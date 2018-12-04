KC concerts Dec. 6-12: Martina McBride, Justin Timberlake, Kyla Jade, Larkin Poe

Martina McBride
8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
Martina McBride refuses to be pigeonholed. The native Kansan rose to fame with slick country songs like “Wild Angels” in the 1990s, but McBride is accompanied by a jazz-oriented big band on her latest album, “It’s the Holiday Season.” She is also an author, sharing the secrets behind her favorite drinks and foods in “Martina’s Kitchen Mix: My Recipe Playlist for Real Life.” McBride will exhibit her remarkable range during “The Joy of Christmas” show. 816-283-9921. Tickets are $39.99-$99.99 through arvestbanktheatre.com.
Preoccupations and Protomartyr
8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at RecordBar
The similarities between the names of the bands is the most obvious of the many ways in which this co-headlining tour makes sense. Detroit’s Protomartyr and Calgary’s Preoccupations specialize in dark, despairing, guitar-based rock that recalls the gloomy musings of 1980s bands such as Bauhaus. The marginal distinctions between the groups is emphasized on a recently released single that features each band’s faithful interpretation of a song by its like-minded counterpart. With Rattle. 816-753-5207. Tickets are $15 through therecordbar.com.
Kyla Jade
6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at MTH Theater at Crown Center
After Kyla Jade’s stunning blind audition on NBC’s “The Voice” in February, celebrity judges Kelly Clarkson, Alicia Keys, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton heaped praise on the Topeka native’s gospel-based singing. Although her interpretations of the hymn “How Great Thou Art” and the Beatles’ “Let It Be” were impressive, Jade was relegated to third place when the season ended in May. She’ll perform for family, friends and fans at “An Acoustic Christmas.” With Isaac Cates and Delynia Jannell. 816-221-6987. Tickets are $20-$30 through tickets.vendini.com.
Steve Earle
8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at Knuckleheads
A rugged rendition of the title track of Steve Earle’s 1988 album “Copperhead Road” received the biggest ovation of the evening when the self-described “hard-core troubadour” performed at Starlight Theatre in June. Backed by The Mastersons, Earle will observe the 30th anniversary of “Copperhead Road” on Saturday by performing the landmark album in its entirety. Rebellious musicians continue to draw inspiration from the seamless blend of outlaw country, ornery Southern rock and backwoods bluegrass on seminal “Copperhead Road” songs like “The Devil’s Right Hand.” 816-483-1456. Tickets are $44.50-$69.50 through knuckleheadskc.com.
Thom Yorke
8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9, at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
Aficionados of Radiohead who wish the band’s music were even more esoteric will be captivated by Thom Yorke’s appearance. Yorke, the front man of the groundbreaking rock band, oversees a gloriously unconventional production on his acclaimed “Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes” tour. Abetted by renowned studio wizard Nigel Godrich and visual artist Tarik Barri, Yorke will draw on material from his solo career, including his eerie soundtrack for the new remake of the horror film “Suspiria.” With Oliver Coates. 816-283-9921. Tickets are $55 through arvestbanktheatre.com.
Justin Timberlake
7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 10, at Sprint Center
In the forward of “Hindsight: & All the Things I Can’t See in Front of Me,” Justin Timberlake writes that his new book is partly about “how I feel when I’m onstage, and you’re seeing me, and I’m seeing you.” The pop star’s legions of admirers can be part of the next chapter of his story as Timberlake tours in support of “Man of the Woods,” an album that continues his impressive evolution from his boy band roots. 816-949-7100. Tickets are $49.50-$228 through sprintcenter.com.
Larkin Poe
8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 10, at Knuckleheads
Megan and Rebecca Lovell have friends in high places. Keith Urban interrupted his concert at the Sprint Center in August to allow the sisters to showcase their considerable talents as rootsy artists who effortlessly combine country, blues, gospel and rock. Elvis Costello featured them in a similar fashion in an area concert in 2016. Performing as Larkin Poe, the Lovell sisters are on the verge of expanding their base of rabid fans. With Goodnight, Texas. 816-483-1456. Tickets are $22 through knuckleheadskc.com.
George Winston
7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12, at Helzberg Hall
George Winston may have been the most unlikely chart-topping artist of the 1980s. His series of seasonal solo piano albums on the Windham Hill label were an essential component of the New Age phenomenon. The 1982 release “December” is Winston’s most popular recording. Contemplative and pretty without being overly sentimental, “December” remains a refreshing alternative to hackneyed seasonal fare. Tasteful selections such as Winston’s interpretation of “Carol of the Bells” are likely to be featured on Wednesday’s set list. 816-994-7222. Tickets are $35.50-$65.50 through kauffmancenter.org.
The War and Treaty
8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12, at Knuckleheads
Tanya Blount made a stab at stardom in the 1990s as a sophisticated soul balladeer in the style of Anita Baker. Her husband, Michael Trotter Jr., dabbled in similarly mainstream sounds. They’ve found far greater success through a transformation into an old-school soul ensemble. As The War and Treaty, the couple revives the wondrously earthy and often unhinged Americana of the Mad Dogs and Englishmen band led by Leon Russell in the 1970s. With Jon Dee Graham. 816-483-1456. Tickets are $20 through knuckleheadskc.com.
Comments