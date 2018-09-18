Tickets on sale Sept. 21: Bastille, Brett Young, Chris Thile

On sale Friday, Sept. 21
Bastille, Nov. 14, Uptown. $35-$75
Brett Young with Tyler Rich and Rachel Wammack, Dec. 16, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$50
“Live from Here” with Chris Thile, Jan. 12, Kauffman Center. $49-$89
On sale Monday, Sept. 24
Kelly Clarkson with Kelsea Ballerini and Brynn Cartelli, Feb. 7, Sprint Center. $29-$120
On the way
Jeff Dunham, Dec. 29, Sprint Center. Ticket prices TBA. On sale Oct. 1.
New and noteworthy
Brockhampton, Oct. 9, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50
Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Autumn in New York,” Oct. 12, Kauffman Center. $25-$60
Getter, Oct. 27, Uptown. $25-$55
Julian Marley, Oct. 27, Granada. $23
Hot Rize, Nov. 1, Liberty Hall. $26-$34
Thundergong! Nov. 3, Uptown. $45-$150
Coheed and Cambria, Nov. 6, Liberty Hall. $35-$55
The Urge, Nov. 9, VooDoo. $18.50-$24.50
Folly Frolic featuring Oleta Adams, Nov. 17, Folly. $25-$45
Myles Kennedy & Co., Nov. 17, VooDoo. $24.50
In Flames with From Ashes To New, Nov. 28, Granada. $32
Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Winter Wonderland,” Dec. 4, Kauffman Center. $25-$60
Martina McBride, Dec. 6, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.99-$99.99
Hepcat, Dec. 8, Uptown. $29.50-$100
Snails with Svdden Death and Hekler, Dec. 13, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $15-$33
Central Standard, “Holiday Harmonies,” Dec. 15, Folly. $10-$50
Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Dec. 26, Sprint Center. $46-$96
Cirque du Soleil Crystal, “A Breakthrough Ice Experience,” Jan. 16-20, Sprint Center. $48-$138
Kane Brown with Granger Smith and Raelynn, Jan. 17, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $29.50-$49.50
Kurt Vile and the Violators, Feb. 27, The Truman. $28.50-$30
Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Spring Fever,” March 22, Kauffman Center. $25-$60
Amos Lee, March 26, Uptown. $39.50-$69.50
Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Summer in the City,” May 3, Kauffman Center. $25-$60
Also on sale
Alejandro Escovedo, Sept. 20, Knuckleheads. $20
Alestorm with Gloryhammer, Sept. 20, Riot Room. $22-$25
DJ Pauly D, Sept. 20, Granada. $25-$85
Doug McLeod, Sept. 20, Knuckleheads. $17.50
Red Shahan, Sept. 20, Knuckleheads. $15
Tribulation with Stonehaven, Sept. 20, Riot Room. $20
Andy Mineo and Lecrae, Sept. 21, The Truman. $31.50-$35
Billy Idol, Sept. 21, Uptown. $45-$125
Billy Joel, Sept. 21, Kauffman Stadium. $49.50-$149.50
Diplo, Sept. 21, Kansas City Live. $15-$55
Fall Out Boy with Machine Gun Kelly, Sept. 21, Sprint Center. $30.50-$70.50
Hayes Carll and the Band of Heathens with Garrett T. Capps and Mayeux & Broussard, Sept. 21, Knuckleheads. $25
Iron & Wine, Sept. 21, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $28-$47.50
Obscura with Beyond Creation, Archspire and more, Sept. 21, Riot Room. $20-$25
Samantha Fish, Sept. 21, Crossroads KC. $17.50-$66.50
Tanya Tucker, Sept. 21, Knuckleheads. $58.50
The Clairvoyants, Sept. 22, Ameristar. $35-$55
Cornstock Concert on the Hill, Sept. 22, North Lake Park, Garnett, Kan. $20
