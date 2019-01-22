KC concerts Jan. 24-30: Winter Jam, Lindsay Beaver, Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear

Winter Jam
6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, at Sprint Center
Many of the thousands of people scrambling for seats at the Sprint Center on Saturday will be excitable members of youth groups who arrived in church buses. Yet the appeal of the annual Winter Jam tour of Christian musicians extends well beyond those impressionable teens. The combination of loud music and sincere testimonials of faith is consistently inspiring. The longstanding Christian rock band the Newsboys United will headline. With Danny Gokey, Mandisa, Rend Collective, Ledger, NewSong, Hollyn, Ty Brasel, Manic Drive, Dan Bremnes and Adam Agee. 816-949-7100. A suggested cash donation of $15 per person will be collected at the doors. Details available at sprintcenter.com.
Lindsay Beaver
8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24, at Knuckleheads
The storied Chicago blues label Alligator Records has survived by continually adapting to the changing musical landscape. Lindsay Beaver, a Canadian who drums and sings while leading her rugged blues-rock band, probably wouldn’t have received consideration from the label in previous decades. Yet Beaver is currently at the vanguard of the blues. Bruce Iglauer, the founder and president of Alligator Records, suggests that “she’s like the love child of Amy Winehouse and Little Richard.” With Little Rachel and the Rhythm Busters. 816-483-1456. Tickets are $10 through knuckleheadskc.com.
Yawning Man
9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24, at RecordBar
The tech industry is rife with business theories about second-mover advantages, as opportunistic copycats often popularize the discoveries of trailblazers. Yawning Man, a California band that began making stoner-rock more than 30 years ago, is among the innovators who failed to reap the rewards of their creations. Queens of the Stone Age are among the groups that disseminated Yawning Man’s sound. The under-appreciated group is touring in support of its acclaimed 2018 album, “The Revolt Against Tired Noises.” With Hot Suede and A Light Within. 816-753-5207. Tickets are $10 through therecordbar.com.
Hippo Campus
9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25, at The Truman
Anyone suffering from the winter doldrums might find an ideal remedy in Hippo Campus. The group’s sunny indie-pop songs may be more curative than a therapeutic session with a sunlamp or a mood elevator. The buoyant “Buttercup” and “Bambi” are among the Minnesota band’s ditties that act as antidotes to gloom. With a sensibility as refreshing as a light breeze on an idyllic beach, Hippo Campus’ repertoire is the sonic equivalent of digging bare toes into warm sand. With Now, Now. 816-205-8560. Tickets are $23 through thetrumankc.com; sold out.
Kadesh Flow with EyeQ and the Tyler Sanford Coalition
8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25, at Mod Gallery
Musicians have explored the common ground between jazz and hip-hop for decades. Yet not until jazz artists began collaborating with rapper Kendrick Lamar in recent years did the blend find universal commendation. Musicians in Kansas City are striving for similarly rewarding sonic unifications. Kadesh Flow, the rapper best known for his work with the locally based Marcus Lewis Big Band, will conspire with Kansas City’s Tyler Sanford Coalition in a show that’s billed as “a rap/jazz mashup.” With EyeQ. 913-269-7537. Tickets are $10 through take5kc.com.
Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives
8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, at Folly Theater
Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives played a subservient role as the ideal backing band for Chris Hillman and Roger McGuinn in a recreation of the Byrds’ 1969 album ,“Sweethearts of the Rodeo,” when they graced the stage of the Folly Theater four months ago. The full range of Stuart’s versatile group will be on display Saturday. After rising to stardom as a teen bluegrass prodigy in the 1970s, Stuart racked up an impressive string of country hits in the 1990s. He’s since become an esteemed country traditionalist. 816-474-4444. Tickets are $20-$45 through follytheater.org.
Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear
7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, at The Truman
A cassette tape is part of the sepia-toned cover art of “Radio Winners,” the six-song EP released by Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear last year. The depiction of the superseded format is apt. The Kansas City mother-and-son tandem creates the sort of unabashedly earnest folk music popularized in the 1970s by acts like Loggins and Messina. More than any other locally based ensemble, the duo’s compassionate approach reflects the warm benevolence associated with its hometown. With Me Like Bees. 816-205-8560. Tickets are $20 through thetrumankc.com.
Still Woozy
8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29, at RecordBar
All the essential elements are in place for Sven Gamsky, the Oakland producer who works as Still Woozy, to have a breakout year. He’s secured spots in the lineups of prominent festivals including Coachella and the Governors Ball. Gamsky’s feel-good combination of indie-pop and bouncy dance music is precisely the sort of sound capable of winning over legions of new fans at those taste-making forums. Rather than emphasizing flashy production tricks, Gamsky concentrates on tickling listeners’ pleasure centers. With Dreamer Boy. 816-753-5207. Tickets are $12 through therecordbar.com.
