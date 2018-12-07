Oom-pah! Oom-pah! Kansas City tuba ensemble breaks record for the world’s largest

Jingle bells, they’re everywhere. When Christmas nears they’re a dime a dozen.
Pipers piping and drummers drumming? Please. Every school holiday music program has those. No big deal.
Tubas? Now we’re talking. Lots of tubas together playing holiday songs. How many tubas does one need to properly oom-pah in the holiday season?
How about 835?
That is the number of tubas, along with some euphoniums, that filled the floor at Municipal Arena at Municipal Auditorium downtown Friday to qualify in the rolls of Guinness World Records as the largest tuba ensemble. The previous record was 502 tuba players in California in 2007.
The performance was the 2018 installment of TubaChristmas, which is organized by the Kansas City Symphony. The Symphony put out the invitation to tuba and euphonium players across the country to join in on the record-breaking attempt.
A Guinness World Records adjudicator was on hand to verify the record.
