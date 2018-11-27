KC concerts Nov. 29-Dec. 5: Anita Baker, 98 Degrees, Chvrches

Anita Baker
8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30, and 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at Music Hall
Anita Baker is a reluctant star. The balladeer with a wondrously silky voice has long avoided the spotlight. She’s giving admirers a final opportunity to bask in her instrument on her farewell tour. Baker recently told an audience, “We don’t have a lot of dancers and we don’t have people swinging in on trapezes. … All I got for you is a bunch of old love songs.” Baker’s impeccable delivery of timeless hits like “Angel” should be more than enough during her two-night stand in Kansas City. 800-745-3000. Tickets are $69-$199 through ticketmaster.com.
Lúnasa
8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30, at Drexel Hall, and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 5, at Lied Center
Boasting an impeccable pedigree and a sterling reputation, Lúnasa is an elite traditional Irish group. Even though Lúnasa’s striking new album “Cas” includes guest appearances by American vocalists such as Mary Chapin Carpenter and Natalie Merchant, the quintet hasn’t compromised its artistic principles since its formation in Ireland more than 20 years ago. Ashley Davis — a Kansas-based Celtic artist with a more luxuriant approach — receives top billing at the Lied Center shows and will open Friday’s concert. Friday: 816-474-3848. Tickets are $25 through irishcenterkc.org. Saturday and Wednesday: 785-864-2787. Tickets are $25 through lied.ku.edu.
Shemekia Copeland
8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30, at the Garage at Knuckleheads
The late blues journeyman Johnny Copeland never found the crossover success that his daughter has achieved. Armed with a powerful voice and a stellar cast of collaborators, Shemekia Copeland has emerged as one of the most crucial blues artists of the new millennium. Her new album, “America’s Child,” offers astute musical commentary on the country’s societal ills. Copeland will blend protest songs with party music during her return to Knuckleheads. With Kevin Burt. 816-483-1456. Tickets are $28.50-$43.50 through knuckleheadskc.com.
98 Degrees
8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30, at Ameristar Casino
The Backstreet Boys’ forthcoming world tour may get far more attention, but 98 Degrees’ holiday-themed roadshow is currently satisfying the cravings of fans of mature boy bands. All four original members of 98 Degrees — Justin Jeffre, Jeff Timmons and brothers Drew and Nick Lachey — are performing a blend of crush-worthy ballads like “I Do (Cherish You)” and “Because of You” and seasonal fare such as “Let It Snow.” Now in their 40s, the crooners have aged gracefully. 816-414-7000. Tickets are $57.50-$62.50 through ameristarkansascity.com.
Monta at Odds
9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at RecordBar
Attendees of the album-release show for Monta at Odds’ “Argentum Dreams” will likely feel as if they’ve been transported to a different time and place. Dedric Moore, a crucial figure on Kansas City’s indie-rock scene, characterizes the new recording by his band as “cosmic disco.” The swirling “Argentum Dreams” is a carefully crafted recreation of the propulsive electronic sounds made by European artists including Kraftwerk and Giorgio Moroder in the 1970s. With Shana Falana and Mikal Shapiro. 816-753-5207. Tickets are $8 through therecordbar.com.
Angela Hagenbach
7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2, at Polsky Theatre
Long one of Kansas City’s most charismatic entertainers, jazz standout Angela Hagenbach is innately charming. Accompanied by the accomplished quartet of pianist Roger Wilder, guitarist Danny Embrey, bassist Tyrone Clark and drummer Mike Warren, the elegant Hagenbach will draw on a cosmopolitan repertoire ranging from Brazilian standards to interpretations of the Great American Songbook. Although her nightclub appearances are invariably delightful, Sunday’s concert setting will allow Hagenbach to demonstrate her range without distractions. 913-469-4445. Tickets are $17-$20 through jccc.edu/carlsen-center-presents.
Chvrches
7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4, at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
“Love Is Dead,” the title of Chvrches’ new album, isn’t an accurate reflection of the sensibility of the Scottish synth-pop band. Although a dusting of darkness adds emotional heft to Chvrches’ best-known songs “Gun” and “Leave a Trace,” the trio’s peppy music is inherently optimistic. Persuasive dance beats and the effervescent vocals of Lauren Mayberry seem designed to prove that love — as well as the power of pop music — is very much alive. With the Moth & the Flame and Royal Teeth. 816-283-9921. Tickets are $29.65 through arvestbanktheatre.com.
Allen Stone
8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 5, at Knuckleheads
Hundreds of thousands of music lovers will be introduced to Allen Stone when he warms up audiences on a tour co-headlined by Train and the Goo Goo Dolls next year. When the road show stops at Starlight Theatre in June, unsuspecting listeners are almost certain to like what they hear. Stone, a blue-eyed soul singer in the tradition of Hall & Oates, began his career in the Pacific Northwest. His concert Wednesday will be substantially more intimate than his appearance at Starlight Theatre. With Nick Waterhouse. 816-483-1456. Tickets are $25 through knuckleheadskc.com.