Leslie Odom Jr. with Kansas City Symphony, Sept. 22, Kauffman Center $49-$150
Murder By Death, Sept. 22, Granada. $18
Never Shout Never, Sept. 22, Bottleneck. $25
Priceless, Sept. 22, Riot Room. $15
Ronnie Millsap, Sept. 22, Knuckleheads. $38.50-$58.50
Shiner with The Whiffs and Bummer, Sept. 22, RecordBar. $20
Tilian, Sept. 22, Aftershock. $15
Todd Rundgren, Sept. 22, Crossroads KC. $28-$76.50
Trevor Noah, Sept. 22, Lied Center. $40-$75
UZ with Montell, Sept. 22, Aura. $20
OhGr with Lead Into Gold and Omniflux, Sept. 23, Granada. $25
September Mourning, Sept. 23, Aftershock. $15
All Hail The Yeti, Sept. 24, Aftershock. $15
Incantation with Wiegedood, Nefirum and Amenaza, Sept. 24, Riot Room. $15
Tootie Heath Trio featuring Emmet Cohen, Sept. 24-25, Lied Center. $19-$35
Billy Strings, Sept. 25, Granada. $16
MC Chris with Dual Core and Lex the Lexicon Artist, Sept. 25, Riot Room. $15-$17
The Record Company, Sept. 25, Madrid. $26-$43.50
Welshly Arms, Sept. 25, RecordBar. $15
Corey Smith, Sept. 26, Kanza Hall. $15
Samantha Crain, Sept. 26, Knuckleheads. $15
The Second City, Sept. 26, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $23-$43
Courtney Mary Andrews, Sept. 27, Knuckleheads. $15
Foxing with Ratboys and Kississippi, Sept. 27, Bottleneck. $15-17
Honne, Sept. 27, Granada. $16
Keb’ Mo’ Band, Sept. 27, Uptown. $35-$79
Parker Millsap with Garret Owen, Sept. 27, RecordBar. $15
Partywave, Sept. 27, Encore. $15-$20
Ramsey Lewis and Urban Knights, Sept. 27, Folly. $20-$55
Romeo Santos, Sept. 27, Sprint Center. $39.50-$500
Taj Mahal with Otis Taylor, Sept. 27, Knuckleheads. $38.50-$58.50
Blessthefall with The Word Alive and more, Sept. 28, Granada. $18
Car Seat Headrest with Naked Giants, Sept. 28, Crossroads KC. $9.65-$56.50
Gordon Lightfoot, Sept. 28, Uptown. $35-$95
State Champs, Sept. 28, Aftershock. $20
Thelem and Perkulator, Sept. 28, Californos. $20
Zachary Stevenson, Sept. 28, Knuckleheads. $15
’90s KC Fall Fest featuring Troop, Silk, Public Announcmen and Tony Terry, Sept. 29, Music Hall. $47-$69
Andrew Bird with Kansas City Symphony, Sept. 29, Kauffman Center. $35-$80
Carbon Leaf, Sept. 29, Knuckleheads. $22
Giorgio Moroder, Sept. 29, The Truman. $15-$35
Mr. Criminal, Mr. Shadow and El Cacho, Sept. 29, Aftershock. $25-$50
Oak Ridge Boys, Sept. 29, Ameristar. $35-$50
The Revivalists, Sept. 29, Kansas City Live. $9.65-$45
Indigo Girls, Sept. 30, Crossroads KC. $26-$76.50
Lil Pump, Sept. 30, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50
Alina Baraz, Oct. 1, The Truman. $27.50-$99
The Protomen with Makeup and Vanity Set and Bit Brigade, Oct. 1, Riot Room. $17-$20
Ben Howard with Wye Oak, Oct. 2, Uptown. $43-$73
Dance With the Dead with Daniel Deluxe, Oct. 2, Riot Room. $15
Death Cab for Cutie with Charly Bliss, Oct. 2, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$46.50
UB40 with 77 Jefferson, Oct. 2, Crossroads KC. $30-$76.50
Black Violin, Oct. 3, Kauffman Center. $29-$49
Børns, Oct. 3, Uptown. $29-$48
Cherub, Oct. 3, Granada. $20
Eric Schwartz, Oct. 3, Bottleneck. $15
Ezra Furman with Transangleic and Exodus, Oct. 4, Bottleneck. $25
Henry Rollins, Oct. 4, Liberty Hall. $24-$38.50
Ne Obliviscaris, Oct. 4, Riot Room. $17-$20
Sting and Shaggy, Oct. 4, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $74.50-$144.50
