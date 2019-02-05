KC concerts Feb. 7-13: Kelly Clarkson, Sara Evans, Elton John

Kelly Clarkson
7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, at Sprint Center
Kelly Clarkson might be the most relatable pop star to emerge during the last 20 years. Entirely free of the sort of mystique associated with celebrities like Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber, Clarkson is refreshingly down-to-earth. That likability abetted her victory in the first season of “American Idol” in 2002. Clarkson’s subsequent string of accessible hits such as “Since U Been Gone,” “My Life Would Suck Without You” and “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” has reinforced her unassuming image. With Kelsea Ballerini and Brynn Cartelli. 816-949-7000. Tickets are $29-$120 through sprintcenter.com.
Sara Evans
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star
#ReadLocal
8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, at Ameristar Casino
Sara Evans seemed to be embarking on a career as a country superstar when her stunning debut album, “Three Chords and the Truth,” was released in 1997. It didn’t happen. The public’s changing tastes and a divorce-related scandal relegated Evans to an entirely respectable status as a mid-tier entertainer. Even though she no longer records for a major record label and is treated as a has-been by radio programmers, Evans maintains a loyal following for her powerful voice and enduring catalog of hits. 816-414-7000. Tickets are $55-$60 through ameristarkansascity.com.
Shoreline Mafia
8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, at Granada
Just because the members of Shoreline Mafia don’t order mob hits or engage in criminal racketeering doesn’t mean they’re not dangerous. The Los Angeles rap group glorifies the lethal combination of intoxicants and gunplay on menacing songs “Molly Water,” “Homicide” and “Bottle Service.” And with hundreds of millions of plays on streaming services, the music of Shoreline Mafia holds far more sway over young minds than traditional gangsters could hope to garner. 785-842-1390. Tickets are $22 through thegranada.com; sold out.
Daley
8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10, at Riot Room
Much like his compatriots Sam Smith and Sade, Daley is a sublime British soul balladeer. The man born Gareth Daley in 1989 possesses a voice just as alluring as those stars. Even so, Daley’s ostensible big breaks didn’t yield much notoriety in North America. Collaborations with the likes of Jill Scott and Pharrell Williams failed to make him a household name. Daley’s relative obscurity will allow aficionados of neo-soul to enjoy an intimate encounter with the exquisite vocalist. 816-442-8179. Tickets are $18 through theriotroom.com.
J.I.D.
8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 11, at Granada
Sounding almost exactly like Kendrick Lamar is both a blessing and a curse. Destin Choice Route, the Atlanta rapper known as J.I.D., echoes with uncanny accuracy the flow and vocal resonance of the rap icon. The similarities have inevitably led to accusations of forgery, but Route’s lyrical prowess has helped him overcome the criticism. His hotly debated “DiCaprio 2” was one of the most prominent rap albums of 2018. With Reason, Hardo and Lou the Human. 785-842-1390. Tickets are $20 through thegranada.com.
Lucy Dacus
9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, at Bottleneck
The opening line of Lucy Dacus’ “Night Shift” is startling. Dacus’ willingness to sing “the first time I tasted somebody else’s spit I had a coughing fit” reflects the often unsettling perspective that’s quickly made the 23-year-old Virginian an indie-rock phenomenon. She’s almost certainly destined for an auspicious career in the vein of Jeff Tweedy or Joni Mitchell. Tuesday’s show represents an opportunity to catch a rising star in an intimate setting. With Illuminati Hotties and Iris Elke. 785-749-3434. Tickets are $15 through thebottlenecklive.com.
Elton John
8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, at Sprint Center
Elton John will insist that “losing everything is like the sun going down on me” as he sings one of his many memorable hits at the Sprint Center, and the line is likely to put lumps in the throats of thousands of fans. The icon insists that his Farewell Yellow Brick Road trek is his final tour. Barring a change of heart, the concert is almost certainly the last time John, 71, will perform classic material like “Candle In the Wind” in Kansas City. 816-949-7000. Tickets are $49.50-$224.50 through sprintcenter.com.
Corb Lund
8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, at Knuckleheads
Corb Lund puts the “western” back into the bygone genre category “country and western.” While many contemporary country artists are about as rustic as a Starbucks Coffee outlet, Lund sounds as if he has fresh cow manure on his boots as he belts out odes to cowboys, farming and whiskey. The Canadian wryly insists “let me bestow this western blessing and leave you cattle-bound” on “Cows Around” and praises the strength of an oil worker who is “pulling dragons from the ground” on “Roughest Neck Around.” 816-483-1456. Tickets are $12 through knuckleheadskc.com.
Comments