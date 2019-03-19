KC concerts March 21-27: Justin Timberlake, Tori Kelly, Weezer and Pixies, Amos Lee

Justin Timberlake
7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at Sprint Center
Citing bruised vocal cords, Justin Timberlake postponed his Dec. 10 appearance at the Sprint Center. The pop star is committed to providing nothing short of a transcendent concert experience. In the forward of “Hindsight: & All the Things I Can’t See in Front of Me,” Timberlake writes that his new book is partly about “how I feel when I’m onstage, and you’re seeing me, and I’m seeing you.” Timberlake is touring in support of “Man of the Woods,” an album that continues his impressive evolution from his boy band roots. 816-949-7100. Tickets are $52-$228 through sprintcenter.com.
Casting Crowns
7 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
The Christian music institution Casting Crowns recently joined stars like Beyoncé and her sister Solange by releasing a high-concept video album. “Only Jesus” is billed as a “cinematic story that spans three generations and five decades.” The film addresses “real life issues such as generational failures, addiction and loneliness.” The ambitious 11-episode series reflects the ways in which Casting Crowns has merged entertainment with worship for 20 years. With Zach Williams and Austin French. 816-442-6100. Tickets are $44-$84 through silversteineyecentersarena.com.
Jordan Davis
8 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at The Truman
Jordan Davis is nominated for “Best New Male Artist of the Year” in the Academy of Country Music Awards, but the fate of his career doesn’t hinge on the result of next month’s ceremony. The Louisiana native is already a star. With a faint dash of banjos buried under hefty beats, Davis’ first two hits, “Singles You Up” and “Take It From Me,” are bouncy songs that fuse the Chainsmokers’ pop with the twang of Garth Brooks. 816-205-8560. Tickets are $21.50 through thetrumankc.com.
Atmosphere
8 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at Granada
Ant and Slug, the stage names of the men who have collaborated in the Minnesota hip-hop band Atmosphere for more than 20 years, are prolonging their rap careers with dignity. In a genre predominantly created and consumed by youth, Atmosphere conveys weariness that’s free of resentment. Slug says he’s “never been afraid of getting older” on Atmosphere’s 2018 album “Mi Vida Local,” but he admits that “when I start up the motor, it still turns over, but nowadays, a little bit slower.” With Dem Atlas and the Lioness. 785-842-1390. Tickets are $25 through thegranada.com.
Tori Kelly
8 p.m. Sunday, March 24, at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
Tori Kelly made one of the most surprising musical pivots of recent years when she traded effervescent pop for inspirational gospel. Her change in direction was validated last month with Grammy Awards for Best Gospel Album and Best Gospel Performance/Song. Although that’s a far cry from her early success with pop hits like “Nobody Love,” Kelly’s flexible voice soars gracefully over soulful hymns such as “Never Alone.” She’s showcasing her powerful instrument on an acoustic tour. 816-283-9921. Tickets are $27.50-$45 through arvestbanktheatre.com.
Weezer and Pixies
7 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, at Sprint Center
“Is this a thing people care about?” A character’s perplexed reaction to a heated argument in a recent “Saturday Night Live” skit encapsulates the strangely obsessive passion Weezer generates among indie-rock fans. The group’s new remake of Toto’s “Africa” and its 1990s hits, including “Buddy Holly,” induce extremely polarized opinions. Weezer is co-headlining an arena tour with the Pixies, a group that upended the rock world in late 1980s with essential hits “Gigantic” and “Monkey Gone to Heaven.” 816-949-7100. Tickets are $25-$125 through sprintcenter.com.
Amos Lee
7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, at Uptown Theater
Amos Lee is a victim of his own success. Soon after the release of his 2005 breakout hit “Arms of a Woman,” the marketplace was deluged with strikingly similar soul-infused singer-songwriters. A few of the upstarts have overtaken Lee in popularity. He’s lost his affiliation with a major record label, but the Philadelphia native continues to craft a winning sound that blends the ardent R&B of artists such as Al Green with the intelligent folk associated with James Taylor. With Ethan Gruska. 816-753-8665. Tickets are $39.50-$59.50 through uptowntheater.com.
Julia Michaels
8 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, at Madrid Theatre
The lovelorn phrase “always a bridesmaid, never a bride” applies to the music career of Julia Michaels. The vocalist is a favorite duet partner of pop icons including Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes and Selena Gomez. Those collaborations overshadow Michaels’ work as a solo artist. The gloriously voiced native of Davenport, Iowa, still has plenty of time to join her peers as an elite superstar. Just 25, Michaels has yet to release her debut album. With Josie Dunne. 816-753-8880. Tickets are $20 through madridtheatre.com.
St. Paul and the Broken Bones
8 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
St. Paul and the Broken Bones is the most successful act among the latest wave of soul revivalist ensembles. After rising to stardom with uncanny simulations of hits recorded in their native Alabama by the likes of Wilson Pickett, the band elected to update its sound with contemporary funk flourishes on its most recent album, “Young Sick Camellia.” The bold move elevated the group from glorified cover band to the ranks of essential contributors to the evolution of American music. With Michael Nau. 816-283-9921. Tickets are $27 through arvestbanktheatre.com.