Stoney Larue, Oct. 4, Granada. $15
Umphrey’s McGee, Oct. 4, Crossroads KC. $27.50-$75
Café Tacvba, Oct. 5, Uptown. $37-$57
Carach Angren with Mors Principium Est and more, Oct. 5, Riot Room. $20-$22
Gina Sicilia, Oct. 5, Knuckleheads. $15
Johnny Mathis, Oct. 5, Kauffman Center. $59-$125
Nick Schnebelen and Mike Finnigan, Oct. 5, Knuckleheads. $18.50
Presley, Perkins, Lewis & Cash, Oct. 5, Ameristar. $15-$25
The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, Oct. 5, Knuckleheads. $18.50
Three Dog Night, Oct. 5, Missouri Theatre. $39-$69
AJJ with Kimya Dawson and more, Oct. 6, Granada. $16
Allan Rayman, Oct. 6, RecordBar. $20
Andy Grammer, Oct. 6, Ameristar. $52-$379
Basement with Elder Brother and Pllush, Oct. 6, Bottleneck. $15-17
DeVotchKa, Oct. 6, The Truman. $25.50-$75.50
Four Fried Chickens and a Coke, Oct. 6, Knuckleheads. $15
Genitorturers, Oct. 6, Riot Room. $15-$17
Ozuna, Oct. 6, Sprint Center. $39-$149
Phil Collins Experience, Oct. 6, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.95-$46.50
Ray Wylie Hubbard, Oct. 6, Knuckleheads. $20
Tech N9ne with Dizzy and Futuristic, Oct. 6, Kansas City Live. $20-$55
Angra, Oct. 7, Riot Room. $25
Fiesta Kansas City, Oct. 7, Kansas City Live! $20
iLuminate, Oct. 7, Kauffman Center. $29-$49
The National with Alvvays, Oct. 7, Starlight. $35-$75
Tommy Emmanuel, Oct. 7, Liberty Hall. $29-$75
The Districts, Oct. 8, Bottleneck. $15
Trevor Powers, Oct. 8, Encore. $15
Gwar and Hatebreed, Oct. 9, Granada. $30
Sebastian Bach with Monte Pitman and One Bad Son, Oct. 9, Riot Room. $22-$25
Black Pumas, Oct. 10, RecordBar. $15
Like Pacific with Roam, Story Untold and more, Oct. 10, The Rino. $15-$17
Revocation with Exhumed and more, Oct. 10, Riot Room. $16-$20
Blitzen Trapper, Oct. 11, RecordBar. $17
Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, Oct. 11, Lied Center. $21-$60
Jeff Jensen Band, Oct. 11, Knuckleheads. $15
Lettuce, Oct. 11, Crossroads KC. $22.50-$77.50
Paradise Lost with Sólstafir and The Atlas Moth, Oct. 11, Riot Room. $25
Puddles Pity Party, Oct. 11, Folly. $30-$100
Skizzy Mars, Oct. 11, Granada. $18
Cody Jinks with The Steel Woods, Oct. 12, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$100
The Crystal Method, Oct. 12, The Truman. $10-$25
Dr. Zhivegas, Oct. 12, Crossroads KC. $15.50-$31.50
Foo Fighters, Oct. 12, Sprint Center. $49.50-$99
Larry Carlton Quintet, Oct. 12, Folly. $20-$55
Laura Veirs, Oct. 12, Knuckleheads. $18
Local H, Oct. 12, Riot Room. $16-$18
No Bow Tie, Oct. 12, Knuckleheads. $15
Reverend Horton Heat with Unknown Hinson and The Delta Bombers, Oct. 12, Bottleneck. $21-$25
The Roots, Oct. 12, Starlight. $39.50-$99
Snow Patrol, Oct. 12, VooDoo. $29.50-$59.50
Amy Helm, Oct. 13, Knuckleheads. $20
Badfish with Ziggowatts, Oct. 13, Crossroads KC. $16.50-$46.50
Dirt Monkey with DMVU, Peekaboo and SubDocta, Oct. 13, Granada. $20
Ed Sheeran, Oct. 13, Arrowhead. $35-$116
Emmylou Harris, Oct. 13, Yardley Hall. $40-$68
Gerardo Ortiz with T3R Elemento and Kevin Ortiz, Oct. 13, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39-$149
Janelle Monáe, Oct. 13, Starlight. $39.50-$99
J Balvin, Oct. 13, Sprint Center. $29.95-$350
Minus the Bear, Oct. 13, The Truman. $26-$31
Riot Ten, Oct. 13, Riot Room. $15
