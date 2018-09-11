KC concerts Sept. 13-19: J. Cole, Beck, Brett Eldredge

Amanda Fish
8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14, at Knuckleheads
Lesser-known siblings of extremely successful musicians face unique challenges. Their names are recognizable, but they often struggle to escape the shadows of their famous brothers and sisters. The innovative work of Amanda Fish’s younger sister, Samantha Fish, made her sibling one of the most celebrated young blues artists. The exceptionally strenuous vocalist Amanda Fish downplays experimentation in favor of meat-and-potatoes blues-rock on her gritty new album “Free.” Admission to Friday’s album-release celebration includes a CD. 816-483-1456. Tickets are $20 through knuckleheadskc.com.
Brett Eldredge
7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, at Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
A line in his heartfelt song “Phone Call to God” epitomizes the appeal of country star Brett Eldredge. Between solemn chants of “hallelujah,” Eldredge asks, “Will I ever get to see my grandma’s face with all the hell that I have raised?” The earnest Illinois native combines alluring sensitivity with a rambunctious penchant for fun. The lusty 2012 song “Don’t Ya” and last year’s swoon-worthy “The Long Way” are among his biggest hits. With Devin Dawson, Abby Anderson and Matt Gary. 913-825-3400. Tickets are $20-$59.50. providenceamp.com
Calvin Arsenia
8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, at Gem Theater
Kansas City’s version of conceptual musicians such as Björk, Anohni and Solange, Calvin Arsenia creates highly stylized pop. Often augmented by the lush sound of his harp, Arsenia’s emotive singing acts as the voice of Kansas City’s art scene. Saturday’s concert marking the release of his second album, “Cantaloupe,” will feature a six-piece string section and several of the most respected members of Kansas City’s jazz, folk and rock communities. Renditions of “Cantaloupe” selections, including a soulful arrangement of Britney Spears’ “Toxic,” promise to be spectacularly lavish. 816-474-8463. Tickets are $35 through eventbrite.com.
Jade Bird
8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16, at RecordBar
Sociable admirers of Jade Bird are advised not to offer the British artist a drink. She won’t turn 21 until Oct. 1. Bird’s youth makes the accolades she’s received even more noteworthy. She was a nominee in the BBC’s prestigious Sound of 2018 poll. Rolling Stone recently named her one of “10 new country artists you need to know.” The designation is a bit misleading. Bird’s earnest material evokes singer-songwriters Ryan Adams and Courtney Barnett. 816-753-5207. Tickets are $15 through therecordbar.com.
Beck
7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 17, at Starlight Theatre
Unlike rock stars who prize consistency, Beck remains unpredictable. Although he’s begun most of his recent concerts with his absurdist anthem, “Devil’s Haircut,” and tends to close the shows with the hip-hop goof, “Where It’s At,” the man born Bek David Campbell in 1970 has occasionally demonstrated his propensity for throwing musical curveballs. Yet if the indie-rock godfather sticks to his usual routine Monday, fans should expect to hear a few sprightly dance-pop songs from Beck’s latest album, “Colors,” amid renditions of older material. With The Voidz. 816-363-7827. Tickets are $35-$99.75 through kcstarlight.com.
J. Cole
7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18, at Sprint Center
J. Cole is just 33, but in the fast-moving realm of hip-hop, he assumes the role of a battle-tested elder statesman. He applies his relatively conservative perspective on the state of the musical landscape with withering authority on the final track of his new album “KOD” by telling an impertinent upstart “congrats ’cause you made it out your mama’s house/I hope you make enough to buy your mom a house.” With Young Thug, Jaden Smith and EarthGang. 816-949-7100. Tickets are $39.50-$99.50 through sprintcenter.com.
Deep Purple and Judas Priest
7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18, at Starlight Theatre
You’re never too old to rock and roll. With founding members in their 60s and 70s, the British hard rock and heavy metal titans Deep Purple and Judas Priest are performing classic material for awestruck audiences of all ages on their co-headlining tour. Deep Purple’s lineup includes Ian Gillan, 73, the vocalist on the timeless 1973 smash “Smoke on the Water.” Rob Halford, the vocalist renowned for belting out thunderous Judas Priest hits like “Breaking the Law,” is 67. 816-363-7827. Tickets are $29.75-$159.75 through kcstarlight.com.
Clutch
7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19, at Uptown Theater
Clutch has refused to succumb to trends since its inception in Maryland more than 25 years ago. The hard-rocking quartet operates in the tradition of 1970s heavyweights Grand Funk Railroad and Bachman-Turner Overdrive. Lines from Clutch’s soulful new song, “In Walks Barbarella,” from its 12th album, “Book of Bad Decisions,” touting the band’s “weaponized funk” and lamenting that “space truckin’ … ain’t what it used to be,” emphasize its old-school philosophy. With Sevendust and Tyler Bryant & the Shakedown. 816-753-8665. Tickets are $25-$45 through uptowntheater.com.
