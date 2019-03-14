After a 2-year break, Michael Bublé is back spreading the ‘love’ at Sprint Center

Michael Bublé says though his son aspires to have superhuman powers, he’s already a superhero in his eyes.
“He loves Spider-Man, he loves Superman, but they are not real,” Bublé said of 5-year-old Noah. “I tell him all the time that he’s my superhero. He is literally the greatest, strongest (and) most beautiful thing I’ve ever been a part of.”
Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2016 and underwent surgery and chemotherapy. Buble said Noah taught him how to overcome adversity.
He was stressed over his son’s condition and lost the desire to make music. So he took a two-year break to focus on Noah’s treatment and spend more time with family.
But Bublé said in time things got back to normal with Noah beginning kindergarten. He said his son is “holding up well.”
In November, the Grammy-winning singer finally returned to music with his 10th album, “love.” His tour in support of the album comes to the Sprint Center on March 20.
Bublé said he found his groove after inviting some of his band members to his home.
“I said, ‘Come to the house, let’s get drunk, eat pizza and play Mario Kart,’” he recalled. “And then when we were all toasted, we were like, ‘Yeah, let’s jam.’ And then we started to jam.”
“I was like, ‘Aww man, this is my happy place.’”
Bublé said the album provides a snapshot into his mindset during the previous couple years. It also offers perspective on love, which he calls a “complicated word.”
“I think it reflects my sense of romance or how sentimental I am,” he said. “It obviously reflects a lot of pain that I felt, feel and go through. It was kind of therapeutic for me. To be able to invest and get right into the song and tell the story of both sides of this word and this feeling that means something to all of us.”
These days, Bublé said he is trying to mediate and pray as often as possible to stay positive. He also wants to continue to spread love through his music.
“My favorite thing about music is that it’s open for interpretation,” he said. “I hope some people fall in love. I hope someone who is going through a horrible time is carried through to the next day. I sure hope some babies can be made to it. We need more baby-making music.”
Michael Bublé performs at 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at the Sprint Center. Tickets are $68-$142.50 through sprintcenter.com, 816-949-7000.