The Church, Oct. 14, RecordBar. $25
Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox, Oct. 14, Yardley Hall. $32-$78
Vijay Iyer, Oct. 14, Starlight. $20-$50
Yoke Lore, Oct. 15, RecordBar. $15
Bones Owens, Oct. 16, Riot Room. $15-$18
Kelsey Waldon, Oct. 16, Knuckleheads. $15
Rod Stewart with Cyndi Lauper, Oct. 16, Sprint Center. $35-$199.50
Thunderpussy, Oct. 16, Riot Room. $15-$18
Adam Hood, Oct. 17, Knuckleheads. $15
Four Fists, Oct. 17, Riot Room. $15-$17
Loudon Wainwright III, Oct. 17, Lied Center. $16-$30
Years & Years, Oct. 17, The Truman. $28-$32
Booker T., Oct. 18, Knuckleheads. $28.50
Cursive, Oct. 18, RecordBar. $18
Eden, Oct. 18, The Truman. $20-$25
Fleetwood Mac, Oct. 18, Sprint Center. $69.50-$229.50
Real Friends with Boston Manor, Grayscale and Eat Your Heart Out, Oct. 18, Bottleneck. $20-$22
Seven Lions, Oct. 18, Uptown. $25-$50
She Wants Revenge with Mykki Blanco, Oct. 18, Riot Room. $20-$25
Yonder Mountain String Band, Oct. 18, Madrid. $26.50-$59
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Meg Myers and Yes You Are, Oct. 19, Kansas City Live! $15-$45
The Dead South with Split Lip Rayfield and The Mighty Pines, Oct. 19, Crossroads KC. $20-$66.50
Erykah Badu with CeeLo and Goodie Mob, Oct. 19, Sprint Center. $49-$125
Kansas, Oct. 19, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$125
Kieran Kane and Rayna Gellert, Oct. 19, Knuckleheads. $22.50
Kyle, Oct. 19, Uptown. $25
Machine Head, Oct. 19, The Truman. $25
Max Frost, Oct. 19, Riot Room. $15
Andy Frasco, Oct. 20, Knuckleheads. $17.50
Blues Caravan with Bernard Allison, Vanj Sky and Mike Zito, Oct. 20, Knuckleheads. $20
Gregory Alan Isakov, Oct. 20, The Truman. $27.50-$32.50
Groove Fest with Kris Lager Band, Groovement, The MGDs and more, Oct. 20, Knuckleheads. $15
Mychildren Mybride, Oct. 20, Aftershock. $18
OK Go, Oct. 20, Yardley Hall. $32-$78
Polyphia with Hail The Sun and Covet, Oct. 20, Granada. $17
4U: A Symphonic Celebration of Prince, Oct. 21, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$85
Titus Andronicus and Ted Leo, Oct. 22, Bottleneck. $20-$22
Eric Lindell, Oct. 23, Knuckleheads. $25
Good Old War, Oct. 23, RecordBar. $16
Stick To Your Guns and Emmure with Wage War and Sanction, Oct. 23, Granada. $20
Amirah Sackett, Oct. 24, Lied Center. $14-$25
The Brevet, Oct. 24, Knuckleheads. $15
Chanticleer, Oct. 24, Kauffman Center. $19-$59
Melodime, Oct. 24, Knuckleheads. $15
Russ Liquid Test with Balkan Bump, Oct. 24, Bottleneck. $15
Jackopierce, Oct. 25, Knuckleheads. $20
MercyMe, Oct. 25-26, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $25.75-$74.75
Aida Cuevas, Oct. 26, Yardley Hall. $23-$38
Colony House, Oct. 26, Bottleneck. $16
David Cook, Oct. 26, Madrid. $35-$45
Ekali with 1788-L, Oct. 26, Riot Room. $20
Los Straitjackets with Suitcase Junket, Oct. 26, Knuckleheads. $20
Maggie Rogers, Oct. 26, The Truman. $29.50-$35
Max, Oct. 26, VooDoo. $17-$42
Soja with Collie Buddz and Xiuhtezcatl, Oct. 26, Crossroads KC. $21.50-$76.50
Watsky with Feed The Biirds and Chukwudi Hodge, Oct. 26, Granada. $18
Chris Webby, Oct. 27, Roxy. $15
Disco Dick, The Mirrorballs and DJ Kirby, Oct. 27, VooDoo. $15-$30
English Beat, Oct. 27, Knuckleheads. $20
Ghost, Oct. 27, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$49.50
