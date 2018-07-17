KC concerts July 19-25: Shania Twain, Hall & Oates, Halsey, Robert Cray, Floozies

Lawrence Field Day Fest
Thursday, July 19; Friday, July 20; Saturday, July 21, at multiple venues
Cameron Hawk, one of the primary organizers of the Lawrence Field Day Fest, explains that the annual showcase for locally based music is designed so that “townies can enjoy the things that make their community great” while most University of Kansas students are on summer break. Highlights of the seventh edition of the blowout include sets by heavy rock band Hyborian and trash-rock ensemble Wick & the Tricks .
5 p.m. Thursday, July 19, and Friday, July 20; 1 p.m. Saturday, July 21. Multiple venues. Three-day passes are $15 through lawrencefielddayfest.com.
Hall & Oates
Friday, July 20, at the Sprint Center
The appetite for the blue-eyed soul hits of Daryl Hall and John Oates is seemingly insatiable. Long after many of their hit-making peers of the 1970s and 1980s have faded into obscurity, Hall & Oates remain a major attraction. The time-defying formula is attributable to Hall’s exceptional voice, an emotive instrument rooted in Philadelphia R&B, and the sturdiness of compositions like “Rich Girl,” “Sara Smile,” “Kiss on My List” and “Private Eyes.” With Train and Kandace Springs.
7 p.m. Friday, July 20. Sprint Center. 816-949-7100. Tickets are $36.50-$126.50 through sprintcenter.com.
Randy Bachman
Friday, July 20, Ameristar Casino
Randy Bachman has never rested on his laurels. At 74, he still possesses the adventurous spirit he displayed as a linchpin of the Guess Who and Bachman Turner Overdrive. The Canadian pays tribute to George Harrison on his new solo album. The project contains imaginative overhauls of Harrison compositions including “While My Guitar Gently Weeps.” The set list of Friday’s show is likely to also include Bachman’s vintage classic rock hits with the Guess Who, such as “American Woman,” and the Bachman Turner Overdrive classic “Takin’ Care of Business.”
8:30 p.m. Friday, July 20. Ameristar Casino. 816-414-7000. Tickets are $35-$55 through kansascity.ameristar.com
Halsey
Saturday, July 21, at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
Pop star Halsey recently served as tabloid fodder for something that had little to do with her music. A very public breakup with her rapper boyfriend was a gossip-fueled sensation. An item in People magazine was headlined “Halsey cries onstage while singing breakup ballad at first concert since G-Eazy split.” Halsey, 23, became an essential voice of her generation with the 2015 hit “New Americana,” an anthem for people “high on legal marijuana” who were “raised on Biggie and Nirvana.” With Jessie Reyez.
8 p.m. Saturday, July 21. Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. 816-442-6100. Tickets are $29.50-$55 through silversteineyecentersarena.com.
The Floozies
Saturday, July 21, at Crossroads KC
A state of mind rather than an actual thoroughfare, Funk Street can’t be found on a map of Kansas City. Fans of Lawrence duo the Floozies recognize Funk Street as the variable site of an annual dance throwdown. The fourth edition of the concert billed as Funk Street will be hosted by party-minded brothers Mark and Matt Hill. They’ll perform the Floozies’ breezy electro-funk jams like “Arithmetic” and “Funk Jesus” for uninhibited revelers. With Opiuo, Sunsquabi and CloZee and CBDB.
7 p.m. Saturday, July 21. Crossroads KC. 785-749-3434. Tickets are $25 through crossroadskc.com.
Robert Cray
Monday, July 23, at Knuckleheads
Long beloved for his riveting songs of infidelity like “Right Next Door (Because of Me),” bluesman Robert Cray assumes a different form of indignation on his most recent album. “Just How Low” opens with a deflated reference to “Hail to the Chief” before assailing the current president. In spite of its scathing lyrics, the political song is as smooth as fine whiskey, an arresting approach that has made Cray one of the most successful blues artists of the past 40 years.
8 p.m. Monday, July 23. Knuckleheads. 816-483-1456. Tickets are $32.50-$52.50 through knuckleheadskc.com.
Shania Twain
Tuesday, July 24, at the Sprint Center
Shania Twain plays by her own rules. The Canadian became one of the biggest country stars of the 1990s by deliberately breaking many of Nashville’s inviolate mandates. She defied another music industry tenet by taking an extended hiatus. After withdrawing from public life for more than a decade, Twain released her first album since 2002 last year. Her comeback tour is loaded with hits like “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” and glitzy Las Vegas-style trappings. With Bastian Baker.
7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 24. Sprint Center. 816-949-7100. Tickets are $41.50-$147 through sprintcenter.com.
Black Milk
Tuesday, July 24, at the Riot Room
While rappers and vocalists may receive more shine, producers are the dominant figures in the music industry. Curtis Eugene Cross, the Detroit native who works as Black Milk, is a major behind-the-scenes player. In addition to a series of impressive solo albums, Cross has produced dozens of classic tracks for other artists. His work on “Really Doe,” a 2016 song featuring Danny Brown and Kendrick Lamar, exemplifies Cross’ handiwork. With Shawn Majors, the Royal Chief, T. Hudson, J. Rich and Van Ghost.
8 p.m. Tuesday, July 24. Riot Room. 816-442-8179. Tickets are $15 through theriotroom.com.
