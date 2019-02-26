KC concerts Feb. 28-March 6: Eric Church, Lauren Daigle, Metallica

Kikagaku Moyo
8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at Riot Room
Not only does the music of Kikagaku Moyo defy geographic boundaries, but the transcendent sounds made by the Japanese group flout the precepts of time. The band melds the indigenous sounds of its homeland with psychedelic rock, producing a disorienting blend of raucous guitar shredding and delicate folk interludes that is difficult to pin down. Kikagaku Moyo recalls the grooviness of Woodstock-era Santana even as it appeals to discerning fans of contemporary drone-driven bands such as Black Angels. 816-442-8179. Tickets are $12 through theriotroom.com.
Eric Church
8 p.m. Friday, March 1, and 8 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at Sprint Center
Eric Church pledges that audiences at arenas and amphitheaters in 18 cities can expect “two unique shows” during every two-night stand of his Double Down Tour. Creating fresh set lists won’t be a problem for the country outlaw. Church has six studio albums to draw from, and he regularly transforms himself into a human jukebox, covering hits by the likes of Elton John, Bob Seger and Marvin Gaye. Even when he interprets the music of other stars, Church’s pinched voice and defiant tone are unmistakable. 816-949-7100. Tickets are $29-$315 through sprintcenter.com.
Lauren Daigle
7:30 p.m. Friday, March 1, at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
Lauren Daigle is part of an elite group of Christian artists who are so captivating that their audiences aren’t limited to churchgoers. Like the Staple Singers and Amy Grant before her, Daigle appeals to secular fans without diluting her faith-based message. The existential crisis the Louisiana native addresses in her breakout hit “You Say” — the opening lyric is “I keep fighting voices in my head that say I’m not enough” — resonates with even adamantly agnostic listeners. With Ahi, Scott Mulvahill and Infinity’s Song. 816-283-9921. Tickets are $27.50-$77.50 through arvestbanktheatre.com.
Sarah Borges and the Broken Singles
9 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at Knuckleheads
Sarah Borges and her likeminded cohorts in the Broken Singles perform true-blue rock ’n’ roll that’s faithful to the rebellious spirit of innovators like Chuck Berry and Little Richard. Yet the Boston-based group isn’t stuck in the past. Powered by the guitar of accomplished rock journeyman Eric “Roscoe” Ambel, the group’s punk-informed sound brings nourishing grit to the barroom rock of “House On a Hill” and the all-too relevant “Are You Still Takin’ Them Pills.” 816-483-1456. Tickets are $15 through knuckleheadskc.com.
The Glorious Sons
7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at RecordBar
Brett Emmons sings, “I punched a man on his wedding night,” on The Glorious Sons’ breakout hit “Everything Is Alright.” Not only does Emmons insist that the shaggy dog story is true, but The Glorious Sons’ unhinged brand of beery rock in the vein of Kings of Leon and Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats makes his impulse control issues seem entirely believable. Woozy sing-alongs “Everything Is Alright” and “S.O.S. (Sawed Off Shotgun)” are tailor-made for Saturday nights. With Liily. 816-753-5207. Tickets are $15 through therecordbar.com.
Noname
8 p.m. Monday, March 4, at Granada
Noname insisted that “I know my God seen His breaks and His edges are jagged” on Chance the Rapper’s 2016 gospel song “Drown.” In spite of her self-deprecating moniker, the verse by the artist born Fatimah Nyeema Warner is as strong as anything on “Coloring Book,” the groundbreaking project by fellow Chicago rapper Chance the Rapper. Noname fulfilled her promise on the 2018 album, “Room 25,” delivering remarkable insights in a low-key flow. 785-842-1390. Tickets are $25 through thegranada.com.
Metallica
7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, at Sprint Center
At the opening of Metallica’s new live album, James Hetfield admits that he’s nervous. Casual fans might think the members of one of the most accomplished bands in rock history have nothing left to prove, but the confession from Metallica’s front man is in keeping with the band’s notorious neuroses. In spite of creating blockbuster hits like “Enter Sandman,” the quartet has maintained an aggrieved and embattled mentality throughout its career as a fearsome metallic monster. With Jim Breuer. 816-949-7100. Tickets are $65-$135 through sprintcenter.com.
And the Kids
8 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, at Riot Room
The prestigious record label Signature Sounds is associated with albums by acoustic-oriented singer-songwriters. So what is the decidedly indie-rock band And the Kids doing on the label? Proximity almost certainly has a lot do with the odd pairing. The label and the band are based in Northampton, Mass. And while the songs created by core members Hannah Mohan and Rebecca Lasaponaro feature electric guitars, And the Kids’ affecting compositions are just as carefully constructed as the work of traditional folk artists. With Scout, Katy Rea and Toth. 816-442-8179. Tickets are $10 through theriotroom.com.
