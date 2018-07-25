Shania Twain’s spectacular KC show included a man bearing the words ‘Let’s go girls’

Shania Twain knows how to make an entrance. She paraded through an audience of about 14,000 at the Sprint Center on Tuesday like a benevolent queen greeting her adoring subjects.
The star won over the crowd before she even reached the stage. Her two-hour show merited the adulation.
Supported by an eye-popping production and a troupe of 10 vivacious musicians, vocalists and dancers, Twain offered a survey of her remarkable career.
Born in 1965 in Canada as Eilleen Regina Edwards, she altered the course of country and pop with her crossover hits and innovative marketing strategies in the second half of the 1990s and the first few years of the new millennium.
Without Twain, the genre-hopping careers of subsequent artists like Taylor Swift might not have been possible.
The most audacious of Twain’s rule-breaking gambits was the simultaneous release of the 2002 album “Up!” in separate country, pop and Bollywood-style formats. The strategy seemed like crass heresy at the time. It’s since become a standard practice in the music industry.
In the years following “Up!,” Twain endured the dissolution of her marriage to producer Robert “Mutt” Lange and the disintegration of her voice. She’s since happily remarried to Frederic Thiebaud and restored her ability to sing.
She’s touring in support of “Now,” her first album in 15 years. Noting that she’d spent a lot of time “feeling sorry for myself,” Twain suggested that embracing music helped her heal her emotional and physical traumas.
The first words she sung on the opening selection were “I wasn’t just broken, I was shattered.” Her willingness to acknowledge hardship on her new material was a welcome counterweight to her giddy hits.
While the campy choreography Tuesday split the difference between the risque Chippendales dancers and a hackneyed revue, the five mobile blocks that doubled as video screens and platforms, exquisite lighting, aerial effects and multiple costume changes were so stunning that attempting to determine how much of the sound was pre-recorded seemed pointless.
One of two fans Twain selected to briefly join her on stage was a man with the title of her 1999 hit “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” written on his exposed torso. He said: “I am with my husband, proudly saying, ‘Let’s go girls.’”
The cheeky catchphrase that opens the song acted as a statement of purpose for every member of the audience at the spectacular celebration.
Set list: Life’s About To Get Good; Come on Over; Up!; Poor Me; Don’t Be Stupid (You Know I Love You); That Don’t Impress Me Much; Let’s Kiss and Make Up; Any Man of Mine; Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?; Honey, I’m Home; I’m Alright; Soldier; You’re Still the One; More Fun; From This Moment On; I’m Gonna Getcha Good!; Party for Two; Swingin’ With My Eyes Closed; (If You’re Not in It for Love) I’m Outta Here!; Man! I Feel Like a Woman!; Rock This Country!