Larry and His Flask with Alex Rios and Apolkalypse Wow! Oct. 27, Riot Room. $15
Rick Springfield, Oct. 27, Ameristar. $55-$75
Goo Goo Dolls, Oct. 28, Uptown. $45-$99
Purna Loka Ensemble, Oct. 28, Lied Center. $16-$30
Zachary Stevenson, Oct. 28, Knuckleheads. $15
Kamasi Washington, Oct. 29, The Truman. $32.50-$35
Suffocation with Cattle Decapitation, Krisiun, Soreption and Troglodyte, Oct. 29, Riot Room. $25
KT Tunstall, Oct. 30, RecordBar. $25
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Oct. 30, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $34.50-$79.50
Kevin Gates with Yung Bleu, Oct. 31, Uptown. $41
¡Mayday! with 1 Ton of Potluck and more, Oct. 31, Bottleneck. $15
Of Montreal, Oct. 31, Granada. $18
Tank and the Bangas and Big Freedia with Naughty Professor, Oct. 31, The Truman. $25
Amigo the Devil with Harley Poe and Ghosts of Grandad’s Past, Nov. 1, Riot Room. $15-$17
Bettye LaVette, Nov. 1, Knuckleheads. $35-$55
Black Lips with Surfbort, Nov. 1, Riot Room. $22-$25
Ghostemane with Bitter End, Nov. 1, Granada. $20
Tom Papa, Nov. 1, The Truman. $27.50-$52.50
Big Gigantic, Nov. 2, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50
Carl Broemel with Steelism, Nov. 2, Knuckleheads. $18
Emily Kinney, Nov. 2, Encore. $20-$100
Jeff Black, Nov. 2, Knuckleheads. $25
Lynyrd Skynyrd with Jamey Johnson and The Marshall Tucker Band, Nov. 2, Sprint Center. $26.50-$347
Sir Sly and Joywave, Nov. 2, The Truman. $22-$25
The Contortionist with Intervals, Nov. 3, Granada. $22
Jason Boland & The Stragglers, Nov. 3, The Truman. $22-$27
After The Burial with The Arcadia Strain, Nov. 4, Bottleneck. $20
Bloodletting Tour featuring Decrepit, Birtharsis, Internal Bleeding and more, Nov. 4, Aftershock. $25
The Fab Four — The Ultimate Tribute, Nov. 4, Yardley Hall. $29-$45
Lil Xan, Nov. 4, Uptown. $30
Pokey LaFarge, Nov. 4, Knuckleheads. $20
Carol Burnett, Nov. 6, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $65-$175
Gary Clarke Jr., Nov. 6, Uptown. $35-$69.50
Low Cut Connie, Nov. 6, Riot Room. $15
Carson McHone, Nov. 7, Knuckleheads. $15
Good Charlotte, Nov. 7, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $38.50
Ben Rector, Nov. 8, Uptown. $33-$55
Jessie Reyez, Nov. 8, Granada. $20
Great Lake Swimmers, Nov. 9, Knuckleheads. $15
Little River Band with with Brewer & Shipley, Nov. 9, Uptown. $35-$99
Scotty McCreery, Nov. 9, Ameristar. $45-$60
Sky Smeed, Nov. 9, Knuckleheads. $15
Soweto Gospel Choir, Nov. 9, Yardley Hall. $29-$45
Black Lillies, Nov. 10, Knuckleheads. $20
Don Felder, Nov. 10, Yardley Hall. $32-$78
Seth Walker, Nov. 10, Knuckleheads. $15
Strictly Alice and Maximum Sabbath with J.D. King, Nov. 10, Knuckleheads. $15
Behemoth with At the Gates and Wolves in the Throne Room, Nov. 11, The Truman. $26.50-$298
Hijas de su Madre, Nov. 11, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $48-$88
Make it Funky Part 2, Nov. 11, Knuckleheads. $25
Marilyn Maye with Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, Nov. 11, Yardley Hall. $27-$80
Robert DeLong, Nov. 11, RecordBar. $15
Thrice with The Bronx and Teenage Wrist, Nov. 11, Granada. $23
Beartooth with Knocked Loose and Sylar, Nov. 12, Granada. $22
Brian Wilson with Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin, Nov. 13, Kauffman Center. $49-$119
Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening, Nov. 13, Uptown. $35-$99
Keith Harkin, Nov. 13, Knuckleheads. $55-$75
Nicki Bluhm with Gill Landry, Nov. 13, Knuckleheads. $15
SoMo, Nov. 13, Granada. $20
Every Time I Die with Turnstile, Angel Du$t and Vein, Nov. 14, Granada. $20
Kyle Park and Randall King, Nov. 14, Knuckleheads. $15
Maxwell, Nov. 14, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $37.50-$139.50
Generation Axe, Nov. 15, Uptown. $39.50-$425
Jamie Lin Wilson, Nov. 15, Knuckleheads. $15
Marc Broussard, Nov. 15, Knuckleheads. $25
Steven Curtis Chapman, Nov. 15, Folly. $24.05-$75
Wade Bowen, Nov. 15, Granada. $16
Grand Marquis with Sopchoppy and KC Latin Jazz All-Stars, Nov. 16, Knuckleheads. $16
High on Fire with Municipal Waste, Toxic Holocaust and Haunt, Nov. 16, Riot Room. $25
John Prine with Conor Oberst, Nov. 16, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $62.50-$102.50
Josh Turner, Nov. 16, Uptown. $35-$95
Lucero with Strand of Oaks, Nov. 16, Madrid. $22-$100.50
The Wonder Years with Have Mercy, Oso Oso and Shortly, Nov. 16, Granada. $22
Dan Zanes and Claudia Eliaza, Nov. 17, Lied Center. $14-$25
David Crosby and Friends, Nov. 17, Liberty Hall. $50-$626
Eotoween with Linear Symmetry and Ryan Viser, Nov. 17, Granada. $20
G Herbo with Southside and Queen Key, Nov. 17, Uptown. $30-$100
Lee Rocker, Nov. 17, Yardley Hall. $29-$45
Lindi Ortega, Nov. 17, Knuckleheads. $15
Los Tigres del Norte and Alejandro Fernandez, Nov. 17, Sprint Center. $61-$181
TLC, Nov. 17, Ameristar. $50-$70
Celeste Barber, Nov. 18, The Truman. $27-$32
Goatwhore with The Casualties and more, Nov. 18, Aftershock. $25
Peterson Brothers, Nov. 18, Knuckleheads. $15
The Priests, Nov. 18, Yardley Hall. $29-$75
Ronnie Radke, Nov. 18, Granada. $20
Lil Yachty with Bhad Bhabie, Nov. 20, The Truman. $27.50-$125
Danielle Nicole Band, Nov. 21, Knuckleheads. $45
Tribute to Aretha Franklin by Danielle Nicole Band, Nov. 21, Knuckleheads. $45
Twenty One Pilots, Nov. 21, Sprint Center. $39.50-$79.50
Ben Miller Band, Nov. 23, Knuckleheads. $15
Kasbo, Nov. 23, The Truman. $12-$25
Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band, Nov. 24, Sprint Center. $45-$123
Celtic Thunder, Nov. 25, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $50-$75
Haken and Leprous with Bent Knee, Nov. 25, Granada. $22
Phosphorescent with Liz Cooper & The Stampede, Nov. 26, Granada. $22
Tash Sultana with Ocean Alley, Nov. 26, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $39.50
The Struts, Nov. 27, Granada. $23.50
Underoath with Dance Gavin Dance and The Plot in You, Nov. 27, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50
The Hip Hop Nutcracker with Kurtis Blow, Nov. 29, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $28-$68
Randy Rogers Band with Red Shahan, Nov. 29, Granada. $17
98 Degrees, Nov. 30, Ameristar. $57.50-$72.50
G Jones, Nov. 30, Granada. $20
Koo Koo Kanga Roo, Nov. 30, RecordBar. $15
Shemekia Copeland, Nov. 30, Knuckleheads. $28.50
Charlie Daniels Band, Dec. 1, Ameristar. $40-$55
Greatest Gen Khan, Dec. 1, Bottleneck. $26
Angela Hagenbach Quintet, Dec. 2, Polsky Theatre. $17-$20
Manchester Orchestra and The Front Bottoms, Dec. 2, Uptown. $30-$50
