KC concerts July 26-Aug. 1: Drake, Portugal. The Man, Halestorm, Erasure, Boxmasters

Lanco
Thursday, July 26, at KC Live
In a promotional video for a music streaming service, Brandon Lancaster of Lanco insists that country is “a thing that’s for the people, by the people (and) we’re the people.” While the sentiment is admirable, Lanco’s debut album, “Hallelujah Nights,” topped Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart in February because the Nashville band takes an inclusive approach to the genre. Lanco songs including “Long Live Tonight” could be mistaken for the latest release by folk-rock band Mumford & Sons.
7 p.m. Thursday, July 26. KC Live. 816-842-1045. Free. Details are available at powerandlightdistrict.com.
Portugal. The Man
Friday, July 27, at Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
The lineup of the 2018 edition of the Buzz Beach Ball concert is a perfect summation of the state of commercial indie rock. Abrasive guitars are out, while melodic keyboard-generated sounds are in. “Feel It Still,” the snaky dance hit by headliners Portugal. The Man, exemplifies the sensibility espoused by 96.5 the Buzz, the radio station that sponsors the annual event. With Awolnation, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Blue October, Joywave, Robert Delong, The Get Up Kids, Hembree and more.
2 p.m. Friday, July 27. Providence Medical Center Amphitheater. 913-825-3400. Tickets are $30.50-$76 through providenceamp.com.
Halestorm
Friday, July 27, at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
After spending more than a decade playing in smaller venues and opening for more popular acts, Halestorm is finally where it belongs as it begins its summer tour in an arena in Independence. The Pennsylvania band fronted by Lzzy Hale was making large-scale rock long before it headlined arenas. Halestorm’s fourth album, “Vicious,” an arresting project worthy of comparison to Guns ‘N Roses’ classic 1987 release “Appetite for Destruction,” will be released on the day of the show. With In This Moment and New Year’s Day.
7 p.m. Friday, July 27. Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. 816-442-6100. Tickets are $19-$49.50 through silversteineyecentersarena.com.
Selwyn Birchwood
Friday, July 27, at Kanza Hall
Five years after the Kansas City band Trampled Under Foot won the International Blues Challenge, Selwyn Birchwood claimed the prize in 2013. The achievement led to a deal with Alligator Records. Birchwood’s two albums for the esteemed blues label showcase the remarkable songs, powerful vocals and riveting guitar work of the 33-year-old Floridian who has added fresh sounds to the genre. Birchwood’s exciting approach splits the difference between the gospel-rooted exuberance of Robert Randolph and the devilishly insinuating rock of the Tedeschi Trucks Band.
8 p.m. Friday, July 27. Kanza Hall. 913-451-0444. Tickets are $10 through oneblocksouthkc.com.
The Boxmasters
Friday, July 27, at Knuckleheads
Separating Billy Bob Thornton’s formidable skill as an actor from his musical endeavor as the frontman of the roots-rock band the Boxmasters may be impossible. Thornton is completely believable while warbling songs of heartbreak and despair on his band’s theatrical new album, “In Stereo!” The project’s evocation of jangly 1960s pop on bracing songs like “Guess That’s Gonna Have to Do” holds immediate appeal for fans of like-minded artists including Chris Isaak and Dwight Yoakam. With Ray Wylie Hubbard.
8:30 p.m. Friday, July 27. Knuckleheads. 816-483-1456. Tickets are $38.50 through knuckleheadskc.com.
Kelsey Waldon
Saturday, July 28, at the Riot Room patio
Kelsey Waldon is putting her hometown of Monkey’s Eyebrow, Ky., on the map. As with breakout country rebel Nikki Lane, Waldon is a musical disciple of Loretta Lynn. Waldon writes tough-minded honky-tonk songs tinged with the whine of a pedal steel guitar and her thick Appalachian drawl. She documents a hardscrabble life in a lyric on her 2014 debut album: “high in heels, high on pills, now who in the hell’s gonna pay them bills.”
7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 28. Riot Room patio. 816-442-8179. Tickets are $10 through theriotroom.com.
Drake
Tuesday, July 31, at Sprint Center
Success doesn’t equate with happiness. Drake is by most metrics the most popular music-maker in the world, but he sounds positively miserable on his new album, “Scorpion.” The rapper details his many grievances on dyspeptic tracks like “I’m Upset.” Drake’s indignant approach resonates with fans. “Scorpion” was the first album to obtain more than a billion streams in the first week of its release. Drake assumes a much happier demeanor at his concerts. Tuesday’s show is likely to resemble a joyous victory celebration. With Migos.
7 p.m. Tuesday, July 31. Sprint Center. 816-949-7100. Tickets are $59.50-$179.50 through sprintcenter.com.
Erasure
Wednesday, Aug. 1, at the Uptown Theater
The glorious news for nostalgic fans of Erasure who have waited decades to catch a local show by the legendary British synth-pop duo is that it sounds little different than it did 30 years ago. Emotive vocalist Andy Bell still hits high notes with authority, while pioneering keyboardist Vince Clarke creates lush soundscapes. Long before the duo close Wednesday’s show with a rendition of the 1988 hit “Little Respect,” Erasure will have expertly transported the audience to an earlier era. With Reed & Caroline.
8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1. Uptown Theater. 816-753-8665. Tickets are $35.50-$79.50 through uptowntheater.com.
Comments