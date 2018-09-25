KC concerts Sept. 27-Oct. 3: Lil Pump, Romeo Santos, UB40, NKC Music Fest

Romeo Santos
7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27, at Sprint Center
A refreshing tropical breeze will blow through the Sprint Center on Thursday. Although Romeo Santos is from New York City, the crooner’s music evokes the invigorating sound of the Caribbean islands. Santos is known as the King of Bachata, a form of dance music that originated in the Dominican Republic. Santos rose to fame with the hit-making group Aventura. He now applies his curiously androgynous voice to decidedly sexy songs that casually oscillate between English and Spanish lyrics. 816-949-7100. Tickets are $39.50-$129.50 through sprintcenter.com.
Car Seat Headrest
8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28, at Crossroads KC
The lyrics written by Will Toledo of Car Seat Headrest are often inscrutable. When he groans “come visit Kansas for a week of debauchery, songs and high fives and weird sex” on “Cute Thing,” it’s difficult to discern if he’s making a serious proposition or telling a joke. The enigmatic Seattle-based artist has been hailed as an indie-rock savior by observers who exalt Toledo’s ingenious updates of the approach associated with off-kilter bands such as Pavement. With Naked Giants. 785-749-3434. Tickets are $10-$21.50 through crossroadskc.com.
Giorgio Moroder
9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at The Truman
Giorgio Moroder’s discography might easily be mistaken for the movie collection of a dedicated cinephile. The electronic music pioneer has created film music for “Scarface,” “Flashdance,” “Cat People,” “American Gigolo” and “The Neverending Story.” Even so, the Italian is best known for his electrifying work with disco queen Donna Summer on 1970s hits including “Love to Love You Baby.” The septuagenarian remains active. He recently composed the score for the television series “Queen of the South.” 816-205-8560. Tickets are $30 through thetrumankc.com.
NKC Music Fest
1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at multiple venues
In addition to showcasing more than two dozen bands, the NKC Music Fest serves as an ideal introduction to the commercial revival of the community just north of downtown Kansas City. Rino is the only one of the eight establishments hosting musicians Saturday that’s a conventional live music venue. A bookstore, brewery, distillery and record shop are among the other businesses that will present an eclectic array of talent. Performers will range from rapper Kadesh Flow to the distinguished world music innovator Gerald Trimble. 816-200-3417. Tickets are $10 through nkcmusicfest.comom.
Lil Pump
8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 30, at the Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
Lil Pump has a shot at redemption Sunday. The rap sensation known for the massive hits “Esskeetit” and “Gucci Gang” was clearly distracted during his performance at the Flyover festival at Providence Medical Center Amphitheater four months ago even though he was one of the main attractions. His perfunctory effort disappointed thousands of young fans. Even so, the teen born Gazzy Garcia is riding high on the strength of “I Love It,” his bawdy new collaboration with Kanye West. 816-283-9900. Tickets are $39.50 through midlandkc.com.
Alina Baraz
8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 1, at The Truman
Alina Baraz is one of the most promising pop artists operating in the wake of game-changing contemporary R&B artist SZA. Baraz’s popular songs “Electric” and “Fantasy” are exquisitely wavy encapsulations of the fashionable sound of the moment. The Cleveland native’s voice resembles an amplified whisper. Her vocal nuances sound as if jazz icon Billie Holiday’s flourishes have been filtered through the feathery technique of Janet Jackson. The dreamlike result makes Baraz one of pop’s most promising upstarts. With Jmsn. 816-205-8560. Tickets are $27.50 through thetrumankc.com.
Screaming Females
8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 1, at RecordBar
Marissa Paternoster is an indie-rock triple threat. The front person of the New Jersey trio Screaming Females is a guitar shredder in the vein of Curt Kirkwood of Meat Puppets. She howls like Sleater-Kinney’s Corin Tucker. Her songwriting evokes the compositions of Kurt Cobain and Liz Phair. Paternoster’s talent allows Screaming Females to revive the sound of the 1980s and ’90s punk that too often sounds stale in the hands of less capable revivalists. With Kitten Forever. 816-753-5207. Tickets are $10 through therecordbar.com.
UB40
8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2, at Crossroads KC
UB40 has spent the past 40 years acting as an inviting point of entry for listeners new to reggae. The British band’s interpretations of familiar songs provide a gentle introduction to the sound of Jamaica. UB40’s lilting covers of Neil Diamond’s “Red Red Wine” and the Elvis Presley hit “Can’t Help Falling in Love” have helped make the group a beloved institution. With 77 Jefferson. 785-749-3434. Tickets are $30-$40 through crossroadskc.com.
