Jones, June 16, CrossroadsKC. $32.50-$80
Coheed and Cambria and Mastodon with Every Time I Die, June 18, Starlight. $35-$69.50
MuddFest, June 20, CrossroadsKC. $24.50-$76
Train and Goo Goo Dolls with Allen Stone, June 21, Starlight. $29.50-$125
Howard Jones, June 22, Ameristar. $35-$188
Third Eye Blind and Jimmy Eat World with Ra Ra Riot, June 23, Starlight. $29.50-$99.50
Delbert McClinton, June 28, Knuckleheads. $37.50-$55
Ozzy Osbourne with Megadeth, June 28, Sprint Center. $29.50-$250
Blood, Sweat & Tears, June 29, Ameristar. $35-$50
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, June 29, Knuckleheads. $15
Crossroads Beer Fest featuring PetRock, June 29, CrossroadsKC. $26.50-$65
Tom Segura, June 29-30, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$75
Tree Frog, June 29, Liberty Hall. $15
Yallapalooza featuring Kane Brown, June 29, Providence Medical Center Amphitheater. $20-$169.50
The Avett Brothers with Lake Street Dive, July 3, Providence Amphitheater. $44.50-$89.50
Blasters with Wayne Hancock and Clownvis Presley, July 3, Knuckleheads. $25
Santana with The Doobie Brothers, July 11, Sprint Center. $47-$173
Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson, July 17, Providence Amphitheater. $35-$450
Snail Mail with Stella Donnelly, July 17, Granada. $17
Marc Martel, July 19, CrossroadsKC. $28.50-$80
Shawn Mendes, July 19, Sprint Center. $29.50-$89.50
Tab Benoit, July 19, Knuckleheads.$25-$45
The Growlers, July 21, CrossroadsKC. $23.50-$75
Band of Horses, July 23, Liberty Hall. $36-$65
Jon Bellion, July 25, Uptown. $37.50-$57.50
Slightly Stoopid with Matisyahu, Tribal Seeds and Hirie, July 25, CrossroadsKC. $32.50-$80
Sonny Landreth, July 25, Knuckleheads. $24.50
Why Don’t We, July 25, Starlight. $29.50-$97
Tenacious D, July 27, Starlight. $45-$99
Prettymuch, Aug. 1, Uptown. $29.95-$49.95
Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit and Brandi Carlile, Aug. 2, Providence Medical Center Amphitheater. $46-$86
John Moreland, Aug. 2, Knuckleheads. $17
Hairball, Aug. 3, CrossroadsKC. $18.50-$50
Long Beach Dub Allstars, Aug. 4, Madrid. $25-$40
The Mighty O.A.R. with American Authors, Aug. 4, CrossroadsKC. $43-$97
Peter Frampton with Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening, Aug. 5, Starlight. $29.95-$150
The Alarm with Modern English and Gene Loves Jezebel, Aug. 10, Liberty Hall. $30-$75
Sir Mix-a-Lot with DJ Sumo, Aug. 10, Kanza Hall. $20
Turnpike Troubadours, Aug. 10, Providence Amphitheater. $35-$50
The Faint, Aug. 13, Madrid. $25-$45
Gary Clark Jr., Aug. 13, CrossroadsKC. $33-$79
Pentatonix with Rachel Platten, Aug. 13, Starlight. $29.50-$129.50
Bingo Players, Aug. 16, Mosaic. $15-$55
The Reverend Horton Heat with The Delta Bombers and Lincoln Durham, Aug. 22, Knuckleheads. $25
Kidz Bop, Aug. 23, Starlight. $29.50-$59.50
Papa Roach, Aug. 24, Providence Amphitheater. $35-$110
Mark Knopfler, Aug. 28, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $55.50-$201
Kool & The Gang, Aug. 30, CrossroadsKC. $36.50-$85
“Weird Al” Yankovic, Aug. 31, Starlight. $45-$95
John Mayer, Sept. 2, Sprint Center. $36-$159.50
Kacey Musgraves, Sept. 4, Starlight. $29.50-$65
Hot Tuna, Sept. 6, Knuckleheads. $35
Backstreet Boys, Sept. 7, Sprint Center. $29-$175
Breaking Benjamin with Chevelle, Three Days Grace and Dorothy, Sept. 7, Providence Amphitheater. $19-$119.50
Thomas Rhett with Dustin Lynch, Russell Dickerson and Rhett Akins, Sept. 12, Sprint Center. $32.75-$112.75
Taking Back Sunday, Sept. 13, Kansas City Live! $15-$140
Mama Doni, Sept. 15, White Theatre. $14-$30
Carrie Underwood with Maddie and Tae and Runaway June, Sept. 19, Sprint Center. $43-$975
Gloria Trevi with Karol G, Sept. 20, Sprint Center. $39.95-$349.95
Kamelot, Sept. 24, The Truman. $25-$100
The Kingdom Choir, Oct. 1, Kauffman Center. $19-$59
Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain and Edgar Meyer, Oct. 9, Kauffman Center. $29-$89
Carbon Leaf, Oct. 12, VooDoo. $18-$24
Delain, Oct. 15, The Truman. $26-$80
Poco and Pure Prairie League, Oct. 18, Knuckleheads. $40
Enforcer and Warbringer, Oct. 20, Aftershock. $15
Chris Stapleton with Brothers Osborne and Kendell Marvel, Oct. 26, Sprint Center. $39.75-$89.75
Bianca Del Rio, Oct. 27, Folly. $39.50-$212
David Bromberg with Talbott Brothers, Nov. 12, Knuckleheads. $25
The Chainsmokers with 5 Seconds of Summer and Lennon Stella, Nov. 15, Sprint Center. $26-$77.50