Smoking Popes, Dec. 2, Riot Room. $15
Vincent Herring Duo, Dec. 3-4, Lied Center. $19-$35
Allen Stone with Nick Waterhouse, Dec. 5, Knuckleheads. $25
San Holo with Chet Porter, Dec. 6, The Truman. $25-$99
Lewis Black, Dec. 8, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$59.50
Steve Earle & the Dukes, Dec. 8, Knuckleheads. $44.50-$69.50
Under the Streetlamp, Dec. 8, Yardley Hall. $21-$45
With Confidence and Broadside with Sleep On It and Small Talks, Dec. 8, Granada. $15
Silverstein with Hawthorne Heights, As Cities Burn and Capstan, Dec. 9, Granada. $22
Thom Yorke, Dec. 9, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $55
Born Ruffians, Dec. 10, RecordBar. $15
Jim Brickman, Dec. 10, Folly. $35-$75
Justin Timberlake, Dec. 10, Sprint Center. $49.50-$228
George Winston, Dec. 12, Kauffman Center. $27-$57
Hot Tuna, Dec. 12, Liberty Hall. $45-$99
Flow Tribe, Dec. 13, Knuckleheads. $15
Chris Duarte, Dec. 14, Knuckleheads. $15
King Lil G and Rittz, Dec. 15, Granada. $25
For King & Country with Zach Williams, Dec. 21, Sprint Center. $25-$76
The Cody Wyoming Deal, Dec. 22, Knuckleheads. $15
Jason D. Williams, Dec. 22, Knuckleheads. $15
Katy Guillen and The Girls, Dec. 22, Knuckleheads. $20
The Rev. Jimmie Bratcher’s “Man! It’s Christmas,” Dec 23, Knuckleheads. $15
Bob and Una Walkenhorst, Dec. 27, Knuckleheads. $15
The Rainmakers, Dec. 28, Knuckleheads. $15
Boogie Wonderland, Dec. 29, Knuckleheads. $15
The Yellowjackets, Jan. 18, Folly. $20-$55
Eddie Moore and Pamela Baskin-Watson, Jan. 20, Polsky Theatre. $17-$20
Hippo Campus, Jan. 25, The Truman. $23-$99
Casey Donahew, Jan. 26, Granada. $20
Bayside with Golds, Jan. 31, Granada. $20
Lisa Loeb, Feb. 2, Yardley Hall. $17-$38
Panic! At the Disco with Two Feet, Feb. 2, Sprint Center. $27.75-$67.75
Dumpstaphunk and George Porter Jr. and the Runnin’ Pardners, Feb. 8, Lied Center. $14-$25
David Wilcox, Feb. 10, Lied Center. $16-$30
Elton John, Feb. 13, Sprint Center. $49.50-$224.50
Kandace Springs, Feb. 15, Folly. $20-$55
Kodo, Feb. 19, Lied Center. $16-$45
Hot Club KC, Feb. 24, Polsky Theatre. $17-$20
Lauren Daigle, March 1, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $27.50-$77.50
Metallica, March 6, Sprint Center. $65-$135
Niyaz, March 8, Polsky Theatre. $21-$25
Kurt Elling Quintet, March 9, Folly. $20-$55
Anoushka Shankar, March 13, Kauffman Center. $39-$89
Cubanisms, March 17, Polsky Theatre. $17-$20
Sara Gazarek Duo, March 18-19, Lied Center. $19-$35
Havana Cuba All-Stars, March 22, Yardley Hall. $21-$35
Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain, March 23, Yardley Hall. $25-$40
The Manhattan Transfer and Take 6, March 30, Kauffman Center. $49-$99
KU Jazz Ensemble I with pianist Renee Rosnes, April 4, Lied Center. $14-$25
Nataanii Means, April 5, Lied Center. $14-$25
Chita Rivera, April 6, Yardley Hall. $35-$49
Lucy Kaplansky, April 7, Lied Center. $16-$30
Joshua Redman Trio, April 11, Folly. $20-$55
Arturo Sandoval, April 27, Folly. $20-$55
Derek Hough, May 11, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $59.50-$85
Neil Berg, May 18, Yardley Hall. $23-$38
Shawn Mendes, July 19, Sprint Center. $29.50-$89.50
Carrie Underwood with Maddie and Tae and Runaway June, Sept. 19, 1919, Sprint Center. $43-$975
Compiled by Dan Kelly, dkelly@kcstar.com
