KC concerts Sept. 20-26: Billy Joel, Billy Idol, Fall Out Boy, Samantha Fish

Billy Idol
8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, at Uptown Theater
Every revolution requires persuasive messengers to ensure a successful transfer of power. Billy Idol played a key diplomatic role during the punk insurgency of the late 1970s. As the front man of Generation X, the man born William Broad in 1955 helped popularize punk by performing a toned-down version of the rage-imbued attack of bands such as the Sex Pistols. He continued the mission with mildly rebellious solo hits like “White Wedding” in the 1980s. Friday’s concert will be Idol’s first area appearance in years. 816-753-8665. Face value of tickets to sold-out show range from $45 to $125. Details are available at uptowntheater.com.
Billy Joel
8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, at Kauffman Stadium
If baseball is America’s pastime, Billy Joel is America’s piano man. The all-American institutions will merge when Joel plays at the home of the Kansas City Royals. Like a celebrity slugger taking a victory lap, the famed musician beloved for his piano-based songs is spending much of the 2018 season appearing in venerable baseball stadiums, including Chicago’s Wrigley Field. The New Yorker with an exceptionally high batting average will pound out a litany of hits Friday. 800-653-8000. Tickets are $49.50-$149.50 through ticketmaster.com.
Fall Out Boy
7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, at Sprint Center
Fall Out Boy is a major beneficiary of a massive wave of nostalgia. The band is headlining arenas even though its new album didn’t contain an impactful single. Fall Out Boy’s fortunes are boosted by millennials who are eager to witness former teen heartthrob Pete Wentz perform emo-rock classics from the previous decade, including “Sugar, We’re Goin’ Down” and “This Ain’t a Scene, It’s an Arms Race.” With Machine Gun Kelly and Nothing Nowhere. 816-949-7100. Tickets are $30.50-$70.50 through sprintcenter.com.
Diplo
8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, at KC Live!
Few artists have had a bigger impact on popular music in the new millennium than Thomas Wesley Pentz Jr., the Mississippi native who performs as Diplo. The dance-pop mastermind collaborated with M.I.A. on the groundbreaking 2004 mix tape “Piracy Funds Terrorism.” Pentz has since become a regular presence on Top 40 charts with ensembles including Major Lazer, the group responsible for the 2015 global smash “Lean On,” and LSD, the trio responsible for the current hit “Thunderclouds.” With Loud Luxury. 816-842-1045. Tickets are $20 through powerandlightdistrict.com.
Lecrae
7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, at The Truman
The career of Lecrae Devaughn Moore is dedicated to disproving the notion that Christian rappers can’t create music equal to the work of their secular counterparts. He released the aptly titled album “Let the Trap Say Amen” three months ago. The collaboration with Zaytoven, the producer associated with street-based rappers Migos and Future, confirms Moore’s ability to rap with authority on state-of-the-art beats that are usually the domain of less principled artists. With Andy Mineo, Whatuprg, Nobigdyl and Wordsplayed. 816-205-8560. Tickets are $31.50 through thetrumankc.com.
Samantha Fish
8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, at Crossroads KC
Samantha Fish was once the Kansas City music community’s best-kept secret. Things have changed. In addition to releasing two internationally acclaimed albums last year, the blues-rock artist relocated to New Orleans. She’s now seen as a laudable role model, a level of success reflected by the presentation she gave at this year’s New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival titled “Your Band as a Business.” The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, a New Orleans institution, and the Florida blues-rock ensemble Shaw Davis & the Black Ties, will open Friday’s show. 785-749-3434. Tickets are $17.50-$26.50 through crossroadskc.com.
Ronnie Milsap
8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, at Knuckleheads
Ronnie Milsap was sandwiched between headliner George Strait and newcomer Taylor Swift in a memorable triple bill at Kemper Arena in 2007. He stole the show. The country music institution’s vast repertoire of hits and considerable charisma allow Milsap to outshine most performers. The pop sensibility of the consummate crossover artist acts as a musical bridge that connects Elvis Presley to Garth Brooks. His show will be filled with hits such as “Houston Solution” and “Smoky Mountain Rain.” 816-483-1456. Tickets are $38.50-$58.50 through knuckleheadskc.com.
The Record Company
8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25, at Madrid Theatre
Many of The Record Company’s best songs bring to mind the jingles of persuasively riveting beer commercials. The immediately ingratiating bluesy melodies of the Los Angeles trio make The Record Company the favorite new band of many rock ’n’ roll traditionalists. The barn-burning “Life to Fix,” an irresistible ditty enhanced by handclaps and a rumbling bass line, recently topped Billboard’s Adult Alternative Songs chart. The folk-based mother-and-son duo Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear, one of Kansas City’s most cherished acts, will open. 816-753-8880. Tickets are $26 through madridtheatre.com.
